Bilibili: Several Challenges To Deal With In The Near-Term

Jan. 24, 2024 3:58 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock
Arbab Shahzeb
Summary

  • Bilibili Inc. can make progress towards breakeven in 2024 through cost rationalization measures.
  • Challenges in the video game business and high youth unemployment in China pose risks to Bilibili's medium-term outlook.
  • Bilibili's long-term opportunity lies in attracting more attention from advertisers and potential partners as the incomes of its user group rise.

Thesis

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) can make progress toward breakeven in 2024, driven by additional cost rationalization measures, though ongoing challenges in the problematic video-game businesses look set to weigh on its medium-term outlook. With operating costs already cut to

Arbab Shahzeb
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

