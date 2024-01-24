Sundry Photography

These are most certainly interesting times for shareholders of industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE). On January 23rd, the management team at the business announced financial results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Some data came in positive, while other results were disappointing. But on the whole, the company demonstrated its quality at a time when achieving financial results that are impressive is not exactly the easiest thing on the planet.

In response to the results reported by management, shares pulled back around 1% for the day. Although that's unpleasant, it pales in comparison to the company's robust performance over the past year or so. At a time when most investors said that the sky was falling, I viewed General Electric as an appealing opportunity. Since I last wrote about it in an article in which I rated it a ‘buy’ back in October of last year, shares are up 19% compared to the 17.1% upside seen by the S&P 500. From the time I last upgraded it from a ‘buy’ to a ‘strong buy’ in July of 2021, shares have generated a return of 60% compared to the 10.5% seen by the broader market. And since I very first rated the company a ‘buy’ in November of 2018, shares have generated a return of 141.9% compared to the 73.3% rise seen by the market.

No, it has not been an easy ride. There were long windows of time where shares underperformed the market rather substantially. But at the end of the day, this was a turnaround story that just made sense. As for what the future holds, that's a more difficult situation. Shares of the business are no longer cheap like they were. Normally, this would prompt me to downgrade the stock to a ‘hold’. But with the company's spin off of GE Vernova coming up in April of this year, I would argue that some additional upside is probably likely. Because of that, I am keeping shares rated a soft ‘buy’. But if we see much more upside than what we have already, or if we see an initial spike after said spin-off is completed, then a downgrade would be probable.

An interesting way to end 2023

In reviewing the financial performance of General Electric, it might be helpful to touch on the headline news items. At the very top, by definition, would be revenue. Revenue for the final quarter of 2023 came in at $19.42 billion. That's an impressive 15.4% rise over the $16.83 billion generated the same time one year earlier. I would get into these specific operating segments in a moment. However, it is worth mentioning that in addition to coming in strong relative to what was seen in 2022, sales also exceeded analysts’ expectations by $1.85 billion.

General Electric

On the bottom line, the picture was even more impressive. Analysts had forecasted profits per share of $0.82. Actual profits totaled $1.44. Unfortunately, that was still lower than the $1.53 per share reported for the final quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. But the fact that profits exceeded expectations so much is a huge positive. This did mean that net income fell from $1.69 billion last year to $1.59 billion this year. Unfortunately, operating cash flow also pulled back, dropping from $3.66 billion to $3.22 billion. However, for the year in its entirety, operating cash flow grew from $4.04 billion to $5.57 billion.

General Electric

Drilling in deeper, there was some really encouraging data for investors to enjoy. My favorite part of the company, now known as GE Aerospace, generated revenue of $8.52 billion. That's 11.9% above the $7.62 billion generated in the final quarter of 2022. Profits, meanwhile, also grew, climbing from $1.43 billion to just a hair under $1.60 billion. Growth in this part of the company should not be a surprise. For years now, this has been the true growth engine of the firm. Although there was a tremendous amount of pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation sector is now alive and well. In fact, it's believed that 2024 will be the first time that air traffic has, for the year in its entirety, exceed the prior peak that was experienced back in 2019. With growing traffic from this point on, demand for engines, as well as parts and services, will only grow. But don't take my word for it. All we need to do is look at orders that were reported for the final quarter. Total orders were $10.62 billion. In addition to outpacing revenue, orders ended up being 9.7% above the $9.68 billion reported for the final quarter one year earlier.

General Electric

Although GE Aerospace remained the gem in the portfolio, there were positive developments associated with the company's other assets. The Renewable Energy segment, which is part of what will become GE Vernova when the spinoff is completed, reported revenue of $4.21 billion. That's up materially from the $3.41 billion reported one year earlier. Profitability is still an issue for this segment, but that picture is gradually improving. Instead of the $454 million loss reported in the final quarter of 2022, the loss in the final quarter of 2023 was $347 million. And although this does not represent a significant ramping up of demand, the business did report a slight year over year growth in orders from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. Clearly, there is still some life in the onshore and offshore wind turbine markets that make up the majority of that business.

General Electric

Lastly, there is the Power segment, which is the other half of the GE Vernova enterprise. It's responsible for making gas turbines and the like. For years, this was the unit that faced probably the biggest challenges. Even before the pandemic, industry weakness was an issue. Also problematic were the high costs that the segment had to contend with. Significant restructuring and cost cutting initiatives occurred and we are now starting to see some growth on the demand side of things. Revenue of $5.79 billion in the most recent quarter beat out the $5.03 billion reported the same time one year ago. Profits managed to jump from $692 million to $759 million, while orders grew from $5.44 billion to $5.73 billion.

For 2023 in its entirety, backlog for the company came in at $267.2 billion. That's approximately 12% higher than what it was at the end of 2022. This is great in and of itself. It also means that revenue moving forward is likely to be higher. The good news is that management has some guidance on this front. When it comes to GE Aerospace, revenue is supposed to grow somewhere in the low double-digit rate. Commercial engine demand, for instance, should grow at the high teens rate, while commercial services should grow at the mid-teens rate. Meanwhile, the picture for GE Vernova is even clearer, with management giving a specific range of between $34 billion and $35 billion for the year.

General Electric

But there is some weakness expected from a profitability perspective. In 2023, GE Aerospace generated $5.7 billion of free cash flow and $6.1 billion of profits. But free cash flow in 2024 is estimated to be just some number above $5 billion that management did not provide an upper range for. This is in large part because of incremental costs of around $600 million for the company being a standalone enterprise. As for GE Vernova, free cash flow is expected to be between around $700 million and $1.1 billion. This is actually an improvement over 2023 when the $2 billion in free cash flow generated by the power division was mostly offset by negative $1.5 billion associated with the company’s renewable energy business.

General Electric

This improvement is in spite of between $800 million and $900 million of depreciation and amortization, as well as about $200 million of standalone costs and around $100 million of other carve out costs. Clearly, it will take some time in order for any operational benefits from these operations splitting off, but at least the picture on that front should be better year-over-year. While the GE Aerospace angle is disappointing, investors should keep in mind that the overall financial health of General Electric is really positive. Thanks in part to the company unloading the last $2 billion worth of AerCap (AER) that it owned, cash now exceeds debt in the amount of about $1.71 billion. This excludes $38 billion of long-term investment securities on the company's books.

Takeaway

All things considered, General Electric is doing a fine job. The company has recovered nicely over the past few years and shareholders have rewarded it because of that. My biggest regret is that I sold out way too soon. I don't remember the exact amount of upside I generated, only knowing that it was an amount that I was very happy with at the time. But the stock has since continued to climb. The small blip in response to financial results is not surprising. But I don't expect the stock to fall much, if any, from this point on. With the spinoff of GE Vernova slated for April of this year, I imagine that some additional upside could still be on the table. And because of that, I have decided to keep the company rated a soft ‘buy’ for now.