Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riot Platforms: A Potential Core Scientific In The Making

Jan. 24, 2024 4:23 AM ETRiot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) StockCLSK
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • At best, Riot Platforms could be a shareholder-diluting & loss-making business. In the worst (and also the most likely) case scenario, RIOT could go out of business.
  • Cost Structure Breakdown Analysis reveals Bitcoin has to trade above $180,000 post-halving for RIOT's business to remain feasible.
  • Our ideal entry would be at a $1bn market cap, which is possible considering RIOT was trading at $500mil just about a year ago.

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Paperwork

FuzzMartin

Introduction

So far, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has yet to find a place in our portfolio, our previous thesis showed that RIOT was overvalued at $3bn and expected about 10% shareholder dilution over the next few quarters as RIOT continues to ramp

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.86K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersMade Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.