Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiscal Dominance: The Clarifying Lens For EM (And DM) Bonds

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • Fiscal dominance is an economic condition that arises when debts and deficits are so high that monetary policy loses traction.
  • EM central bank policy rates were consistently higher, and EM central banks were earlier to the latest global hiking cycle.
  • Geopolitics have economic implications for EM and DM, and economics has implications for geopolitics.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

In this white paper, we explore emerging markets' superior fiscal and monetary policy stance and why it is leading to outperformance over their developed markets counterparts.

It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.68K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMLC--
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
LEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
EBND--
SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
ELD--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ETF
KBND--
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.