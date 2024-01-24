Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

It boggles my mind that Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has had such a prominent shareholder base for the longest time. I last wrote about VSAT and SES S.A. (OTCPK:SGBAF) together in January 2023. That was a pair trade for me: Short VSAT and Long SES S.A. Since then, I have covered my short on VSAT, which had a monumental collapse in price under $20 following one disaster after another.

The price for VSAT is now tamer and I merely consider VSAT a Hold.

Meanwhile, I still hold SES S.A. - in fact, increased my position - and still consider it a Strong Buy on the basis that it is absurdly cheap and misunderstood. There will be another article focused on an update to SES S.A. - this one is dedicated to an update on VSAT.

Viasat Woes - When Bad Goes to Worse

VSAT is truly blessed to have acquired Inmarsat and their geostationary orbit satellite constellation when they did; servicing customers following the Viasat-3 F1 failure would otherwise have been entirely unrecoverable. Viasat-3 should have been the inflection point for cash flow, instead cash flow has been delayed until 2025. Here's the thing though, this sort of story isn't entirely new for VSAT.

Viasat-1: Delayed nearly a year and launched 2011, this revolutionary satellite had technology replicated/stolen by EchoStar (SATS), dampening Viasat's prospects for profitability with their first prominent constellation. Whiff.

Viasat-2: VSAT eschewed profitability to press forward and try to one-up EchoStar with new technology that promised double performance. EchoStar would be left in the dust. Scheduled for 2016, Viasat-2 was delayed a year to launch in 2017 - but it turned out the payload technology did not meet the promised Gbit/s capacity. Was it better than EchoStar? Marginally. Did it matter? No - customers signed up for whatever was available and cheaper. EchoStar started spitting out free cash flow while Viasat burned cash in pursuit of the next idea. Whiff.

Viasat-3: Planned for 2020, delayed until middle of 2023 (not entirely their fault, COVID was understandably a major hindrance). Expected to have substantially more capacity than the previous satellites in the 1 Tb/s regime. Then disaster struck as the first of the 3rd-generation satellites failed to deploy properly, resulting in less than 10% of planned capacity - less than that of a Viasat-1 satellite - with no replacement satellite in the pipeline. Right after, VSAT had a total loss from a launch of one of its acquired Inmarsat satellites. Whiff.

Value Trap: One Failure After Another

A valid criticism of my opinion on Viasat so far is that it is nearly entirely backward looking. This is fair, but I would argue that time, and time, and time again, the same VSAT management has purported that the technological advances they are pursuing would lead to positive cash flow and shareholder value. That has never happened, and shareholders are still waiting. To be sure, early VSAT investors (I mean pre-2012) have done well, but since then - corresponding to when the Viasat-1 program started - the stock has done poorly, driven by continuous high capex, delays, technological issues, and rising competition.

Looking forward, how does Viasat's situation improve? In the Viasat-1 and Viasat-2 eras, VSAT was essentially in a duopoly in North America with EchoStar. That is no longer the case with OneWeb (OTCPK:ETCMY) and SpaceX's Starlink popping off satellites into low-earth orbit like champagne corks on New Year's Eve. So, history has shown that if VSAT could not become a profitable and scaled market leader when there were just two players, I find it very difficult to give VSAT the benefit of the doubt that it can now, with several more competitors. I have nothing against VSAT, but there is a credibility issue and VSAT is in "show me" territory, in my opinion.

Viasat B.C. - Before Combination

Viasat before its merger with Inmarsat was not a good business. It was primarily a consumer broadband provider, competing with the likes of terrestrial ground telecommunications companies, HughesNet (SATS), and, recently, with SpaceX's Starlink and Eutelsat's OneWeb. Over 80% of Viasat's revenues were derived from broadband business, with the remaining a small amount in mobility services (i.e., cruise and aviation services) and hardware sales. Certainly, the business was able to grow sales and EBITDA, demonstrated by 11% sales CAGR and 13% EBITDA CAGR from 2010 - 2023. However, it was also skilled at growing cash burn, with capital expenditures at 17% CAGR over the time span, without growing cash from operations at the same time, only 9.5% CAGR.

Viasat management would argue that chasing revenue growth is strategic and by design in order to achieve greater earnings in absolute terms. I would argue this was a requirement to remain relevant in a tough industry.

EBITDA margins are only proxies for value creation in a capital-intensive business. Absolute return on capital is the goal — and we may do better with highly productive broadband satellites by undertaking more activities avoided by incumbents and generating much more revenue and absolute earnings per invested dollar, even if those activities reduce our EBITDA margin. - Viasat FY2019 Investor Letter

My response to Viasat management is this: it has already been over a decade (and three generations of constellations later), yet you're still not close to having achieved the desired absolute earnings per invested dollar. The incumbents that Viasat management are referring to are presumably Eutelsat, Intelsat, SES, and Inmarsat. All of these incumbents, as well as fellow North American competitor EchoStar, have been able to remain cash flow positive and relevant over the previous decade. One would think that, with the considerable focus on research and development and reinvestment, Viasat would have been able to make clear strides at this point, three constellations later. But the company hasn't. Furthermore, competition has gotten even fiercer, not easier, with the introduction of low-earth orbit constellation players, suggesting even more capital reinvestment is required to compete.

But all is not lost, a new hope emerges, and it comes in the form of one of the incumbents that Viasat's management previously lambasted - Inmarsat.

Viasat A.C. - After Combination

Viasat merged with Inmarsat early in 2023. Below is a snapshot of the before and after (FY24E is taken from management guidance per the FY24 Q2 report).

Viasat B.C. (FY23) A.C. (FY24E) Backlog ($M) $1,659 $3,849 Revenues ($M) $2,556 $4,100 EBITDA ($M) $501 $1,250 Click to enlarge

Viasat acquired the profitable mobility business from incumbent Inmarsat and decided it was time to hang their hat on the consumer broadband pursuit, culminating in the company writing off the assets of its next planned constellation, Viasat-4 (that's right, a fourth constellation nearly inside a decade! Fourth time's the charm?). Management would claim they're still invested in the broadband market, but the FY24 Q2 shareholder letter seems to imply differently:

... we do not anticipate additional material investment in the ViaSat-4 satellite and wrote down the asset. ViaSat-4 was designed in the context of Viasat’s standalone business plan, which included a much higher mix of fixed broadband. With Inmarsat we have a broader set of existing and planned space assets and a greater focus on mobility and government.

It seems now that the company has become an incumbent player following its consummation with Inmarsat, chasing revenue is no longer the play. To that end, Viasat has guided for inflection to free cash flow positive in mid-2025, entirely due to Inmarsat's legacy assets. This is because Inmarsat's mobility services business is at much higher margin (those pesky high margins VSAT management doesn't like just had to get in the way) than Viasat's core consumer fixed broadband business. Before we get too excited, the free cash flow will likely be insignificant until a few years later, as the capital expenditures are still expected to be around $1.45 billion. I posit perhaps free cash flow on the order of ~$100 million for FY26 (note: VSAT's FY26 runs through most of calendar 2025).

Viasat did take on substantial debt to fund the acquisition, currently around 3.7x EBITDA. Interest payments are expected to be around $300 million a year. This should not be much of an issue as the legacy Inmarsat business is already solidly cash flow positive and can support the debt while the combined company winds down capital expenditures.

Finally, backlog has been steadily decreasing. Prior to the Inmarsat transaction, the backlog was mostly stable, largely due to the defense business that VSAT sold to L3Harris (LHX) to fund the Inmarsat acquisition, but this has since dropped off. The combined company has also seen a decrease in backlog, but in Viasat's defense, airline in-flight connectivity services, which make up the bulk of the company's total business, are not booked as part of the backlog. Lastly, book-to-bill has slowed to 0.83:1 in the latest quarter. These aren't necessarily surprising numbers since Inmarsat is a well-established company; growth will not be at historical Viasat rates and bookings will fluctuate primarily as a function of timing. Therefore, with the marked slow-down in growth compared to Viasat's historical rates, it makes sense for Viasat now to be viewed through a lens more in line with its peers and industry.

Valuation

After FY25, with no more large-program constellation efforts in the pipeline, the capital expenditures should decline and free cash flow should rapidly increase to converge to Inmarsat's levels. Indeed, this is a reason to be excited, but with VSAT already trading at around 7x FY25E EBITDA, my excitement has waned. Under $20 is when I would consider VSAT more skewed toward a Buy - a level in which I covered my short and I believe more appropriately accounts for risks surrounding VSAT. Until then, the region between $20 - $30 marks a level I believe is fair and does not excite me.

Telecommunication companies and satellite peers trade in the 6 - 7x EBITDA region (with the exception of SES S.A., which unjustly trades lower in my opinion, but I will have a separate article on SES S.A.), so I would consider VSAT appropriately priced. Without meaningful positive free cash flow for many years, shareholder returns (in the form of debt paydown, share buybacks, or dividends) are likely pushed out further as well. Based on management's outlook for FY24 garnering $1.25 billion EBITDA and using the typical industry 7x multiple, we arrive at an enterprise value of $8.8 billion - the current valuation for VSAT.

In the proxy statement that described Inmarsat's financials prior to the acquisition, Inmarsat earned about $1.2 billion in EBITDA at the end of 2021. Inmarsat's earnings have no doubt increased given the surge in travel demand for both airlines and cruise lines, with the most recent Q2 FY24 achieved $250 million EBITDA. The explanation for the discrepancy between Inmarsat's earnings and management's guided $1.25 billion EBITDA FY24 figure is because FY24 will only include ten months of full Inmarsat operations. It would then not be surprising to see FY25 results for the combined company attain $1.5 - $1.6 billion EBITDA, which results in the company currently trading at 6x FY25E EBITDA. Perhaps this is a small undervaluation at the current mid-$20 price point for VSAT; but it does not command enough of a margin of safety in my view. My below-$20 target accounts for a margin of safety to what I consider fair value for VSAT given the current business factors and risks that I will comment on.

As far as unique capabilities (i.e., a moat), VSAT doesn't really have anything special about it to warrant a premium to its peers and industry - after all, it suddenly became one of those stodgy incumbents the company was looking to upend. All of the company's assets are geostationary satellites, which prevents Viasat from capturing any market share that desires low-latency data needs. From a defense and government standpoint, Viasat does not provide added resiliency to sovereign nations that have their own geostationary capabilities, apart from simply more capacity. There may be synergies for Viasat to work in tandem with a low-earth orbit satellite operator to provide bundled, diversified services to customers (for example: SES S.A. and SpaceX teaming up). This is hard to imagine, however, since Viasat's assets do not bring something unique to the table that a potential partner either doesn't already have - such as Eutelsat being vertically integrated having both low-earth and geostationary orbit satellites - or can't get with another player that has more to bring - such as SES S.A. bringing both geostationary satellites and the only medium-earth orbit satellites on the market. Given the slower growth profile and limited moat, it is hard for me to find a reason to value VSAT at a premium within its industry.

One potential area for Viasat to cement its claim to fame is in its enormous L-band spectrum assets. L-band is the spectrum that GPS (global positioning system) satellites operate in to penetrate Earth's atmosphere and provide signal to GPS receivers. Inmarsat has a substantial catalogue of L-band that it uses to provide emergency data services to government agencies. This is a very stable, no-growth business, but one that provides predictable profitability to the business. Viasat management has indicated their desire to leverage the ample capacity within their L-band portfolio to pursue growth in end-markets pertaining to the internet of things and potentially direct-to-device (think similar to the Apple-Globalstar satellite service for iPhones). I believe this will be a significant avenue for growth, especially considering that Viasat already owns the right spectrum to achieve this. But it is something that is many years away - if and when this potential becomes clearer, Viasat would likely be more deserving of higher multiples.

Risks

There are significant risks facing Viasat. Some prospective investors may balk at my required low price point level for a possible Viasat buy-in, but it is the pronounced risks that keep me wary. Last year saw the failure of one of three (Viasat-3 F1) of the third generation Viasat geostationary satellites. The company is expected to launch the next one, Viasat-3 F3, in late 2024, which will have a different antenna design from a different supplier than the antenna manufactured by the supplier from the Viasat-3 F1 failure. Having a different design from a different manufacturer in a short time frame brings its own set of risks - namely reliability. If Viasat-3 F3 also fails, it will doom Viasat's third-generation constellation. As for the last satellite, Viasat-3 F2, management stated that it uses the same antenna as the one failed satellite, and they expect to launch it possibly in 2025 once corrective actions from Viasat-3 F1 have been identified and can be executed on Viasat-3 F2.

If either of these next two satellites fail, the constellation will be ineffective. VSAT has spent an enormous amount of capital to the tune of ~$3 billion on this constellation, so failure is not an option, especially given the current debt leverage and the loss of growth that the constellation capacity would capture.

VSAT has doubled down on geostationary orbits, which have shown their weakness, as in the case of the Viasat-3 F1 launch, with the huge capex requirements involved if something goes wrong. The company sold the best part of their business (the defense network business to L3Harris) and took on substantially more debt in the Inmarsat acquisition, with a continued focus on the commercial space to take on Starlink toe-to-toe. A geostationary satellite failure is a transformative loss, and if VSAT did not have their newly acquired fleet from their Inmarsat acquisition, the Viasat-3 F1 failure would have been a complete loss, rather than "just" a substantial one, regarding revenue-generating capacity.

A secondary risk facing Viasat is competition risk from EchoStar, Eutelsat's OneWeb, Intelsat, SES S.A., and SpaceX's Starlink. There is also potentially Amazon's Kuiper constellation, but I am only considering real satellite systems operational in flight as of now. While the competition risk is not unique to Viasat, it is more pronounced for the company due to its business concentration, largely undifferentiated services (apart from L-band), and largely undifferentiated assets (again, apart from L-band).

The Viasat-3 constellation would be a notable step-function capability improvement over peers within the similar generation, as each Viasat-3 satellite brings 1 Tb/s of capacity compared to something like EchoStar's Jupiter-3 satellite which supports a little over 500 Gbit/s. Despite this performance improvement, the cost per megabit/s for Viasat is comparable to its peers; I estimate around $4-$5 per megabit/s given the amount of capex required for the satellites and expected 100% utilization rate. Utilization rate in this context means how often the satellite can maintain a complete link to the customer: more persistent links, such as those from a geostationary satellite with constant view of its customer, will generate more revenue. The cost per megabit/s is comparable to the cheaper, lower capacity EchoStar Jupiter-3 satellite with capex cost of ~$400-500 million (several hundred million less than each Viasat-3 satellite) and also at 100% utilization rate as it is similarly a geostationary satellite. Starlink could have remarkably lower (or higher) unit economics, depending on how many satellites ultimately get shot-putted into space which helps to improve utilization rate for low-earth orbit satellites that do not have constant field of view of the end-customer. It's hard to put a number on the cost per Mbps for Starlink. Another prominent constellation is SES's O3b mPower, which has capex costs of ~ $1.8 billion, and has a 1 TB/s capacity across the aggregate constellation, making it one of the lowest costs per megabit/s in the high $3 per megabit/s range. Ultimately, customers will go to whichever service is available and cheapest, making Viasat's business case a risky one to prescribe a premium multiple to without a differentiated service.

Conclusion

I have softened my stance on VSAT since my last article, now that the price isn't obscene. I rate VSAT a Hold: maybe this time VSAT pulls it together and can finally be sustainably profitable. I may even be convinced in time.

Cash flow is not expected to be positive until 2025 (supposedly, but we've heard that story again and again). I have my doubts. VSAT Founder and CEO Mark Dankberg is a brilliant engineer, but credibility of management has been damaged.

To be clear, I very much want Viasat to succeed; space is cool, I am in this industry, and there is a long runway for real space companies (not the hype tourist-focused ones) to bring value to the world through big data, cloud, edge compute, communications, and navigations.

VSAT just hasn't delivered for a long time and things are looking even more challenging - not easier. Management is brilliant, I'm sure they will succeed, and I will continue to monitor VSAT. As things currently stand, there are easier companies with more tractable forward-looking paths to bet on with less risk and more upside. I'm more interested in VSAT under $20.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.