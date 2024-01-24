Toa55

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) utility must pay $62M to Oregon homeowners for 2020 wildfires. (00:25) Southwest Airlines (LUV) flight attendants vote in favor of strike authorization. (01:26) Netflix (NFLX) earnings call: Expanding live and ads; growth through subs at higher prices. (02:42)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

PacifiCorp, an electric utility owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), was ordered by an Oregon jury to pay at least $62M. The money goes to nine survivors of the Labor Day 2020 wildfires that swept through the state.

The jury in Portland, where PacifiCorp is based, awarded the homeowners nearly $6.3M in compensation for the property damage and other economic losses and $56M for emotional distress, pain and suffering.

According to reports, the $62M will increase to $85M once punitive damages are included.

The jury verdict was the second awarding damages over the fires that killed nine people and caused nearly $1.9B in property damage and other harms, according to a state estimate.

PacifiCorp could face billions of dollars in liability to the thousands of homeowners affected by the fires; ~5K homeowners and business owners filed a class action lawsuit against the company in 2020.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight attendants voted nearly unanimously in favor of a strike authorization.

Transport Workers Union Local 556 - the union representing Southwest flight attendants - said that if an agreement cannot be reached with the airline, the union could request a 30-day cooling-off period, after which 21K Southwest Airlines (LUV) flight attendants would be free to strike.

Flight attendants have been working without a contract after their last contract expired October 2018. Last month, the union rejected an offer by Southwest (LUV) for an immediate pay hike of 20% and an additional 36% increase over the five years of the new contract.

In addition to higher pay, the union is asking for pay for time worked, rest between shifts, control over schedules, access to food and a safe place to rest when traveling, among other demands.

The high number of flight attendants approving the strike was likely a result of Monday's vote among Southwest (LUV) pilots approving a new contract that provided a pay-rate increase of 29.15% in the first year, and 4% increases each year after until 2027.

If the two sides cannot agree on a new contract, the union has scheduled a "Worldwide Day of Action" for Feb. 13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up nearly 10% in early action following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The company showed its best customer gain since a COVID-19 pandemic boost and topped revenue expectations.

Global streaming paid memberships hit 13.12M, jumping 12.8% year-over-year to land at 260.28M.

Revenue, meanwhile, also returned to double-digit growth, rising 12.5% to $8.83B, beating consensus for $8.71B.

For the first quarter, Netflix (NFLX) is forecasting revenue growth of 13% (including a 3% headwind from foreign exchange, meaning 16% on a currency-neutral basis).

On the earnings call, CFO Spence Neumann said some revenue help will come from extra members and scaling the advertising business, but he said "adds will be ... the primary driver in '24."

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The Nasdaq will release its latest update on short interest positions.

12:00 p.m. Jack in the Box (JACK) will hold its 2024 Investor Day event with presentations scheduled from top management.

5:30 p.m. Tesla (TSLA) will hold its earnings conference call. The electric vehicle sector will be on watch to see what the company says about 2024 production expectations and the margin outlook. Options trading implies a swing in share price of 7% after the Tesla earnings report is released. Notably, Tesla fell 9% after its last earnings report. The stocks that have correlated the closest to Tesla on earnings day over two years are Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Polestar Automotive (PSNY).

An update to our earnings watch on Tuesday, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is down 4% premarket after the company posted fourth-quarter results and guidance that missed expectations by a wide margin.

Looking ahead, Texas Instruments expects first-quarter sales to be between $3.45B and $3.75B, below the $4.09B that analysts were anticipating. First-quarter earnings are forecast to be between $0.96 and $1.16 per share, well below the estimate of $1.42 per share.

Looking ahead to earnings today. In addition to Tesla (TSLA), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), General Dynamics (GD), and CSX (CSX) reporting today, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results today after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+421.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+157.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Verizon hits best level in over a year as wireless growth aids telco

Strap in for Tesla earnings with plenty of wildcards in the mix

Apple scales back its car project while Waymo, Huawei and Xiaomi power up

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended mixed.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed 0.43% higher, while the S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.29%. The Dow (DJI) fell 0.44%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.3%, the S & P 500 is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is up 0.8%. Crude oil is down 0.08% at more than $74 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.5% at more than $40,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is up 1.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: SAP (NYSE:SAP) is up 6% after the company announced Q4 results and revealed plans to restructure 8,000 jobs to boost artificial intelligence growth.

On today’s economic calendar: