Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) treatments using gene therapy, RNA technology, and gene editing platforms. Its FDA-approved products are Elevidys, a one-dose-gene treatment, and three RNA-targeted injections for DMD, Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45. The company presented strong financial results in Q3 2023. The possible expansion label granted by the FDA for Elevidys could also extend the target age group, expanding its growth potential. Overall, SRPT's research pipeline has several drug candidates in the discovery and clinical phases that should keep SRPT competitive in its sector. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock does trade at a slight premium, but its revenue growth seems to justify it. Hence, as a whole, I lean bullish on SRPT and rate it a "buy."

Business Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. SRPT focuses on finding and developing therapies using three platforms: gene therapy, RNA technology, and gene editing for rare diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD] and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy [LGMD]. DMD is one of the most common muscular dystrophy disorders, and SRPT's business is partly focused on this specific illness. SRPT also has four FDA-approved therapies: 1) Elevidys, which uses gene therapy; 2) Exondys 51; 3) Vyondys 53; and 4) Amondys 45, which are RNA-targeted treatments. Thus, overall, SRPT is essentially DMD-centered.

Breaking down its main IP products, Elevidys is a one-dose gene therapy FDA-approved for children four through five years old with DMD with a confirmed mutation in the dystrophin gene. SRPT's gene treatment introduces a functional gene version that catalyzes dystrophin protein production. This effectively shifts the treatment's focus from managing symptoms to fixing the disease's cause at a gene level. Commercially speaking, SRPT and Roche market this product, and the collaboration between these two companies is related to Elevidys. The company charges $3.2 million for one-dose therapy. This is common for gene therapies, which are extremely expensive but often cure or greatly improve patient welfare.

Moreover, Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45 are also FDA-approved DMD therapies for patients with a specific genetic mutation in the dystrophin gene that can be treated by skipping exon 51, 53, or 45, respectively. This approach modifies the mRNA processing and creates a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin protein, improving muscle strength. Thus, this effectively slows down the advance of the disease and its symptoms. However, it's worth noting that these treatments require continuous, typically weekly intravenous applications. The price for these medicines is around $1,694 per 2-millimeter dose. So overall, these are sources for repeat revenues for the company.

Furthermore, these treatments received accelerated FDA approval. Therefore, the clinical application of these therapies also helps evidence their benefits to the extent that they're as effective as expected. Additionally, SRPT's pipeline includes other treatments still under research. For instance, RNA-targeted therapies such as SRP-5051 for DMD are in the clinical trials phase. It is a possible enhanced treatment, compared to Exondys 51, for improved exon-skipping therapy directed to DMD with a mutation that benefits from creating a short form of dystrophin protein skipping exon 51. The company also has drugs in the discovery phase for DMS with exon targets 44, 45, 50, 52, and 53. But as a whole, SRPT's focus is centered around DMS.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics 2024 JPMorgan Conference.

Nevertheless, in clinical trials, SRPT's main gene therapy is GNT-0004 for DMD, SRP-9003, SRP-9004, and SRP-6004 for LGMD. SRP-9003 recently initiated Phase 3 clinical trials for LGMD, a promising development as it nears a potential FDA approval. Additionally, various forms of LGMD could benefit from SPRT's research programs, such as SRP-9005, SRP-9006, and SRP-9010, which are currently in the discovery phase. In gene editing, SRPT collaborates with Duke and Harvard using CRISPR/CAS9 technology for DMD targets. It's safe to say SPRT's IP portfolio is rich and only improving, which is promising from an investment perspective as it reduces overdependency on a single intellectual property, effectively mitigating its risk profile.

Gene Therapy Revolution: SRPT's Burgeoning Market

The company's CEO, Douglas Ingram, recently anticipated a priority review of Elevidys that could eliminate the age restriction, potentially improving its growth runway. According to management, in December 2023, they submitted an efficacy supplement update for Elevidys that uses clinical data and demonstrates Elevidys' effectiveness for patients of other ages. The CEO anticipates a decision within approximately six months, so the next few earnings calls will likely be key. Moreover, Elevidys's revenue contribution to SRPT was $200.4 million for 2023, which is significant since the company's total full-year revenues are approximately $1.23 billion. Therefore, this recently submitted efficacy supplement update could increase sales as it expands Elevidys's patient base.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics 2024 JPMorgan Conference.

Additionally, during the company's latest earnings call, the CEO highlighted the success of the Elevidys launch and the continued excellent performance of its other main products: Exondys, Vyondys, and Amondys. SPRT's Q3 2023 total revenues were approximately $332 million. After reading the transcript, I understood that SPRT's reliance on insurance companies and government programs cannot be understated. These effectively make SRPT's genetic treatments affordable. These were crucial in providing eligible patients with access to Elevidys. The company's executives recognized that these payers contributed to the successful launch of the therapy. Yet, from an investment perspective, it's a caveat. If such insurance providers or government programs don't subsidize access to STRP's drugs, its future revenues could be severely hampered. So, while its IP portfolio and revenue sources are relatively diverse, insurance providers and government subsidies are more centralized risk layers for SPRT.

Worth the Price: Valuation Analysis

Nevertheless, from a valuation perspective, the company trades at a $10.82 billion market cap, and according to Seeking Alpha's dashboard, it's projected to generate $2.02 billion in sales in 2024. This would represent a remarkable 64.2% YoY revenue increase, which I believe should give the company a growth-related valuation premium. Moreover, according to a new GlobalData report, gene therapy products are expected to reach $80 billion in sales by 2029. So SRPT's business should enjoy secular tailwinds as gene editing is still in its early stages, effectively positioning it to capitalize on this market growth.

Revenue growth justifies SRPT's embedded valuation premium. (Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Thus, using the abovementioned figures, SRPT's forward P/S ratio is about 5.36. However, the sector's median forward P/S multiple is slightly lower at 3.97. So, there's an embedded premium on SRPT at this point, yet I think it's justified as its implied YoY revenue growth of 64.2% is almost 7.14 times greater than the sector's median forward growth of 8.99%. Therefore, using the P/S multiples, it'd appear that SPRT trades at about a 35% premium relative to peers yet enjoys revenue growth 7.14 times greater than theirs. In my view, this justifies its valuation and leaves ample room to be bullish on the shares over the long run. Hence, I rate SRPT a "buy" at these levels.

Investment Caveats

However, it's important to consider that SRPT's main risks are likely centered on insurance providers and governments favoring its therapies. After, the company's products are undoubtedly expensive, so patients will often require financial assistance to afford them. Without these third parties, SRPT's promising growth potential could quickly crumble with its share price. This sets SRPT apart from other biotech companies with more affordable products for patients and adds a layer of risk that shouldn't be overlooked. Nevertheless, SRPT's management appears competent enough to consider this when commercializing its IP portfolio.

Lastly, the company's most recent balance sheet showed about $1.73 billion in cash and equivalents. Yet, during the twelve months, SRPT burned through approximately $511.7 million. I arrive at those figures by adding up the cash flow from operations, CAPEX, and the sale of intangibles. Together, these figures would imply a cash runway of roughly 3.38 years, which I believe is healthy for any biotech company-especially one with such impressive revenue growth rates as Sarepta Therapeutics. So, from a financial perspective, SRPT appears safe, but its cash burn is always worth monitoring over the long run.

The market appears to be regaining its confidence in SRPT's prospects since November 2023. (Source: TradingView.)

Conclusion

Overall, SRPT is a promising biotech company focusing on DMD therapies. Its well-defined niche and diverse IP portfolio make it a leader in its sector, especially after considering its gene-editing approach. This should further give SRPT secular tailwinds that should bolster its results over the long run. I highlight insurance providers and government subsidies as potential risks, but overall, I think these aren't enough to offset SRPT's long-term prospects. My valuation analysis suggests the company does trade at a premium relative to peers, but such a premium appears to be more than justified after considering its explosive revenue growth. Hence, I rate SRPT a "Buy" at these levels and am optimistic about its long-term business fundamentals.