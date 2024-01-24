Douglas Sacha/Moment via Getty Images

Based on my current outlook and analysis of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), I recommend a buy rating. I expect UNF to continue growing as per its historical performance (mid-to-high single-digit percentage) as it continues to win share from subscale players. Margins should expand accordingly as it scales further, increase penetration in selling its ancillary services, and also finish its CRM deployment.

UNF is a uniform service company that primarily operates in the US (92% of revenue comes from the US, the rest from Europe and Canada). It is the smallest, with an LTM revenue size of $2.28 billion, of the 3 big players in the US uniform service industry, with Cintas Corporation (CTAS) being the largest at $9.2 billion in LTM revenue and Vestis Corporation (VSTS) being the second largest at $2.83 billion in LTM revenue. UNF has five segments; the first three are the core segments that makeup 88% of total revenue:

U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, which includes ancillary services. Manufacturing, which produces uniforms and non-garment goods for the U.S. and Canadian segments. Corporate, which also includes direct sales revenues made through the distribution center. Specialty Garments (8% of revenues), which primarily provides garments and ancillary items for nuclear and cleanroom applications. First Aid (4% of revenues), which provides first aid cabinet supplies, safety supplies, and wholesale distribution.

UNF has been a consistent topline grower since 1988, with only two instances of negative growth in FY09 and FY20. These two periods can be considered outliers as they were impacted by subprime and COVID. Absence these 2 years, UNF has literally grown every single year at an average growth rate of mid-single digits to high-single-digit percentage range. As of LTM1Q24, UNF generated a total of $2.28 billion in revenue. Like its revenue performance, UNF's EBIT margin has been spectacular through the years, and it has always generated positive margins, at an average of ~10+%. The combination of strong topline and consistent margin performance led to a staggering EPS growth from $0.38 in FY1998 to $5.97 as of the last twelve months. The UNF balance sheet can be broken down into two phases: pre-subprime The business has always been in a net debt position, but ever since subprime, UNF has maintained a net cash position, existing in 1Q24 with $88 million in net cash if we exclude operating leases.

Contracts are typically for ~5 years (the last public mention was in the 2Q08 earnings call, so I will take that as a benchmark since management has not specifically called out any changes), which makes logical sense as UNF would require a certain duration to cover the upfront investment cost made by UNF to make the uniforms for new customers. Once contracted, customers generally stay (>90% retention rate) through the duration, unless there are severe reasons to churn. I believe retention rates are higher for large national accounts, which represent around 15 to 20% of revenue. They have a higher retention rate because it is more cumbersome to switch providers. The way I see the nature of a uniform service is that so long as it works well-UNF facilitates the contract terms accurately (manufacture, wash, collect, and return on time)-customers will be happy. In terms of business priorities, I would also think that uniforms are one of the least important things that a business management team wants to spend their time on (not to say that they are useless, but relative to bigger items like revenue growth strategies, they are obviously less important). As such, what UNF has on hand is an attractive business model that offers good revenue and cash flow visibility.

Retentions been roughly 95%, so still strong, no significant change in that. So really, no significant movements in any of the key component of organic growth drivers. 3Q17 CTAS earnings call So when you look at our customer base, just to give you a sense, we talk about 15% to 20% of our business being in national accounts either exclusive national accounts or preferred provider relationship, so it's in that 15%, 20% range. 2Q20 earnings call

Oligopoly Industry Setup Ensures Rational Pricing Environment

Following a series of M&As in the uniform service industry, the industry has become an oligopoly with three big players: UNF, CTAS, and VSTS. UNF acquired Arrow Holding in 2016 and CLEAN Uniform in 2023 to become the 3rd largest player. Collectively, these 3 players generate a total revenue of ~$14 billion, which is more than half of the total industry market size (CTAS has around 36% market share, which implies an industry size of around $25.5 billion). This oligopoly structure is particularly true with regard to the national accounts business, which requires service providers with significant scale that can meet their nationwide needs. In my opinion, this should bode extremely well for the top players, as it leads to a more rational industry pricing environment that should bolster profitability. I believe this is a key reason why UNF has been able to consistently print positive topline growth and sustain EBIT margins at >10% levels.

Plenty of Room For Margin to Expand

I see plenty of room for UNF to expand its EBIT margin, especially when compared to the CTAS (largest player) EBIT margin. As of LTM, UNF has an EBIT margin of just 6% (a big fall from its historical >10%) vs. CTAS's EBIT margin of 20%. I believe the path for UNF to close this margin gap will come down to three major drivers: an increase in scale, cross-selling of ancillary services, and the completion of new customer relationship management (CRM) implementation.

An increase in scale naturally leads to further margin expansion, as there are a lot of fixed costs in the business. For instance, the cost of the deliveryman and the vehicle remains the same no matter how many collection points there are on a single route. In other words, the denser the route, the higher the margin, because each incremental customer has a high incremental margin. The question is whether UNF can continue to gain market share, and I believe it can. UNF's historical performance has already shown us that it is able to continuously gain market share, and with the recent acquisition of CLEAN, I believe it has further improved its scale advantage to outcompete smaller players. This advantage will surface during pricing negotiations, where if the customer is situated in routes that UNF already has a scale (i.e., UNF already has a bunch of its guys collecting and delivering), it is able to offer a much more competitive price to win the contract and yet still maintain an attractive margin profile. To better illustrate this, I have laid it out in Excel.

The second driver for margin expansion is for UNF to increase its ancillary service penetration. This new revenue stream also comes with a high incremental margin. One good example of such services could include restroom supplies. The only incremental cost here is the cost of goods since the cost of delivering the product is already fixed (the delivery guy is going to collect and deliver uniforms anyway). As such, the incremental gross profit dollar flows almost directly to the operating profit line.

"As we progress, increasing route density in addition to penetrating customers with the full breadth of services that we provide, will be critical steps in building the profitability of this segment." 1Q24 call

Lastly, UNF is in the final stages of deploying its CRM, and once the deployment is complete, I expect two positive impacts from it. One, the absence of deployment costs should directly improve margins, as those costs are not going to repeat. Two, the new CRM should help UNF better manage its customer relationships, enabling it to better identify opportunities to upsell its ancillary services. I believe UNF has been lacking on the CRM front as it failed to build its own customized CRM system previously in 4Q17 (causing a $56 million impairment). In terms of deployment, now that UNF is able to tap on the expertise and technology from CLEAN Uniform, I expect the deployment to be completed without issues.

Valuation

I believe UNF can continue to grow at its historical rate of mid-to-high single-digit percentage over the next few years as it continues to win share from subscale players, especially as it gets bigger. Management FY24 guidance of 8% growth is also supportive of my view. Margins should certainly expand from here as UNF reaps further economies of scale as it grows, improves penetration in ancillary services, and completes its CRM deployment. I assumed UNF would be able to at least bridge the net margin difference between itself and the second player (VSTS, who has 6% net margins) in the near term. Once these happen, I expect the market to re-value UNF's multiple back to its historical average as the headwind that has been pressuring margins is off the table.

Risk and Final Thoughts

Even though UNF would see a reduction in operational expenses as a result of lower energy prices, the company would still suffer as a whole if energy prices were to drop significantly, as customers in the oil and natural gas industries would cut back on spending.

Overall, I gave UNF a buy rating. I believe UNF is poised to expand its market share and improve margins. As an oligopoly player in the uniform service industry, UNF benefits from a rational pricing environment, which I believe has helped it sustain positive topline growth over the years. As the business scales, increases ancillary service penetration, and completes its CRM deployment, UNF's margin should expand.