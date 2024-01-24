urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is a virtual healthcare services company that has severely underperformed the indices over the last 2 years. However, the latest earnings call suggests there is growing evidence of Teladoc’s renewed focus on improving its overall profitability, as Adjusted EBITDA grew 73% YoY. While investors are still wary about competitive threats from legacy players as well as technology giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), weighing down on Teladoc’s growth prospects, the management was able to instill confidence that the company is seeing growth in new member acquisition as well as increasing adoption trends amongst existing ones. As a result, I believe that the worst-case scenario is already priced into the stock. Should we continue to see management streamline the company’s operating structure in the coming quarters while continuing to grow its revenue at the current pace, the stock should stand to gain approximately 40% from its current levels.

About Teladoc

Teladoc provides virtual healthcare services in the US and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services and mental health services, which are distributed primarily on a business-to-business (B2B) basis to employers, health plans, and hospitals. Teladoc generates revenue from the Integrated Care segment via access fees, which are typically designed on a pay-per-member-per-month (PMPM) basis. As of Q3 FY24, the company generated 88% of its revenue from access fees.

Meanwhile, their BetterHelp segment offers online counseling and therapy services that are provided via their network of licensed clinicians on the platform. The BetterHelp segment is sold directly to consumers, and they generate revenue from users who pay a fee to access their network of therapists and psychiatrists.

The good: A renewed focus to deliver balanced growth and an attractive valuation

Teladoc’s management is focused on driving profitable growth

As of their latest earnings call, the company beat its earnings guidance by 16% but missed its revenue expectation by 1%. While revenue for the quarter grew 8% to $660M, its adjusted EBITDA grew 73% to $88M.

While both Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments grew their revenue at approximately the same rate, with Integrated Care contributing over 56% of total Revenue for Teladoc, Integrated Care saw a significant uptick in overall EBITDA margin to 16.8% as it grew its Adjusted EBITDA by 62%. At the same time, Teladoc’s Integrated Care members grew 10% YoY to 90.2M.

Unfortunately, the company continues to see mixed results from its BetterHelp segment. While revenue grew 7.5% YoY from the BetterHelp segment, there is a sequential drop in QoQ of -2%. This is driven by a decline in the number of paying users for BetterHelp, which dropped -3.5% on a QoQ basis, while still growing 5.0% YoY. This has also resulted in a QoQ drop in adjusted EBITDA; however, when we look at the whole year, EBITDA margins have improved from 4.2% to 9.2%.

Q3 FY23 Earnings Slide

Overall, the Integrated Care segment continues to deliver superior operational outcomes, driving the Adjusted EBITDA margins for Teladoc to 13.4%.

One of the biggest challenges that Teladoc has faced in all of 2022 is the shrinking margins from BetterHelp. As the US economy was facing one of the highest periods of inflation in 2022, along with rising borrowing costs as the Fed started its interest rate hikes, people stopped signing up on the platform. As the company continued to spend its marketing budget to acquire customers through paid advertising, it drove up operating expenses with incrementally lower returns. However, it looks like the management has been reigning in costs to drive operational efficiency, and while that has undoubtedly slowed revenue growth, it has improved overall profitability.

Q3 FY23 Earnings slide

Shifting gears to FY23 guidance, management expects revenue in the range of $2.60–$2.62B, which represents a YoY growth of 8.6%. At the same time, the company expects to generate $320-$330M of adjusted EBITDA, which would approximately translate to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% vs. 10.2% a year ago. While the company expects to see a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA margins from its BetterHelp segment of 22-23%, it is primarily because of Teladoc’s ad spend cadence that is heavily weighted towards the first half of the year, resulting in higher growth at the expense of poorer margins in the first half of the year, compared to the latter half when ad spend slows down.

Overall, the management continued to show that it is committed to improving profitability in the coming years, as it focuses on streamlining its operating structure.

Teladoc’s CEO, Jason Gorevic, said the following during the earnings call:

We are committed to a thorough review and analysis and we are working with a third party to bring an independent perspective. In short, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure that our business is operating as efficiently as possible, in order to drive profit growth at a level that is meaningfully higher than our revenue growth over the next few years. We will do this by fully tapping the operating leverage that is a market differentiator for Teladoc Health as the leader in digital health at scale. And we will do this while ensuring that our business remains centered on our mission and that no efficiencies are taken at the expense of keeping our promises to our clients or caring for our members.

The stock has most likely priced in the worst, with the possibility of sizable returns

Teladoc is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.23, taking consensus estimates for revenue growth in FY24. However, since the company is expected to continue to lose -$1.23 per share in diluted earnings, I will base my valuation on my revenue growth estimate. Plus, the management has not provided a long-term operating model for revenue and operating income targets. Therefore, if I take a conservative approach and assume that Teladoc grows its revenue by 5-6% over the next 5 years, it should be able to produce approximately $3.6B in sales in FY28, which would also be in line with consensus estimates from Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha Consensus Estimates for Teladoc's Revenue

This translates to a present value of $2.2V in revenue when discounted at 10.5%, or a revenue per share of $13.2. If I take the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies have grown their revenues at an average rate of 4.8% with a price-to-sales ratio of 2.19 over a 10-year period, I would assume that Teladoc should be trading at a price-to-sales multiple at least on par with the S&P 500. That would mean that the stock should be trading at approximately $29–$30, representing an upside of 40% from current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

The bad: Competitive forces may continue to weigh down on the stock

While Teladoc operates in a large TAM that is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, Teladoc is currently growing much slower than its overall TAM. This brings forth the possibility of existing and new competitors in the space that may cannibalize market share from Teladoc. There is no doubt that Teladoc faces competition from both legacy players that offer a combination of telemedicine, insurance, and chronic care services, such as Cigna (NYSE:CI), American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), as well as large technology companies such as Amazon and Walmart that have developed their own virtual care solutions.

However, one of the bright spots from the latest earnings call when it comes to overall competitive wins was that membership saw a rise in growth rate as well as overall average revenue per US member for the Integrated Care segment. Furthermore, during the earnings call, Jason Gorevic outlined that Teladoc was able to sell additional products and services to existing clients as well as replace a competitor when it faltered from an unsustainable business model.

And so, I would say that the dimensions of our competitive wins come into really three categories: one is where we replace a single-point solution with either a bundle of solutions or by selling additional products into an existing client. Two is where our clients have -- sorry, our competitors have failed operationally and/or in terms of the value proposition for the clients, and our proven track record of success and value creation wins the day. And three is where we're replacing someone who, quite frankly, is faltering in this current economic environment because they have a business model that -- and an economic model that isn't sustainable. And we're seeing them struggle either to raise capital or quite frankly, do exist at all as a going concern. So, we've seen all three of those. The biggest one this quarter that represented the largest competitive win was the latter, where we saw a competitor fail, and we were able to step in and replace them.

Conclusion

While the high-growth days of the company may be over, as the management focuses on taking a balanced approach to delivering profitable growth, there are signs of optimism that are building with growing memberships in the Integrated Care segment as well as improving profitability in the BetterHelp segment, which should boost the overall profitability of Teladoc. Furthermore, the management’s tone of optimism around the competitive landscape was reassuring. While overall investor skepticism remains, I believe that the worst is likely priced into the stock. Should the management continue to streamline its operating structure where profitability grows faster than revenue growth, the company should be trading at least at par with the forward sales multiple of the S&P 500 over a 5-year investment horizon, which would give it an upside of 40%.