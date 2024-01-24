ferrantraite

I last wrote about VSAT and SES S.A. (OTCPK:SGBAF) in January 2023. That was a pair trade for me: Short VSAT and Long SES. Since then, I have covered my short on VSAT, which had a monumental collapse in price under $20 following one disaster after another.

The price for VSAT is now tamer and I merely consider VSAT a Hold.

Meanwhile, I still hold SES S.A. - in fact, increased my position - and still consider it a Strong Buy on the basis that it is absurdly cheap and misunderstood. There will be another article focused on VSAT - this one is dedicated to SES S.A.

SES Windfall - Cash Rich and Shareholder Friendly

Thankfully, we do not have to be stuck with VSAT to have exposure to the satellite market. There's a better satellite company just "across the pond" in Luxembourg-based SES S.A. This company is cheap on just about any measure we choose to look at things.

As a quick orientation on SES S.A.: the company runs two business segments, one in video data transmission primarily for media and broadcast companies and second in big data and mobile backhaul services for government, mobility, and military networks.

Perhaps the cheapest cable/satellite company on the market

Let's start with book value

The 2023 semi-annual report has shareholder equity of €5.42 billion and total assets of €1.14 billion. SES has a dual share class system where the government of Luxembourg holds the Class B shares which hold only 40% economic rights. Thus, weighting the number of outstanding shares by economic rights gives 439 million shares: a book value per share of €12.3. The stock is currently at €6.

But wait - there's more! The semi-annual report came out in June 2023, and the C-band payout was confirmed by management in Q3 2023 to be sitting in the bank (presumably collecting interest income) as of the then-current Q4 2023 period. The Q3 period ended in September, and SES received a substantial payout in October:

We are very pleased by a fantastic execution of the C-band project that full success and 100% proceeds have now been realized in cash mostly in October. First effective that we have recognized a significant C-band net income of €2.7 billion, which is close to $3 billion. This income recognition also implies that we have converted an intangible asset on our balance sheet into real cash. And hence, we have also recorded a noncash impairment charge of €1.55 billion on the intangible assets triggered from this recognition of C-band income. We have also recognized the tax payable on these proceeds of about €0.5 million, which after including other positive effects from impairment effects, et cetera, amounted to a net charge of €0.44 billion in the P&L. - Sandeep Jalan, CFO Q3 2023 Earnings

If we create a bridge from the semi-annual period to full year when this payout will be reflected in financial statements, we get:

$3 billion (Gross C-band payout)

€2.7 billion (Current FX)

€2.2 billion (Post 18.3% tax C-band payout)

+€5 per share of book value

Or €17.3 book value per share. The stock is currently €6. Thankfully, management realized this and announced an accelerated share buyback program (apologies, the press release is in French.) Translation: buyback program started in November 2023 for an authorization of €150 million or about 5-6% of the float. The annual shareholder assembly is not until April 2024, and I imagine this authorization will be increased further at that time, considering that €150 million is peanuts given the reset capital structure. When companies repurchase their stock below book value, good things tend to happen - namely the book value increases further.

Additionally, Verizon (VZ) still owes SES another €450 million in reimbursements for SES redeploying their satellite system to clear the C-band spectrum for Verizon. That's another €0.7 per share (I prescribed a 20% tax-rate, but I don't know what it will be). Even better - management is calling their 2024 hybrid bonds of €550 million, lowering debt profile another €275, since the hybrid bond is considered 50% equity/50% debt. The remaining pro forma leverage will be 1.5x, or €1.5 billion net debt. This leaves us with a P/B around 0.35x.

Even if we assign a big, fat zero to goodwill and tax credit assets - which amounts to €1.7 billion and €522 million, respectively - we still end up with €13 - €14 of book value per share, or a P/B of less than 0.5x, using remaining weighted shares outstanding of 415 million post-buybacks. Once again - the stock is €6.

An aside on remaining C-Band spectrum assets

SES still has 200 MHz of upper C-band spectrum left currently being used to serve customers; spectrum that is extremely valuable given the rise of 5G wireless communications. The lower 300 MHz sold for $10 million per MHz, and there is insatiable appetite for mid-band spectrum in the U.S. (just ask debt-laden Verizon.) This means the remaining intangibles recorded at book value may be understated. I will not speculate further on this, however, as evaluating spectrum assets has burned investors much more often than not (see: DISH Network (DISH)). I will just say that I think hard cash transactions speak volumes more than anything else.

One last thing regarding C-band spectrum - SES had success in a U.S. appeals court in June 2023 in their case against Intelsat to evenly split C-band proceeds. Intelsat is another European satellite company that also benefited from the U.S. buying back licensed C-band spectrum for the benefit of U.S. telco 5G rollouts. Who knows how this long, drawn-out saga will end up? But if it goes the way of SES, that would be another $500 million in the bank, less expensive lawyer compensation.

SES on a cash flow and EBITDA basis

What about cashflow and EBITDA? Consider the following satellite and telco companies around the world (EchoStar (SATS) is excluded due to the complex merger situation with DISH Network.)

Verizon (VZ) Eutelsat (OTCPK:ETCMY) Viasat (VSAT) Charter (CHTR) Comcast (CMCSA) Orange (ORAN) Grupo Televisa (TV) EV/EBITDA + 1 7.08 6.9 6.61 7.1 7.15 5.18 4.04 P/FCF + 1 9 -7 -5.66 24.71 12.56 8.29 2.80 Click to enlarge

As of Q3 2023, SES is expecting EBITDA of around €1050 million for FY23. Taking into account C-band payout, Verizon reimbursement, hybrid bond call, and share repurchase, the EV/EBITDA for SES ends up as 3.9x for FY23. EBITDA is expected to grow in FY24 as the O3b mPower constellation is fully operational and complete in the second half of FY24 to burn through their growing backlog, currently over €1 billion for just the O3b mPower constellation. On a cash flow basis, SES will not look as great in the trailing twelve months since 2023 was nearing the end of its high capital expenditure phase to complete the O3b mPower constellation roll-out. This capex phase is expected to be completed toward the end of 2024, per the capex spend plan in FY22, which was again reaffirmed in the Q3 earnings call.

SES Q3 2022 Earnings

Going into FY25, we can start to normalize the expected free cash flow to get a better idea of valuation on a go-forward basis. SES is a stable business with high visibility into its earnings; therefore, looking at historical free cash flow gives a range of €800 - €950 million. The significant drop beginning in 2022 marks the beginning of the capex growth period. Thus, the current price of the business is less than 3.5x of the low-end of €800 million in FY25E normalized free cash flow.

S&P Capital IQ SESG FCF Data

The telcos are trading at twice the EBITDA and FCF multiples of SES and even cash-burning VSAT was trading at 12x EBITDA prior to its Inmarsat acquisition - a full 8 turns higher than SES! I would draw comparisons of SES free cash flow valuations to VSAT, except that VSAT hasn't been free cash flow positive since 2008. I believe SES should at least be trading at the levels of the telcos, and probably markedly higher given its better financial position and much lower capital expenditure needs for growth. Using just a 7.0x EBITDA multiple, like that of the telcos and VSAT, means SES doubles to €12 - €13. This is still cheap when comparing the financial condition of its business relative to peers, in my opinion, but this nonetheless remains my base case.

The existing multiples are those one might expect for a distressed company: SES has a pristine (pro-forma) balance sheet. The debt structure for SES has 95% of outstanding debt at a fixed rate with an average of 3%. Fitch credit agency rated the bonds BBB in December 2023 with a Stable Outlook - not the sign of a distressed company. Furthermore, more than half the bonds aren't due until after 2027, well after the growth capex period has ended and free cash flows normalize to the historical €800 - €950 range. With the expected cash flow profile post-2025, SES could pay off each maturity wall with free cash flow alone, leaving SES with a ton of flexibility with the recapitalization from the C-band payout.

SES Capital Structure: June 2023

Even the no-growth, terrible balance sheet telcos and satellite peers have higher multiples than SES. Yes - SES is also not a growth company, and it may even be a total melting ice cube, but this melting ice cube is paying an 8.5% yield, buying back 5% - 6% of its shares way under book, and growing earnings per share in the low single digits, resulting in 15% - 17% IRR (assuming buybacks hum along, which, given the immense recapitalization of the business and extremely friendly debt structure, I see no reason shouldn't continue happening). The business economics of SES involve extremely long contracts (typically 7-10 years), so there is high visibility into the stable revenues and cash flows. Taken together, the excellent capital structure, revenue visibility, and comically low book value provide quite a bit of a margin of safety baked into the current stock price.

Once the capex period is truly over and things move closer to FY25, then the cash flow spigot should hit maximum and I expect further shareholder value-increasing initiatives: debt reduction, dividend growth, and more share repurchases. None of this requires SES to become a "growth" company, but this is where things get even more interesting - growth there be!

Melting Ice Cube Re-Solidifying

What's better than an extremely cheap melting ice cube returning cash to shareholders? Turning the dial below freezing and resolidifying the melted ice.

Much of SES's efforts in growing its defense, government, and mobile (i.e., aviation and cruise) networks business have been masked over the years by a declining video business segment. The video business is comparable to that of Dish TV. While most satellite companies such as Dish, Eutelsat, and Viasat compete with SpaceX and telco companies in the consumer broadband market, SES has completely ignored that market to focus on defense, government, and mobile markets. The largest driver for SES's declining revenues in the last six years has been high single-digit to low double-digit "cord-cutting" by its U.S. market satellite video business. At the same time, SES has been investing in its O3b mPower constellation to increase its capacity for the defense, government, and mobile business. This combination has led to muted company financials over the years.

Stabilized video business segment

Recently, the video segment declines have stabilized, primarily because SES has largely exited the U.S. video market. SES still has a significant presence in the European video business and this market has been very stable, as the Fitch credit analyst puts it:

Market structures for satellite video distribution vary by geography. We estimate that SES will generate about 48% of its revenue from the video segment in 2023. The majority of this revenue is derived from DTH in Europe, where SES has a strong and sustainable competitive position, and where the distribution cost and reach provided by its satellite infrastructure is compelling for content providers. This is supported by high end-customer switching costs, typical five- to 10-year contract durations and entry barriers to the operation of regulated, orbital positions and frequencies.

Additionally, build-out of fiber connectivity in Europe is still in early stages at only 10 - 25% for most of Western Europe, while costs for further infrastructure buildouts have markedly increased, making satellite a cheap alternative.

FTTH Council Europe

Meanwhile, demand for high-definition TV - and thus higher bandwidth needs - is growing, especially for sports. This leads to higher demand for satellite capacity, and to that end, SES continues to secure long-term contracts with the primary European telco providers. The video business has lately inflected to be flat-to-declining in the low single digits. This business appears to have stabilized for the foreseeable future.

Growing networks business

With the video business decline flattening, the growth in SES's networks business should be more readily visible with growth in the consolidated business top-line. In the past 12 quarters, the networks business has grown from €735 million in FY21 to €923 million in FY22, and expecting another mid-single digit growth when full-year FY23 reports. The backlog for just the O3b mPower constellation has grown from €513 million in FY20 to over €1 billion as of Q3 FY23 - and the constellation is not even in full service yet. Note, that this is just a portion of the company's full backlog of €5.7 billion as of Q3 FY23, about half of which belongs to the networks segment.

Author Compiled Data from SES FY21, FY22, and FY23 financial statements

The most unique aspect of SES's value, and indeed one of its moats, is that it is the only commercial company operating medium-earth orbit satellites! None for SpaceX. None for Eutelsat/OneWeb. None for Viasat. None for EchoStar/Dish. None for Telesat. Only SES. These unique satellites make up the O3b mPower constellation: currently four satellites, while full service is six satellites in 2024, growing to 13 by 2026. This is important because the U.S. Space Force is stressing resiliency and multi-orbit solutions to enhance national security. This puts SES in a strong position to uniquely service both European and U.S. government agencies' networking needs:

We're going into a future that's focused on hybrid architectures, resiliency and combined warfighting capabilities," Ryals said. The U.S. Space Force, she said, is "building a hybrid architecture that includes our commercial partners and our international partners' national sovereign systems. - Director Deanna Ryals of International Affairs at the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command

For the mobility market, SES has been part of the travel boom over the past couple of years by consistently growing its mobility business by double digits. Furthermore, SES is leveraging its unique medium-earth orbit network and long history as an experienced operator to collaborate with SpaceX to provide multi-orbit low-latency, high-throughput network services to the cruise line industry. Understandably, intense competition from low-earth orbit satellites has shaken investors in public satellite companies. While SES has clearly shown its desire to work to be part of the solution by bringing cost-effective, unique value to the marketplace, peers like VSAT continue to stubbornly pursue only expensive and slow geostationary orbit solutions.

The revenue mix for the networks business now makes up 50% of SES's business and the O3b mPower constellation is not even in full service yet (expected in mid-2024.) Once in full service, the government and defense networks business, coupled with the ongoing strength of its aviation and cruise mobile markets, should sustain a high single-digit top-line growth, more than offsetting the stable video business to achieve somewhere in the mid-single digit revenue area. Not quite a melting ice cube, certainly not one deserving of current multiples, I believe.

Risks

One has to be comfortable with the technical difficulty that surrounds the industry. There is constant risk with each launch and satellite deployment. Space is hard, c'est la vie.

The most immediate risk is that SES discovered technical difficulties for the first batch of their O3b mPower constellation, which will reduce the performance longevity of those satellites. Management has been transparent about this, and they claim that their contractor - Boeing (BA) (sidenote: Boeing can't seem to catch a break, there seems to be some serious systemic issues with Boeing) - will be fronting the expenses to modify the remaining satellites, as well as adding two additional modified satellites as compensation. This means the capex spending plan for SES remains unchanged. Furthermore, there is potential for insurance claims to cover a meaningful portion of the loss.

Furthermore, we continue to work, and we are going to deliver on the full life cycle condition the O3b mPOWER constellation and we are going to be upgrading the remaining 5 satellites, 7 to 11 and deliver an additional 2 satellites with Boeing beginning not only the remedy or the fixing of the design weakness that we identified but also the construction of 2 new mPOWER satellites that will be delivered in record time. Including our agreement with Boeing, which we finalized yesterday, we are confident that we are going to accommodate this additional investment within our existing CapEx envelope from 2023 to 2027. - Ruy Pinto, Interim CEO, Q3 2023.

This is a testament to the balanced price-to-performance for medium-earth orbit satellites like SES's O3b mPower constellation - on the order of several tens of millions of dollars - with quicker time-to-market as opposed to the many years-long development and high capex needs of geostationary satellites, which are on the order of hundreds of millions of dollars. If there is a failure with a SES O3b mPower satellite, it is not too expensive to replace it and modularly slot a satellite within the constellation. In fact, this is what the constellation was specifically designed for; that is, it was designed to add robustness and expansion optionality.

Another risk for SES is: now that SES has an enormous amount of cash, what do they do with it? Their debt structure is incredibly cheap, so there should be better value-accretive options than simply paying down debt, although, debt paydown is an easy option with the least execution risk. Share buybacks seem an easy no-brainer option as well at these stock levels. The worst option, in my opinion, is dilutive M&A. This was a potential outcome not too long ago as SES was in merger talks with highly debt-laden Intelsat. I am very happy that did not happen. (The market is too, as shares dropped on that news and then promptly rebounded once it was called off.) SES made a decent acquisition in Leonardo DRS's ground satellite service business which has greatly expanded the SES U.S. defense business footprint. Bolt-on acquisitions like this make sense, especially since SES is squarely focused on the growth of its defense and government business.

Until SES clearly outlines the plan for the massive C-band proceeds, it is likely the stock will remain depressed. Poor decision-making here is what would make me sell.

Conclusion

I remain strongly bullish on SES. I get the chance to sit on 13%+ annual shareholder capital returns as I wait for a proper valuation with meaningful upside. SES is outrageously cheap - not just relative to its telco and satellite peers, but on an absolute basis.

Sheer, outrageous value doesn't need a catalyst, but the announcement of the capital allocation plans for the huge war chest should serve as an interesting one.

