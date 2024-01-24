Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks Are Volatile: Why You Should Not Be Scared

Jan. 24, 2024 7:35 AM ETEPR, NLY, PTY2 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Retail investors need to manage their expectations and understand that stock market volatility is normal. While it can be unnerving at times, it doesn't have to be frightening.
  • Our goal is to have a portfolio that will generate the income we need every year – regardless of what happens in the economy.
  • The best way to do this is to have a variety of holdings, in a variety of sectors that will perform differently in different economic environments.
  • Focusing on the portfolio income provides a tangible measure that is not subject to the emotions of the market.
  • No matter how scary the market prices look, you can know how much money you can withdraw from your portfolio each year without threatening your retirement.
Volatility In Financial Markets

DNY59

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

One of the greatest enemies that retail investors have is their own expectations. The stock market can be a powerful tool to build and grow wealth, but it can cause more damage than good for those

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
111.12K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR, NLY, PTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dollar&You
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (45)
Rida, One of the best articles you've written! I recently consented to a review of my portfolio by a representative from my brokerage. I thought I might learn something. She talked about setting a budget, having 40% in low paying bonds (for security and portfolio preservation) and basically the 4% rule. She asked.... "are you satisfied with your 5% return over the last 5 years?" I asked does that 5% annual return include the $250,000 I've withdrawn to fund my retirement... and the answer was no, it didn't. I said well, yes, I was pretty happy with that return. It's doing exactly what I want, providing dividend income to fund my retirement. RNP, UTG, PFFA, O, AMLP, ET.PR.I, ARCC, MAIN, GLAD are a few of my holdings, no more than 5% in any one issue... collect dividends, don't worry about the ups and downs of the market. I did learn something and have learned from SA authors like you.... dividend investing works and provides peace of mind through the market ups and downs. It is life changing. Thank you for that!
G
GinormousK
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (158)
Rida - thank you for another thoughtful article. I am slowly increasing my dividend investing, as I like the goal of being less involved (vs trading) and better able to handle drops with equanimity. Even so, a significant fraction of my retirement savings are "stuck" in a retirement system that only allows investment in indexed funds or US govt treasuries, which means that for the majority of my savings, I don't have the option of focusing on dividend investing. Any suggestions for that situation?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

