shaunl

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is in the midst of a legal battle with Omni Logistics after the two companies agreed on a merger in 2023. Forward is trying to walk away from the deal and Omni sued them in Delaware to force the execution of the transaction. Today the parties reached a settlement agreement that barely moves the needle, and the transaction is now set to close on terms very much similar to the original ones.

We remain very bearish as the dilution drives valuation multiples into significantly higher territory, and believe that a downside potential of around 40% is possible.

The merger explained: a complex deal with many caveats

Before going into the details of the litigation and the valuation, let’s understand how this deal is structured. Forward Air would pay $150 million in cash and issue a fixed amount of 15.75 million common shares, thus making the total consideration paid variable based on FWRD stock price. This amounts to a pro-forma ownership structure of 37% to Omni owners, and the remaining 63% to current Forward shareholders.

However, this is where the issues begin. The shares issued will be both common stock - around 5 million - and preferred, convertible shares - the remaining 10 million. The preferreds are convertible upon approval by shareholders post-transaction but also carry significant rights. First, there is a liquidation preference set at around $110 per share, for a total amount of around $1.2 billion. From the presentation:

Deal Structure (Presentation)

Since the approval of conversion is still uncertain, this means that common shareholders face the risk of being primed by both creditors and a new set of preferred shareholders. There seems to be also a coupon payable to these shares prior to their conversion, which is to be determined at closing but is subject to a minimum spread of 3.50%. That is around $42 million of additional interest expense if they fail to convert within one year.

Implied Transaction Value (Presentation)

This is what the total consideration looks like. The implied equity value today stands at around $830 million - computed as shares to be issued multiplied by today’s stock price - as the share price dropped by around 50%, but the debt portion remains unchanged. This means taking on around $1.6 billion in additional debt.

The settlement with Omni: The new deal does not move the needle

Today, after the first day of trial, Forward announced that they reached a settlement agreement with Omni. Under the new deal, the company changed some terms but stands to close the transaction soon.

This is an extract from the press release:

Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, Omni shareholders will receive $20 million in cash, instead of the $150 million initially agreed, and 35% of Forward’s pro forma common equity (on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis), as compared to the 37.7% of Forward’s pro forma common equity (on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis) contemplated by the original agreement.

This reflects an overall lower price that Forward is paying but fails to significantly renegotiate the dilutive amount of shares issued. While the cash portion has been significantly reduced, the company stands to issue virtually the same amount of shares, with a difference of only 0.3 million shares less than the initial figure.

Note that the concerns we expressed on the complexities of the deal remain unaffected. The company did not communicate a change in the structure of the deal, with regard to the convertibles, thus we assume these will remain.

We have now two concerns: (1) the significant valuation expansion that we discuss below, and (2) the selling pressure that might materialize post-closing. We analyzed the merger agreement, and there seems to be no lock-up clause for the acquired entity. This means that post-closing, Omni shareholders that will detain close to 40% of the share capital will be free to sell their shares on the market. This will likely generate significant selling pressure that may serve as the catalyst for the valuation multiple re-rate thesis.

What could go right for Forward: the bull case

We think that with any short thesis, there are two major catalysts that would improve the quality of the short targets: (1) systemic changes in the market and the sector in which they operate, or (2) idiosyncratic changes that materially improve profits, cash flows, and revenues.

In the case of Forward, we see the systemic changes as the most likely in terms of events that could disrupt our thesis. Rapid increases in demand, as can often happen in this sector, may drive both revenues and margins substantially higher. This would automatically translate into lower valuation multiples, and thus a significantly reduced downside risk. While this is a material risk to our bearish scenario, we also believe that a demand shock to this industry is quite unlikely.

Valuation perspective: the pro-forma company looks expensive

Now, after all the deal drama, let’s look at the pro forma entity that will result from a deal. The main issue is that this deal will deeply change the capital structure of the company, and thus the valuation multiples.

The combined company net debt would be around $1.7 billion, up substantially from the current $100 million. The bulk of indebtedness will come from Omni, which runs a much more capital-intensive business model. However, the gain in Adjusted EBITDA - the metric used to compute the leverage ratio - will not be as substantial.

Pro-forma EBITDA (Presentation)

The combined entity would have around $470 million of Adj. EBITDA at closing, with some $610 million projected for 2024, inclusive of $75 million of cost synergies. If we compute the leverage ratio we notice that there is a staggering difference, with post-closing leverage of 3.6x times compared to the current 0.4x times.

In terms of valuation multiples, the transaction also looks stretched. With the newly issued shares, the total shares outstanding would be around 40 million. At the current price of $51, this translates into an equity value of around $2 billion. After adding the net debt of $1.7 billion, we get to an EV of $3.7 billion. The EV/Adj. EBITDA multiple of the pro forma company would then be 7.8x on the LTM numbers, and 6.0x on the 2024 estimates. If compared to the current multiple of 4.8x we notice that the gap is significant and will likely trigger a violent valuation re-rate post-closing. We believe that right now the market is still in a dormant phase that is not taking into account the extremely high odds that this merger will close.

We believe that even after accounting for synergies, there will be many reasons for a pro forma lower EV/EBITDA multiple, such as: (1) significantly higher debt and interest expense, (2) higher Capex requirements impacting FCF, and (3) more complex capital structure with $1.2 billion of interest-bearing preferreds before the conversion. The claim on higher Capex is on a relative basis. Indeed, the Capex addition to the pro-forma entity is higher when compared to the EBITDA addition. This means an overall higher level of Capex over EBITDA compared to the previous entity.

Omni Capex (Presentation)

Thus, a proper multiple will likely be in the 4.5x-5.0x range, and thus a fair value per share of around $30. This means a downside potential of 40% from the current price.

Conclusion

We believe that Forward Air is set to close a very expensive deal from which it is not clear how much it will benefit. We think that as a result of the merger, the valuation multiples expansion would be inevitable, and coupled with the selling pressure of Omni shareholders, this would likely translate into a significant downside risk of around 40%.