Introduction

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) manufactures performance products, equipment, and gear that are used for a variety of different vehicles. This includes everything from bicycles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, commercial trucks, and specialty vehicles. While the company has a dominant presence in the United States (63% of revenues), the company also generates sales internationally with a presence in Europe and Asia (20% and 17%, respectively).

Fox Factory makes money through three different segments: Specialty Sports Group, Powered Vehicles Group, and Aftermarket Applications Group. In powered vehicles, Fox Factory's customers consist of large auto manufacturers like Toyota (TM) and Ford (F) as well as other OEMs. In specialty sports, the company sells mountain bikes, gravel and road bikes, and other bike suspension products distributing them to bike OEMs. In addition to bikes, the company also sells baseball and other related equipment like bats with the #1 and #2 brands of wooden baseball bats through its Victus and Marucci brands. Finally, in the Aftermarket Applications Group, Fox Factor sells aftermarket products to the powered vehicles and specialty sports segments in an effort to create a synergistic product portfolio. As of quarter end, the company has over 4200 employees and $1.54 billion in TTM sales.

Investment Thesis

Shares of Fox Factory significantly underperformed for 2023, with shares down 24.5% compared with the S&P 500's return of positive 26.3%. With concerns about the company's profitability and current margins, shares have basically been flat since 2018.

I rate shares of Fox Factory as a buy predicated on three primary points that I will outline in this article: (1) concerns about margin pressures are near-sighted and don't reflect the company's future outlook, (2) the company's financial position has improved considerably over the years, (3) the valuation looks highly compelling at the current price.

Margin Pressures Are Temporary

Before we discuss the first part of my thesis on margins, I think it's helpful to zoom out at take a look at the bigger picture regarding the company's track record. When looking at the company's historical financial performance, we can see that Fox Factory has been growing both sales and EBITDA at very consistent rates of return over time.

Since 2010, Fox Factory has been able to grow revenues and EBITDA at 18.8% and 20.6% CAGRs, respectively, showcasing a track record of sales and earnings increasing at similarly high rates of return. With EBITDA growth outpacing sales growth, we've seen a marginal improvement in the company's EBITDA margin over this twelve-year time period by over 300 bps.

Revenues and EBITDA (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

Looking at 2023 however, margins at Fox Factory have come under pressure. For Q3 2023, the company's most recent quarter, we can see that a combination of multiple factors contributed to the margin decrease. I'll discuss the revenue side first before getting into the expense side.

On the revenue side, net sales clocked in at $331.1 million for Q3, which was 19.1% lower compared to the same quarter last year. The primary driver for this was in the Specialty Sports Group which was down 58.6%, mostly as a result of higher inventory in various channels. So that resulted in less ordering from OEMs, Specialty Sports Group made up the largest segment at 42% of sales in 2022, so this figure of $72.0 million is essentially more than half of what was being generated before. Hence, we're seeing that segment become just 30% of revenues (the smallest of the three segments) for the quarter.

Segment Results (Company Filings)

While this was partially offset by an 8.2% increase in the Powered Vehicles Group segment (35% of sales), the overall decrease in revenue is a bit troubling. Specialty Sports Group had been the company's fastest-growing segment, growing at a 3-year CAGR of 31%, compared to the Powered Vehicles Group segment at a 12% 3-year CAGR.

What this tells me is that Powered Vehicles likely shot up as a result of pandemic spending. In one particular report by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows, it was found that total spending on bikes and related accessories soared by 620% in the three-year period between 2020 and 2023. So this is likely an indication that that 31% CAGR was simply not sustainable. In the long term, management expects mid-single digits growth for the segment.

On the margin side, gross margins fell from 33.5% in Q3 last year to 32.4% for the quarter, which we saw translated over to the adjusted EBITDA margin decline from a margin of 20.8% in Q3 2022 to 19.2% in Q3 2023.

There are a few reasons why I believe these margin pressures to be temporary. Firstly, despite the fiscal 2023 guidance being revised downwards to $1.43 - $1.47 billion, partly due to the effects of the United Auto Workers strike and other margin pressures, management has still maintained its 2025 target of $2 billion in revenue on a 25.0% adjusted EBITDA margin. This would imply about 580 bps of margin expansion and quarterly EBITDA to essentially double from $63.7 million for the quarter to $125 two years out ($2 billion multiplied by 25% divided by 4 to get a quarterly adjusted EBITDA figure).

Secondly, I am confident in management's guidance because they are backing up their unrevised 2025 guidance figure by introducing a $300 million stock buyback, which should indicate to shareholders that the company feels its shares are undervalued. This $300 million stock repurchase plan is significant as it represents about 8% of the outstanding shares.

Finally, subsequent to the quarter, Fox Factor announced a fairly sizable deal (the largest acquisition it's ever done) to acquire Marucci in a deal valued at about $572 million (keep in mind Fox Factory's market capitalization is $2.78 billion). Through Marucci, a manufacturer of premium performance baseball, softball, and other sports equipment, Fox Factory is expanding its performance offerings in an adjacent market. Marucci has LTM sales of around $187 million, so this should help the company expand the growth profile of the Specialty Sports Group revenues (expecting growth in the mid-teens long-term) as well as being accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins, which should help management hit those 2025 targets. While the transaction was taken on using a new term loan under the existing credit facility, I'll explain in the next section why the balance sheet looks strong enough to support this acquisition.

SSG Growth w/ and wo/ Marucci (Investor Presentation)

Improving Financials

When we take a look at the balance sheet (ex-Marucci, as this happened a month later after quarter-end), we can see that Fox Factory had a very clean balance sheet, with the only major item of note being the $190 million line of credit, bring the net leverage ratio to just 0.5x. The line of credit figure had been about $396.2 million just a few years ago in 2020, so it seems reasonable to expect that with the current and incremental cash flows Fox Factory now has, it will use that to pay down the debt it just took on to finance the deal.

Balance Sheet (Company Filings)

As the financial position is improving, this seemed like a good time to make some important capex spend as leverage had come down considerably. With $600 million term loan just 50 basis points higher than the existing revolver, we can see that despite being in a higher rate environment, Fox Factory can still fund its deal with a cost of debt at an attractive rate that makes sense. Management is expecting leverage to be about 2.1x post-transaction, so despite taking on new debt, leverage doesn't seem to be an issue at this time.

Valuation Remains Highly Attractive

Even though Fox Factory has compounded revenues and EBITDA at 18.8% and 20.6% over the last twelve years, respectively, it seems like shares of Fox Factory have been priced for no growth. Looking at the historical multiple, we can see that the multiple climbed considerably during the pandemic (to close to 40x EBITDA), but now that the share price has been more than cut in half, the multiple looks to be at the lowest it has ever been.

Data by YCharts

On a forward basis, Fox Factory trades at 8.3x next year's EBITDA and 13.6x next year's earnings. With such low forward multiples, despite the individual segments expected to grow in the mid-single to mid-teens growth rates, shares of Fox Factory look underpriced.

While Fox Factory doesn't have a 1-to-1 peer we can directly compare it to, some similar companies might be LCI Industries (LCII) at 13.9x EBITDA, Dorman Products (DORM) at 11.5x EBITDA, and Holley (HLLY) at 10.9x EBITDA. These companies have an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x, so we might deduce that shares of Fox Factory are certainly not overpriced at 11.0x EBITDA. All three experienced similar margin issues to Fox Factory so I felt these were appropriate comparables.

In addition, based on the six sell-side analysts with one-year target prices on Fox Factory's stock, the average target price is $86.17, with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. From the current price of $65.54 to the average price target of $86.17 one year out, this implies potential upside of 31.5%. This suggests analysts too view the stock as undervalued.

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis here, the primary one would be on the recent acquisition. With the acquisition being the largest in the company's history, there is a risk of integrating the acquisition successfully. In addition, baseball and bats are not exactly the same as bikes and recreational vehicles. While I view the core competencies (performance products for enthusiasts) to be the same, we'll have to watch carefully to see if the company can generate any revenue/cost synergies to make this acquisition accretive. For now, with Marucci being a profitable and growing company, that risk has been somewhat mitigated, especially with the share price being punished post-announcement.

The other risks here, while smaller, are still of note. On the margin side, despite us seeing a reduction in inventory volumes, it could take longer to see customers resume strong demand for Fox Factory's products. While the company was certainly a Covid-19 beneficiary, the stock has fallen out of favor as margins have fallen. That said, I'm pretty sure that the acquisition and the pick-up in margins should translate to the company meeting its 2025 targets.

Conclusion

In summary, Fox Factory is facing temporary margin pressures attributed to the decline in the Specialty Sports Group sales. Historically, Fox Factory has had a great track record of growing revenue and EBITDA over the last 12 years, despite the share price remaining flat since 2018. With the recent acquisition of Marucci, the company has showcased a strategic move to enhance its performance offerings, supported by the company's strong financial position. With a compelling valuation and share price pressures, the investment thesis still remains intact when we look at the bigger picture. Even if we recover back to historical margins pre-pandemic, the company's earnings could see a decent pick-up if we return to a normalized margin. In my view, at 11.0x EBITDA or 8.3x forward, I believe shares look undervalued with substantial upside for long-term shareholders.