Ovo Images/iStock via Getty Images

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) recently saw a significant increase in the freely tradable common shares, which could be beneficial for the trading volume and price discovery. Besides, headcount growth recently increased after many years of declines, and many analysts are expecting significant FCF/Net Sales growth in 2025. For all these reasons, I would be expecting many new buyers in the coming quarters. There are some risks with respect to the total amount of debt and dependence on producers of electric arc furnaces, however I do believe that the shares are cheap.

GrafTech’s Business Model, Recent Recommendations, And Long-Term Expectations From Other Investment Analysts

With more than 100 years of experience in the production of graphite electrodes that are mainly used for electrical products, furnaces, and the production of metals with or without iron, GrafTech International is an operating company with international reach.

The company has a fundamental competitive advantage as it is the only large-scale manufacturer that has oil injection needles integrated into its plants, the fundamental raw material in the development of these products.

Customers are metal producers serving primarily the automotive, construction, and transportation industries. The windows are made through its own channels in 11 offices distributed globally through short-term contracts as well as stock purchase orders. The company also offers technical advice to its clients through its professionals specialized in each application area.

The operations are grouped in the industrial materials segment. Within this segment, two business areas are distinguished: graphite electrodes and the aforementioned petroleum needle cokes. These are in both cases very specific materials that entail large production costs as well as a large amount of technical knowledge for its development, resulting in a globally consolidated industry, with a low number of participants capturing large portions of the market.

I believe that it is a great time to review the company’s business model because of the recent price action and announcements. As a result of new recommendations from larger investment banks, EPS miss reported in November, and recent detrimental EPS revisions, the stock price declined significantly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investment analysts are expecting EPS GAAP of close to -$0.16 and quarterly revenue of $141 million in the next quarter. In addition, in the last 90 days, three analysts decreased their EPS expectations for the next quarter.

Source: SA

The stock is currently trading at price marks not seen in the last five years. The amount of volume that appeared at the current price levels appears significant, which does not mean that volatility may decrease in the near future. With that being said, I believe that having a look at the current valuation of the company is a beneficial exercise.

Source: SA

With that being said about the most recent price dynamics, most investment analysts are expecting operating margin growth in 2025 and FCF/net sales growth in 2025. Yes the numbers for the next quarterly EPS do not seem great, however in the long term, GrafTech could be doing much better than now.

More in particular, 2025 net sales are expected to be close to $869 million, with 2025 EBITDA of $215 million, 2025 EBIT close to $130 million, and 2025 operating margin of about 14%. In addition, earnings before tax are expected to be about $89 million, with 2025 net income close to $78 million and net margin of close to 9%. Finally, 2025 free cash flow would stand at about $130 million, with FCF / net sales close to 15%.

Source: Market Screener

In The Last Period, The Headcount Seemed To Increase, Which Appears A Beneficial Indication

After many years of job destruction inside GrafTech, I believe that the recent headcount growth seen from 2021 appears quite beneficial. Even though the company continues to report initiatives to diminish operating costs, employee growth indicates that management is not that pessimistic about the future.

We continue to closely manage our operating costs and capital expenditures, as well as our working capital levels. Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Recent Increase In The Freely Tradable Common Shares May Bring More Liquidity And Facilitate Price Discovery

Recently, GrafTech reported that its largest shareholder Brookfield Business Partners LP distributed a significant amount of shares to new investors. As a result, GrafTech’s freely tradable common shares increased significantly, which I believe may bring liquidity, and may enhance the stock price. In this regard, I believe that investors may want to have a look at the following lines.

GrafTech International Ltd. today announced that its 25% shareholder, Brookfield Business Partners LP and its affiliates, distributed all 63.8 million of their shares of GrafTech common stock to a consortium of investors. As we look ahead, the increase in the number of GrafTech’s freely tradeable common shares will serve to enhance the liquidity of GrafTech’s common stock. This will position the Company to expand its investor base as it continues to execute its long-term strategy. Source: Press Release

The Demand For Graphite Electrodes Could Increase

The company is confident that the trend towards reducing the carbon footprint in the global industry may significantly increase the demand for graphite electrodes, and also predicts a growth in demand for its other main product, carbon coke oil, used in high-performance electrodes, and is essential for the manufacture of lithium batteries. These types of batteries are used in the manufacture of cars and electric vehicles, whose market is growing, which would ensure the increase in demand for coke.

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Debt Is Not Small

In the last quarterly report, the company noted cash and cash equivalents worth $172 million, accounts and notes receivable $97 million, and inventories of close to $378 million. In addition, with prepaid expenses and other current assets of $64 million, total current assets stand at about $713 million. I do not believe that there is a problem of liquidity here because the current ratio is over one.

Net property, plant, and equipment stands at about $511 million, and with goodwill of close to $171 million, total assets are close to $1.483 billion. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, which is ideal. However, the total amount of debt may be studied carefully.

Source: 10-Q

Clients and providers do not seem to offer a lot of help to GrafTech, which I do not appreciate. Accounts payable is close to $54 million, and other accrued liabilities stand at about $100 million. Long-term debt stands at about $924 million.

Source: 10-Q

In the last quarterly presentation, the company reported net debt/ EBITDA larger than 5x, which is not ideal. In my view, many shareholders may sell their shares because of this ratio.

Source: Investor Relations

With that about the net debt/EBITDA ratio, it is worth noting that two years ago the EBITDA stood at more than 3x, what it is today. If EBITDA increases back to $900 million like we saw in 2020, I believe that the net debt/EBITDA ratio may increase. As a result, the demand for the stock could increase again.

Source: Ycharts

My FCF Expectations

My cash flow expectations include 2030 net income of about $203 million, 2030 depreciation and amortization of close to $17 million, and deferred income tax provision worth $32 million.

Additionally, my cash flow expectations also include non-cash stock-based compensation expense worth $2 million, other adjustments of about $3 million, and changes in net change in working capital of about $41 million.

Besides, with change in related party tax receivable agreement of $29 million and change in long-term assets and liabilities of close to -$48 million, 2030 net cash provided by operating activities would be close to $284 million. Finally, with 2030 capital expenditures worth -$212 million, 2030 FCF would be $73 million.

Source: My FCF Expectations

For the assessment of the WACC, I took a look at the discount reported by other companies doing similar activities. The median WACC stands at close to 8.3%, so I assumed a discount close to this figure in my financial model. Also, note that the sector median EV/EBITDA is close to 11x-12x, so I assumed a terminal multiple of 12x EBITDA.

Source: Gurufocus

Source: SA

If we use a discount of 8.3% and the net present value of future FCF from 2024 to 2030, the implied valuation would be close to $910 million. In addition, with a terminal EV/FCF multiple of 9x and a WACC of 8.3%, the NPV of the terminal value would be $376 million. Finally, total implied equity value would be $535-536 million, and the forecast price would be $2.1 per share. The upside potential in the stock price is significant.

Source: DCF Model

Competitors

In my view, the global industry for these products is split between the large number of Chinese manufacturers that vary highly in their quality and a few manufacturers in the rest of the world that consolidate market capture. Phillips 66 (PSX), Petrocokes Japan Ltd., ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:JXHGF), and Seadrift concentrate more than a fifth of the market in this regard, without counting Chinese manufacturers.

In any case, in my view, GrafTech's facility in the production of petroleum coke offers the company a strong competitive differential over other companies, and suggests that its long-term growth may occur due to the increase in demand for this product.

Risks

Among the risk factors, there is the price volatility that graphite electrodes currently have and the concentration on a type of client that the company currently reports. Besides, I believe that dependence on the steel and metal industry in general is also a risk factor, as any disruption in this industry could translate into complications for GrafTech.

Another relevant fact in this sense is that almost 90% of GrafTech's production is destined for producers of electric arc furnaces. In my view, if these buyers lower their production or demand fewer products from GrafTech, revenue expectations would most likely decline. As a result, I believe that we may see FCF margin declines.

Finally, I believe that the largest risk for GrafTech comes from the total amount of debt. If the EBITDA continues at the current level or declines, debt holders could enforce sale of assets, which may limit the amount of capital expenditures and lower the company’s capacity. As a result, in the worst case scenario, net sales expectations would decline, which may lead to stock price declines.

Conclusion

The largest shareholders inside GrafTech recently increased the freely tradable common shares, which may bring further liquidity to the market. Additionally, in the most recent months, management reported an increase in employee headcount and the FCF/net sales. In addition, net sales growth is expected to increase in 2025. For all these reasons and given the current valuation, I think that GrafTech could be close to an entry point. With that, it is worth noting that very conservative investors may not want to buy shares because the total amount of debt is substantial. In addition, there is some dependence on producers of electric arc furnaces, which buy a significant part of GrafTech’s total production.