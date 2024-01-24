Stocks Are Volatile: Why You Should Not Be Scared

DNY59

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

One of the greatest enemies that retail investors have is their own expectations. The stock market can be a powerful tool to build and grow wealth, but it can cause more damage than good for those with unrealistic expectations.

The late Charlie Munger once said:

You can argue that if you are not willing to react with equanimity, to a market price decline of 50% two or three times a century, you are not fit to be a common shareholder and you deserve the mediocre result you are going to get — compared to the people who do have the temperament, who can be more philosophical about these market fluctuations.

His point was that large sell-offs were a normal feature of the stock market. Something that should be expected, not necessarily feared. Here is a look at the drawdowns that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) experienced over the decades, compared to the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor (VFINX). Source

Portfolio Visualizer

(Note that BRK's price reflects more factors than just the performance of its publicly traded investment portfolio)

Over 38 years, BRK experienced two drawdowns approaching 50%, along with a few others that were 30%+ and many that were 20%+. So did the market in general. Perhaps most interesting, was the year 2000. In February 2000, BRK was down nearly 45% from its peak, at the same time that the market indexes were hitting all-time highs.

It's one thing to keep a calm head when the rest of the market is also crashing, but could you keep a calm head if your portfolio was down nearly 50% and the market was hitting all-time highs?

Data by YCharts

If Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger were running an investment service, I'm guessing that nearly 100% of their members would have canceled in 1999-2000. It was the worst relative performance for BRK during Munger's life, and most likely will remain the worst relative performance for Buffett's life. Buffett wrote in a letter to shareholders in early 2000:

The numbers on the facing page show just how poor our 1999 record was. We had the worst absolute performance of my tenure and, compared to the S&P, the worst relative performance as well. Relative results are what concern us: Over time, bad relative numbers will produce unsatisfactory absolute results. Even Inspector Clouseau could find last year’s guilty party: your Chairman. My performance reminds me of the quarterback whose report card showed four Fs and a D but who nonetheless had an understanding coach. “Son,” he drawled, “I think you’re spending too much time on that one subject. My “one subject” is capital allocation, and my grade for 1999 most assuredly is a D. What most hurt us during the year was the inferior performance of Berkshire’s equity portfolio — and responsibility for that portfolio, leaving aside the small piece of it run by Lou Simpson of GEICO, is entirely mine. Several of our largest investees badly lagged the market in 1999 because they’ve had disappointing operating results. We still like these businesses and are content to have major investments in them. But their stumbles damaged our performance last year, and it’s no sure thing that they will quickly regain their stride.

He went on to explain:

We made few portfolio changes in 1999. As I mentioned earlier, several of the companies in which we have large investments had disappointing business results last year. Nevertheless, we believe these companies have important competitive advantages that will endure over time. This attribute, which makes for good long-term investment results, is one Charlie and I occasionally believe we can identify.

What Buffett and Munger didn't do, was sell all the "losers" in their portfolio and jump into internet stocks, which at that time, were all the rage. It's a good thing too, as over the following years, Buffett and Munger easily outperformed the market indexes. In part because the holdings they held went on to do well, and in part because the dot-coms that were driving the indexes so high collapsed.

When faced with dramatic underperformance relative to the market, Munger practiced what he preached. Munger and Buffett kept a level head, and continued investing in businesses which they had a high degree of confidence would have enduring long-term value, no matter what the near-term performance and share prices were.

Such peace of mind is no doubt easier when you know you're still a billionaire no matter how poorly investments turn out, but it is a level of clarity and confidence we should all strive to achieve. I know some people who flip out if they underperform the S&P 500 by 5% in a year. Underperforming by 50% would give many on Wall Street PTSD. Munger and Buffett took it in stride.

Backtesting

Munger was talking about a portfolio of stocks falling 50% or more. Individual stocks are going to be even more volatile than a portfolio. As an example, let's use backtesting to take a look at a mini portfolio. Three diversified holdings that we currently hold, and which have traded since 2003: Source

Portfolio Visualizer

Note that this group isn't our best performers of all time. It is a group that has experienced many dividend cuts, numerous drawdowns, and only PTY has "beat" the S&P 500 over the period. It includes one holding that modestly beat SPY with 11.38% vs 10.43% CAGR, one holding that essentially matched SPY, and one holding that significantly underperformed SPY with just 5.07% CAGR.

Portfolio Visualizer

When we combine these three together, here is the performance summary:

Portfolio Visualizer

Note that the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is within spitting distance of the S&P 500 if we assume dividends are reinvested. However, one of the main points of income investments is to be able to withdraw some income!

If we assume that income is withdrawn with a $35,000 withdrawal in year 1 (7%) and indexed to inflation thereafter, the tables turn. See this simulation:

Portfolio Visualizer

We've written other articles about why this happens. The Income Method is a good investing method for generating returns, but where it really shines and outperforms is when cash is being withdrawn from a portfolio.

Selling shares is not the same as receiving dividends. Consider that 2003, even in hindsight, was a great time to be investing in the S&P. Total return nearly doubled by 2007. However, being forced to sell shares to fund withdrawals during the GFC took an asset that outperformed by $300,000, and turned it into an asset that underperformed by over $600,000 on the same $500,000 starting investment. This is, in our opinion, the greatest benefit of an income investing strategy.

Measuring Volatility: Standard Deviation

For now, let's focus on standard deviation. Standard deviation ('SD') is a measure of the expected amount of variation of a random variable about its average. In this case, the "random variable" is the value of the portfolio as measured by share prices. The lower the SD is, the closer prices will tend to stay closer to the average.

Here is what a normal distribution looks like: Source

Wikipedia

So with a standard deviation of 21.5% for us, we can expect share prices to be up or down within 21.5% (one SD) of their mean price 68.2% of the time. We can expect prices to be greater than one SD, but less than two SD (up or down greater than 21.5%, but less than 43%) 27.2% of the time. Swings of greater than 43% and less than 64.5% can be expected about 4.2% of the time.

When we look at the drawdowns, we can see the impact of the volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer

Over 20 years, this portfolio saw two drawdowns that were greater than two standard deviations and one drawdown that was greater than one standard deviation but less than two. There were many downswings that were less than one standard deviation.

This is the kind of volatility that is normal and expected for any investment portfolio in common stocks.

Individual Stocks Are More Volatile

Now, let's look at individual stocks.

Portfolio Visualizer

Note that the standard deviation is higher than the portfolio's standard deviation for every stock. The portfolio averaged 21.58% standard deviation. Every individual stock averaged more than that, and the average standard deviation among these holdings is 27.39%.

How is it possible that a group of stocks with a standard deviation that averages about 27%, have a standard deviation of less than 22% when measured as a portfolio?

The answer is that the holdings are diversified and while all of them had volatility, they didn't all go in the same direction at the same time. Here is a look at the annual returns. The "best" holding changed from year to year.

Portfolio Visualizer

Real life is messy, and the market isn't an exception. The companies that performed the best in a given year frequently were not the best the next year.

The key to building a healthy portfolio is not to have stocks that are only performing the "best" right now. What is best today, often is not what is best when conditions change. The one constant in the economy is that things will change. Having a diversified portfolio, with holdings that have little correlation will decrease your portfolio's level of volatility.

We did a similar exercise for members using a larger number of holdings in our portfolio and its standard deviation was 17.76%. The more diverse holdings you add, the lower your portfolio level of volatility will be.

Our goal is not to set up a portfolio that will outperform for a year. Our goal is to have a portfolio that will generate the income we need every year – regardless of what happens in the economy. The best way to do this is to have a variety of holdings, in a variety of sectors that will perform differently in different economic environments.

Are You Diversified?

How do you know if you are diversified? If you follow the Income Method, and you have a portfolio of 40+ holdings with no more than 3% of your portfolio in any one holding, you probably are diversified.

However, if you want to measure how diversified you are, and you find yourself getting confused trying to remember which tickers are the most related to each other, Portfolio Visualizer is a great tool. On the "Assets" tab, you can see the below chart which measures the monthly correlation. A reading of 1.00 means the tickers have exactly the same performance, a measure of 0.00 would mean there is no correlation at all, and a measure of -1.00 would mean they have exactly the opposite performance.

Portfolio Visualizer

When I am looking at a table like this, a measure above 0.7 would tell me that the two picks are relatively similar and can be expected to generally respond the same to most macroeconomic changes. Any diversification I am getting is primarily on a company-specific level. When you get below 0.7, you can expect two holdings to frequently diverge from each other in results.

Most importantly, the more uncorrelated the prices are, the less likely it is that a dividend cut in one would be indicative of any factors that could lead to dividend cuts in the other. After all, we are far more concerned about our income than our share prices.

Use The Right Tool To Achieve Your Goals

It is natural for investors to worry about share prices. After all, the first thing your broker throws into your face is the change in share prices. When I was a kid, I remember helping my dad track his investments by going to the financial section of the newspaper and reading the share prices for the tickers he owned or wanted to watch.

My dad had to wait for the newspaper to get a full listing of what his stocks did yesterday, or call the broker. When he wanted to make a trade, he had to call the broker or more often go into the local office. Today, my cell phone will tell me second to second what my portfolio is doing. My broker's app wants to provide me notifications anytime a holding moves a certain amount. Turn on the financial news and you are swamped with "BUY! SELL! BUY! SELL! DO SOMETHING!!!" If anything triggers my desire to buy or sell, I can place the order on my cellphone and have the order filled before a rotary phone can dial the broker's number. So it is no wonder that many investors find it increasingly difficult to hold stocks.

I'm not a frequent trader. My goal is not to "beat the market" on a particular day or a particular year. Even the greatest investing team of all time, Buffett and Munger, had years where they dramatically underperformed the S&P 500.

My goal is to have a portfolio that generates the income that I need for the rest of my life, however long or short that happens to be. The best tool to achieve that goal is dividend stocks. The Income Method provides the conceptual framework for me to construct my portfolio. An income strategy to meet an income goal.

Focusing On The Income

Munger suggested that those who could not face a 50% decline in prices with equanimity, would be destined to have mediocre results. There is no question that for most retail investors, seeing their portfolio decline 50% is an incredibly stressful event. So how can we be "more philosophical" and have a better temperament in the face of such stress?

My answer has been the Income Method. Focusing on the income my portfolio produces has given me a tangible measure that is not subject to the emotions of the market.

Yes, I've faced dividend cuts and even complete eliminations of dividends. The mini portfolio used above experienced several dividend cuts, and even an outright elimination of the dividend from EPR from April 2020 to July 2021. Yet, thanks to a well-diversified portfolio the impact of these cuts was far less than the decline in share prices would suggest.

Even assuming withdrawals, an income portfolio is capable of healing itself. The true beauty of the method is that you know how much money you can withdraw from your portfolio each year without threatening your retirement. You know how much income you received, withdraw less. When you do, the portion that you reinvest, along with the natural recovery of the economy and dividend hikes, will help drive your income to new heights.

When you look at share prices in this simulation, 2003 through 2023, assuming a withdrawal of $35,000/year adjusted for inflation, it was terrifying at times:

Portfolio Visualizer

In absolute terms, this $500,000 portfolio lost $300,000 in value a few times and nearly $900,000 in the COVID crash. That's a lot of money, especially for someone who started with $500,000 as their entire retirement nest egg. Mentally, that is difficult for a person to absorb.

Unfortunately, it is a reality of the market. It has happened before, it will happen again. I don't care how great of a trader you imagine yourself to be – invest long enough and it will happen to you.

However, when you look at the income, the declines look a lot less scary:

Portfolio Visualizer

While the investor in our portfolio might have been concerned in 2009 and 2020 with market values collapsing, they knew that their income exceeded their withdrawals (cashflow) in 2009 and 2020 by a comfortable margin.

Portfolio Visualizer

The S&P 500 investor has no way of knowing whether they could take their normal withdrawal, or if taking it would damage their future returns. Their income was nowhere near enough to cover the withdrawals, so shares had to be sold at poor prices.

Know What You Can Afford

Your whole career, you had an income and you lived within that income. Your income probably wasn't always the same. It probably trended up over the years, but there were likely periods where you lost your job, changed jobs or other changes happened that might have reduced your income. You adapted your personal budget to those changes.

As an income investor, retirement isn't much different. You still have an income, and that income will still change – usually growing but it could decline – and you will have to figure out how to work your personal budget within your income. Since you have dozens of income streams, even if one shuts off completely, many of the others will keep going.

I'm not going to tell you that I have a secret formula to always have positive total returns every year and avoid large price swings. I don't. Bernie Madoff had that gift, and it didn't end well.

I'm not going to tell you that I have a perfect track record for avoiding dividend cuts. I've gone through quite a few of them, including the three stocks included in today's backtesting.

What I can say about an income-focused investment strategy, is that each year, no matter how scary the market prices look, you will know exactly how much income you received. You can then plan your budget appropriately to ensure that your retirement will last the rest of your life by setting aside a portion to reinvest for the future, and knowing how much disposable income you have to spend. Just like you managed your budget to get to this point. And since you are here, reading about investing, you have already proven your ability to do that well.

This isn't going to prevent volatility, however, it is an investment strategy that has helped me deal with price swings "with equanimity" and remain philosophical when the stress gets high.