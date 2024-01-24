metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is poised to leverage its strong backlog and diversified business segments, anticipating gains from the IEA acquisition in the upcoming quarters. This is expected to counterbalance short-term weaknesses in areas like the Communication and Power Delivery segments. Despite recent corrections, the stock may face continued pressure due to anticipated margin contraction in the near to mid-term, attributed to slower revenue growth and reduced operational leverage. The market is also anticipating a significant 42.6% decline in the company's EPS to $1.75 for FY23 compared to the previous year.

However, the long-term story appears to be positive due to some secular long-term trends that are expected to boost the company's revenue and margins in the coming years. While the stock is at a premium to its historical levels, I have a Neutral rating on MTZ.

Company Overview

MasTec is a prominent infrastructure construction company with operations across diverse segments. In the Communications sector, MasTec specializes in network deployment services for both wireless and wireline carriers. The Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment focuses on renewable energy projects and broader infrastructure development. The Oil and Gas division provides comprehensive construction services for oil and natural gas pipelines. Additionally, the power delivery segment has diverse service offerings to utilities including transmission EPC service, Electrical distribution, and Grid modernization.

MasTec plays an important role in engineering, construction, and maintenance services, particularly in the energy, utility, and communication infrastructure sectors. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, MasTec has established itself as a key player in shaping and enhancing critical infrastructures across various end markets, contributing to the development and sustainability of essential networks and services.

Last Quarter Performance

Despite ongoing challenges, the company posted strong revenue growth of 29.6%, reaching $3.257 billion compared to the previous year's quarter, with organic growth of around 10%. However, Q3 performance was disappointing as it failed to meet expectations, primarily due to a revenue shortfall in the Clean Energy segment's Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA), acquired in 2022.

The Clean Energy segment reported $1.1 billion in revenue, growing 12% organically, but faced challenges with contract execution delays and legacy project issues, leading to a 100 basis points drop in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 5.2%. The Oil and Gas segment achieved a 79% YoY growth but fell approximately 20% short of expectations due to a slower ramp-up of the Mountain Valley pipeline. However, the segment's adjusted margin increased by 110 basis points to 14.5%, aligning with higher volumes.

In contrast, the Communication and Power Delivery segments experienced 7.3% and 3.4% YoY declines, affected by reduced fiber spending, lower activity, and a pullback from MTZ's wireless customers. Margins for both segments decreased to 9.5% and 8.6%, respectively, primarily due to lower volumes in the quarter.

Growth to continue in the near term

In my opinion, MTZ should continue its growth, however, at a lower rate, driven by a solid backlog and synergies from integrating IEA with the existing Clean Energy business. Despite 2023 challenges, the acquisition is expected to benefit in 2024. However, weaknesses in the Communication and Power Delivery segments may partially offset these gains. Overall, the outlook remains optimistic, backed by strategic initiatives and anticipated Clean Energy synergies.

The Clean Energy segment is poised for robust growth, and concurrently, the Oil and Gas Segment maintains a strong trajectory with an unaltered revenue target of $2 billion for FY23. The MVP project is anticipated to extend into the first half of the year, contributing to this outlook. However, the 2024 revenue projections for the Oil & Gas segment are expected to see a slight decrease compared to the levels achieved in 2023.

In the Communication segment, the company anticipates a 14% year-over-year decline in revenue from its three primary wireless customers, adversely affecting near-term segment revenue. Despite this, robust growth from wireline customers and a notable contract win for maintaining MTZ's largest communication customer, expected to generate $100 million in annual revenue, are poised to positively influence the segment's revenue in the upcoming quarters. The Power Delivery segment, on the contrary, may face short-term impacts from fluctuations in capital spending, as several utilities adjust their plans in response to changing interest rates. However, this challenge is expected to be largely counteracted by growth in transmission and substitution work, leading to relatively flat to slightly positive revenue growth in the near term.

In summary, my analysis suggests that the company is projected to achieve positive revenue growth in the upcoming quarters, albeit at a moderating rate. With a robust backlog and project pipeline, the company is well-positioned to surpass headwinds in certain business segments, aiming for overall revenue growth in the mid to high single digits.

Long-Term tailwinds

Despite facing short-term challenges, the company's long-term outlook remains robust. The total backlog has reached $12.5 billion, down sequentially, however increased YoY, supplemented by verbal awards for projects totaling $1.1 billion signed or received after the third quarter. These additional awards are anticipated to positively impact the company's revenue in the coming years. Moreover, the long-term secular tailwinds from Federal funding across North America, coupled with a sustained focus on strategic acquisitions, are expected to drive the company's top-line growth in the extended timeframe.

In MTZ's Communication segment, the company is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for fiber-to-the-home by major carriers and the ongoing rollout of 5G infrastructure. This is expected to be bolstered by Federal funding initiatives such as the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RODF) and the $8 billion 5G fund for Rural America, providing long-term revenue growth for the segment. Furthermore, the funding allocated under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), approximately $65 billion for crucial U.S. broadband infrastructure, is anticipated to bring additional benefits to the Communication segment.

The Clean Energy segment is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for green power and the shift towards more wind and solar generation. Support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), directing substantial federal aid toward Clean Energy, is expected to substantially lower the nation's carbon emissions by the end of this decade. These long-term trends are anticipated to drive the segment's revenue in the coming years. Additionally, the Power Delivery segment is set to benefit from its broad geographic footprint, recurring MSA revenue, and diverse project capabilities, aligned with Clean Energy trends, transmission investments, fire and storm hardening initiatives, and the growing focus on smart utility and Electric Vehicle (EV) projects. Funding from IIJA and IRA for the transition to cleaner power sources is expected to further support the segment in the long term.

Apart from these secular trends, the company's continued focus on its strategic acquisition, which allows it to expand its operation, service offerings, customer base, or geographic reach like recent acquisitions including IEA in 2022 and HMG in 2021. The company maintains a good financial position, with debt leverage improving sequentially to 3.4 times. Although slightly above the sustained target of 2.5 times, this is expected to be achieved in the mid-term. The positive outlook aligns with the company's leverage objectives, enhancing its capacity for future strategic acquisitions. This financial strength is anticipated to be a driving force behind the company's sustained revenue growth in the coming years.

Valuation

The MTZ stock has experienced a notable correction, witnessing a 42% decline from its peak of approximately $122 in August 2023 and a 26% reduction from levels observed a year ago. Despite these declines, the stock appears relatively expensive. Using the EV/EBITDA approach, the stock is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA of 9.94 times, representing an 18% premium compared to its 5-year average of 8.4. In comparison to the forward EV/EBITDA of MTZ's close peers including companies like Dycom Industries (DY), Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), Atkore (ATKR), and Oshkosh Corporation (OSK), which have a market cap under $10 billion. This evaluation raises concerns regarding the potential for near-term movements in MTZ's stock price. The company's forward P/E of 22.33x based on consensus EPS estimates for 2024, is notably higher than its 5-year average of 17.36x, which is also indicating an elevated valuation of the stock.

Company EV/EBITDA (FWD) DY 8.61 PRIM 8.29 ATKR 6.72 OSK 7.91 Click to enlarge

However, I believe the EBITDA margin and bottom line are anticipated to experience growth in the long term, leading to improvements in these metrics. In my opinion, considering the historical perspective, an EV/EBITDA near 8.5 appears to be a favorable level to consider investing in this stock.

Conclusion

As discussed, MTZ stock is presently trading at a premium compared to historical levels. Anticipated near-term challenges involve moderated growth and reduced operational leverage. However, these hurdles are expected to be temporary. I believe that a sustained focus on improving operational efficiencies, coupled with better revenue growth in the long term, will prove advantageous for the company in the coming years. However, considering the current valuation of the stock as compared to its close peers and historical average, I am staying on the sideline for now. Hence, I have a Neutral rating on this stock.