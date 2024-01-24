qingwa/iStock via Getty Images

Record revenue in 2Q, a surging stock price, and even an increase in the modest dividend. 2023 was a very good year for Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO). A lot of people are wishing they bought it back when, but is it too late?

In their cheaper days in early 2023, the company was bolstered by high analyst estimates, and the Q2 beat on revenues was enough to make it absolutely explode. The news is baked in, but with still strong estimates on the horizon, there may yet be more room to rise.

Understanding Brink’s

Founded in 1859, most who think of Brink’s immediately go to their ubiquitous armored trucks parked outside of banks and ferrying cash around town. That is the segment known as valuable management, and indeed it is the largest, amounting to 88% of total revenue as of FY2022.

It isn’t the growth of the business though, at least not on its own. The Brink’s Company is investing heavily in digital retail, managed ATM, and international businesses. The $179 million acquisition of British company NoteMachine, a similar ATM business, underscores that if the company can’t create a big presence on its own, they’ll buy one.

The segment of ATM management is increasingly popular, with services varying from helping maintain small business’ machines to outright owning and operating the machines in certain locations. All told this was 16% of the revenue. The 88% and 16% discrepancy is explained as ATM business is included partly in both segments.

We may think of Brink’s as a uniquely American company, but that would be a mistake. Business strongly originates in Latin America and Europe, and indeed, some 68% of revenue on average comes from the more than 100 countries in which they operate, more than half of which are owned subsidiaries.

By the Numbers

Cash & Equivalents $933 million Total Current Assets $2.46 billion Total Assets $6.26 billion Total Current Liabilities $1.62 billion Total Liabilities $5.68 billion Shareholder Equity $583 million Price/Book 6.31 Debt/Equity 9.73 Click to enlarge

The current ratio and the large amount of cash on hand show solid discipline in running the company. The rise in share prices has the price/book value awfully high, and the nearly double digit debt/equity is quite worrying for the long-term. Brink’s is growing with buyouts, but it is clearly coming at a price.

Brink’s comes with 1,200 facilities, and 16,400 vehicles, which are doubtless part of the high assets. That’s good for a market leader, as to grow substantial competitors would require a lot of expenses put out, and the profit leaves it an open-ended question if taking the business is even worth it.

Buying out companies seems to come with a lot of cash transactions, and with only 45 million shares outstanding, there is just not much appetite for Brink’s to offer mergers for newly issued shares, which thankfully means they are not vulnerable to dilution.

The bulls like to talk about what you’re getting with Brink’s, and to be fair, the growth looks appealing. That awful debt/equity though, makes me wonder if the company will be able to keep up with its growth strategy, or will have to at some point favor austerity just to manage the cash on hand.

Steady Growth

2020 2021 2022 2023 (9 mo.) Revenue $3.69 billion $4.2 billion $4.53 billion $3.63 billion Costs $2.88 billion $3.23 billion $3.46 billion $2.78 billion Operating Profit $213 million $355 million $361 million $323 million Diluted EPS 33¢ $2.06 $3.63 $1.96 Click to enlarge

Revenue is just steadily rising year after year. That should be the case when we get the last of FY2023 in as well, as the company notes that the fourth quarter of their operations is the most lucrative. That makes sense, as working with retail outlets means working with them during the Christmas holiday shopping season, and ATMs are busier at that time of year as well.

Operating profit is also on the rise, and analyst estimates for Q4 suggest that the diluted EPS will be higher than last year once again. Q4 estimates average out at $2.53, and the FY2024 is even higher, at $7.83.

$7.83 will get us starting to think about value levels, as we’d be looking at a PE ratio of 10.4. That’s hugely good considering what the share price has already done, but either way, we’re still looking at a high price/book and an awfully high debt/equity, which keeps things in perspective as an imperfect investment at these levels.

2020 2021 2022 Free Cash Flow Operating $318 million $478 million $480 million Free Cash Flow Investing ($564 million) ($455 million) ($331 million) Free Cash Flow Financing $684 million $171 million $245 million Click to enlarge

Here again we see operating free cash flow just getting better and better, and investing cash flow is less and less of a problem. Either way, if one considers the financing cash flow as well, we have a net positive for every single year.

The free cash flow is very important, as it would both enable further purchases in cash, and allow Brink’s to consider returning more money to shareholders in the form of increased dividends and share buybacks.

As far as dividends are concerned, the increase of the modest 20¢ to the slightly higher 22¢ per quarter just isn’t going to cut it. Brink’s has the free cash flow of a nice income stock, and all it needs to cement that, and the demand that goes with it, is to return some meaningful income to shareholders.

The Risks

A 150+ year history should preclude there from being too many unforeseen risks popping up for Brink’s. Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily the case, and there are problems on the horizon which threaten the most important valuable management segment of the business.

They were hurt by Covid-19 like everyone else, but the bigger issue is how accustomed many Americans have gotten to not using physical cash. The armored trucks can’t haul all that cash to the bank if no one is using cash for their purchases. They are trying to adapt by increasing digital security offers to help protect the digital assets that people are using instead, but that’s a highly competitive industry, and one that store owners already have a lot of options when they need it.

Historically, Brink’s would solve this by acquiring an important player in digital transactions. Competition risks making this difficult too though, as available businesses will find more bidders, any may simply be gone before Brink’s is ready to make an offer on them.

Conclusion

So that’s Brink’s. We see a decent current ratio and a potentially solid P/E ratio going forward if analysts’ projections prove to be accurate. It is understandable, given that, that some people are very interested in the stock.

On the other hand, we’re looking at a lot more liabilities than shareholder equity, and price/book value just isn’t there, nor is the dividend yield. Buying at these prices should depend on the reimagining of the business around digital transactions.

All told, I feel this and the well-defined risks are just too big to go after Brink’s stock when it is so close to a 52-week high. If I had bought in early in 2023 when the price was cheaper, I’d probably be looking to at least unload some of the holding and trying to rebalance the portfolio with what’s left at a higher level.

In the end, I’m putting the stock at hold, and possibly leaning slightly towards sell rather than buy. A much needed big dividend boost could change my mind, and executing the digital platform is a good thing, but to me the risks are just too high.