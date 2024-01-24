George Pachantouris/Moment via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF), I recommended a buy rating due to its strong 2Q23 performance, and my DCF model suggested a target price of $38. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain buy-rated for RF as I see the business portfolio well positioned to stabilize NII (net interest income) by mid-2024 and grow in 2H24 as the repricing of deposits eases pressure from the current rate environment. Management is also very focused on managing costs, which should help with NIM (net interest margin) performance.

Investment thesis

RF reported 4Q23 core PPNR (pre-provision net revenue) of $785 million, primarily driven by NII performance of $1.24 billion, core fees of $569 million, and good cost control, with core expenses coming in at $1.028 billion. Zooming into NII, NIM fell 13bps to 3.6% as IB deposit costs rose 33bps sequentially to 2.14%, bringing cumulative beta to 40%. NPLs (non-performing loans) ticked up by 17 bps sequentially to 0.82%, as did tangible book value, which increased by 18% sequentially to $10.77, but CET1 (common equity tier 1 capital) decreased by 10 bps sequentially to 10.2%. At the EPS level, RF reported 4Q23 EPS of $0.39. As for guidance, management guided FY24 NII of $4.7 to $4.8 billion, implying a decline of 10-12% and NIM of 3.50%. Bridging the growth is average loans growing low-single digits, average deposits staying stable to a slight decrease, mid-40s rising rate beta, and mid-30s falling rate beta in 2024. However, core non-interest income is expected to come in the range of $2.3 to $2.4 billion, implying 2 to 6% expected growth. Core non-interest expenses are estimated at $4.1 billion, implying a 4% decline. The NCO (net charge-offs) ratio was also guided at 40–50 bps. In terms of cadence, 1Q24 should see NII decrease by 3-5% sequentially.

Looking ahead, I see several reasons to remain positive on shares (despite the roller coaster share price movement since my post in July last year). Firstly, it appears that management is quite certain that it can stabilize NII by the middle of 2024 and start growing in the second half of the following year once the pressure to remix deposits decreases. Suppose this happens, FY25 will start off from a good base and momentum. A second point is that management is sure they can reprice deposits lower. Since RF is presently asset neutral with respect to short-term rates, I believe these two implicit guidance are plausible; consequently, the deposit repricing will be the primary variable influencing the NII for the year. The majority of the increase in the IB deposit beta is being driven by around 30% of the customer base, according to management. Given that the commercial deposits [CD] here are almost entirely linked to the fed funds rate, RF should see positive benefit from the potential rate cut. Pricing should be adjusted downward in a steady manner (since rate cut are likely to be paced out) in the event of rate cuts. Money market and CD accounts are the remaining rate-sensitive accounts held by consumers. For these remaining holdings, RF has strategically timed the maturities of its CD offerings to coincide with potential rate cuts. Specifically, management noted that the average CD term is only 7 months and is steadily decreasing. Thirdly, RF remains very focused on managing cost and risk – which I believe is the most important takeaway I had from this earning result. In particular, RF keeps adding swaps against deposits, investment assets, and debt in order to increase the number of hedges. Not to mention the substantial quantity of swaps against business loans. While these swaps are currently a drag on NII, I see them as a safety net that provides protection in the future. Furthermore, RF has stepped up its efforts on strict cost control – non interest expense as a percentage of revenue fell by 160bps sequentially. The $4.1 billion management guidance also demonstrates their careful cost control in a difficult operating environment. Lastly, I expect RF to step up on share buyback as it has more capacity to do so in FY24. After a hiatus of five quarters, RF has resumed repurchases and achieved a CET1 of 10.2% for the year, which is in line with its 10% target. If the operating capital exceeds the 10% level, as it did in 4Q23, management plans to reinvest the excess through share repurchases.

Valuation

My updated target price for RF based on my DCF model is $30. I have restructured my DCF model's near-term assumptions to better reflect reality. Previously, my model was constructed based on a CAGR growth basis, which does not reflect the near-term pressure that RF is facing. In my current model, I have incorporated management FY24 guidance, my expectation for a recovery in FY25, followed by normalized growth for the rest of the forecasted period. In this case, the base figure for my CAGR growth has moved lower.

Specifically, using management FY24 guidance, I am expecting organic earnings growth to fall by 11% (in line with the NIM guide), but this will be cushioned by a 2.5% share buyback rate, which RF certainly has the capacity to do. I increased my share buyback assumption to reflect the latest CAGR figure, and since RF has the capacity to do more buybacks, I have revised my assumptions. In FY25, because of the soft base in FY24, I expect outsized earnings growth relative to my 3% earnings CAGR expectations ahead. I note that RF saw a similar recovery trend post-dot-com crisis. Other assumptions (discount rate and terminal growth) stay the same. Using these assumptions, I got to a target price of $31.

Risk

RF business and earnings are sensitive to economic and general business conditions. Risks to the downside include any major change in banking regulation that impacts capital structure or ability to underwrite risk, actions by rating agencies that impact RF ability to raise capital, and any major changes in overall economic growth.

Conclusion

I maintained a buy rating for RF. Despite a temporary dip in NII and NIM, RF's proactive management, cost control measures, and focus on deposit repricing should position it well for growth by mid-2024. I also think that management is being strategic by stepping up on swaps against various assets to cast a safety net to protect itself in case the environment turns for the worse. RF is also in a better financial position to conduct more buybacks.