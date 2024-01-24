Ivan Pantic

Thesis

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) can make progress toward breakeven in 2024, driven by additional cost rationalization measures, though ongoing challenges in the problematic video-game businesses look set to weigh on its medium-term outlook. With operating costs already cut to the bone, I see limited scope for further cost rationalization. Bilibili faces challenges due to China's high youth unemployment, limiting its appeal to advertisers. Urban unemployment among 16- to 24-year-olds is at 14.9%, nearly three times the national rate, is creating macroeconomic and demographic headwinds for the company. I remain on the sidelines and assign a hold rating to the stock.

Q3 Results Review & Outlook

Bilibili, a leading player in the medium-form video market, has a unique market position. However, the company’s cost structure has been out of line with its revenues and in fact it is one of few Chinese internet companies that have never been profitable and its gross margins in the 20s are among the lowest in the global internet community. The management has been taking steps to cut losses and rein in costs, albeit at a pace perhaps slower than many investors hoped for. Now the company has also started to see its growth slowing down significantly, especially for gaming and for livestreaming. The recent regulatory crackdown around real identity verification on social media may also be having some negative impact on BILI’s livestreaming business in coming quarters, while difficult to quantify at this point.

Bilibili has indicated that its full-year 2023 sales will likely be at the lower end of its guidance, mainly due to challenges in the video game market. Bilibili's third-quarter operating loss was in line with expectations, but its net income fell short of forecasts by 12.8% due to higher investment losses. Bilibili's ability to regain a competitive edge in the gaming sector is crucial for its future growth, but the company's track record in this area has been inconsistent. Moreover, competition in China's gaming market is intensifying, particularly as the overall Chinese economy experiences a slowdown. During the earnings call, the management acknowledged the saturation of China's video game market.

Near-Term Youth Headache But Long-Term Opportunity

China's youth-unemployment issue is expected to cloud Bilibili's near-term outlook. The platform is the leading destination for content among China's youth, whose weak near-term spending prospects might limit its attraction to advertisers. Macroeconomic and demographic headwinds present downside risks to consensus advertising estimates. China's urban unemployment for 16- to 24-year-olds reached 14.9% jobless rate in December, nearly three times the national rate. Even if the government encourages hiring by state-owned enterprises, companies are likely to remain cautious given uncertainty over the macroeconomic recovery from Covid. A focus on profits by internet companies, which were once a leading employment destination for youth, is also likely to slow improvement in joblessness. A mismatch in current job openings, with a greater abundance of low-end services rather than positions for educated applicants, adds further pressure.

In the longer term, the rising incomes of Bilibili's user group will likely help attract more attention from advertisers and potential game or intellectual-property partners. The demographic accounts for about 42% of China's mobile-internet population. As more of the population enters the workforce, their rising income levels will likely lead to greater spending, making them a more important target for advertisers. Bilibili refers to generation Z+ as people born between 1985 and 2009.

Company Presentation

Valuation

Bili trades at 0.86x forward EV/Sales, at a significant discount to peers in the advertising and gaming space. As a result, I view the stock valuation as compelling. However, I do not see an upward re-rating in the near-term as I believe that the challenges in Bilibili's problematic game businesses look set to plague its medium-term outlook, throwing the company's 4Q24 adjusted-operating-profit goal into doubt. Re-establishing a strong growth trajectory in the gaming sector is crucial for Bilibili, but the company's inconsistent performance in this area does not instill confidence. Additionally, there is growing regulatory scrutiny in the livestreaming segment, posing a risk to advertising growth, especially given the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. Considering that operating costs have already been significantly reduced, there is limited room for further cost-cutting measures. Hence, I currently remain on the sidelines and assign a hold rating to the stock.

Capital IQ

Investment Risks

In contrast to larger competitors, BILI has been slower in developing its own games, making it more reliant on licensing games and exerting less control over the depth of its game pipeline. Moreover, there is growing regulatory scrutiny in the livestreaming segment, posing a risk to advertising growth, especially given the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. Considering that operating costs have already been significantly reduced, there is limited room for further cost-cutting measures.

Conclusion

A long-standing issue with BILI’s has been its cost structure that has been out of line with its revenues that have never been profitable, and its gross margins in the 20s are among the lowest in the global internet community. Moreover, Bilibili's competitive advantage has traditionally been its tilt toward a younger demographic. However, the current elevated youth unemployment rate may reduce its appeal to advertisers due to its more focused user demographic. I remain on the sidelines and assign a hold rating to the stock.