yulka3ice/iStock via Getty Images

From Hold to Buy Judgement

We assessed G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) stock as a moderate opportunity for retail value investors and gave it a Hold rating in our last article on September 16, ’23. We believe now the stock is a Buy opportunity, but there remain headwinds and risks.

We based our previous assessment on available financial data.

The share price was down -25% to $10.28 each and the war drove the share price down further to about -32% over the last 12 months.

Management had opted to issue, in our opinion, an excessively generous dividend that we felt was not justified by earnings and cash flow.

The company reported a decline in net income.

Then came the invasion of Israel and massacre by Hamas terrorists on Black Sabbath, October 7, ’23. Investors and analysts paid little attention to this small cap ($154.62M), lightly traded (avg volume 10.6K shares) Israel-based importer and distributor of high-quality kosher food. Defense and cyber security companies got the bulk of our attention.

108 days into the war the domestic economy is normalizing. First, share prices of Israel-based public companies traded on various U. S. stock exchanges are up. The share price of G. Willi Foods tumbled to around $8 per share in mid-October; it steadily climbed to close over $11 about 90 days later. The shares are still up +47.5% over the last 5 years and +9% YTD. Short interest is a scant 0.20% and the PE (TTM) is a reasonable 17.5.

Risks

In our opinion, G. Willi shares can potentially scramble their way closer to the 52-week share price high of $16.42; in 2021, the share price topped $21 each when Israel’s economy was booming. However, current extrinsic factors can hamper G. Willi’s revenue and earnings growth:

Iron Swords will have to end and the hostages return home safely to allow the next government to cut the war budget and focus on domestic economic growth.

G. Willi announced in March ’23 an investment of $24M in a new logistics center to increase storage space and expedite shipments but it appears the war for lack of labor and bureaucratic deceleration are forestalling construction.

Red Sea shipping lanes will have to reopen in safety from terror attacks to lower the cost of goods imported to Israel.

More soldiers on active reserve duty have to permanently return to rebuild productivity.

Israel has to find a solution that will allow West Bank Palestinians to return to work or replace them in hard-hit, labor-intensive, lower-wage-paying industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and animal slaughter facilities. G. Willi sources some products from Israel that have spotty inventories.

Profile and Financials

The company website is in Hebrew with a poor English translation because its target sales market is for Hebrew-speaking Israelis. It imports markets and distributes over 650 food products worldwide in retail chain supermarkets, through wholesalers, and to institutions. A subsidiary is Euro European Dairies. Inventory includes kosher canned and packaged vegetables, seafood, fruits, oils, dairy products, pastry and crackers, sauces, cereals, and alcoholic beverages.

Private label products include Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, Pinukim, Emma, Better Food, Kidoos, and TenBo brand names. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

If another dividend is declared in the same amount as paid in September '23, the current yield will be 7% (TTM). Here is a brief dividend history per NASDAQ.com

Dividends of G. Willi Foods (NASDAQ.com)

We do not expect G. Willi to report Q4 ’23 earnings before March ’24. Nothing is certain because SEC reporting requirements differ for foreign-based corporations. The company was not compliant, for instance, with SEC regulations for holding annual meetings in the past; we understand it is now in compliance but no date for the next shareholders meeting has been announced.

Briefly, Q3 ’23 financial highlights reported by PR Newswire on December 21, 2023, were

Sales for the third quarter of 2023 were NIS 123.9 million (US$ 32.4 million) remaining at the same level as in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit decreased by 30.9% year-over-year to NIS 23.5 million (US$ 6.1 million).

Operating profit decreased by 94.7% year-over-year to NIS 0.5 million (US$ 0.13 million).

Net profit decreased by 35.6% year-over-year to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 221.1 million (US$ 57.9 million) as of September 30, 2023.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.35 (US$ 0.1).

Annual revenue since the pandemic (Before the COVID Era) is consistently reported in the $141M range. Gross profit fell from 45% in FY ’20 to ~33% TTM but is in line with the 40% average GP in the food distribution industry. That’s not surprising considering the war environment but that is not entirely the source of stumbles.

In FY ’22, GP was down to 40.7% in part because of foreign exchange issues. This is always a factor with companies that import the vast majority of their inventory like G. Willi. SG&A averages 27.5% over the last four reports. G. Willi operates closer to the low-end of SG&A expenses (20%) for its industry than the 50% of many in the industry.

As of the Q3 report, G. Willi had total debt of $767K and ~$58M in cash with an Enterprise Value of $97.4M. Revenue was reportedly up 11% Y/Y but a good portion of the increase may be attributable to food inflation prices over the last few years that sometimes reached 19% annually. If the company executes its intentions to repurchase the 5M shares the management announced last December, the company is still highly liquid with no signs of distress with operating cash flow topping $21M.

A big cash and asset treasure can be a good omen for future dividend hikes, though currently, the company has a 117.74% payout ratio to earnings.

Dividend History (Fintel)

Takeaway

Under other circumstances, we estimate a fair value price at about $9 per share multiplying the PE by the annual estimated EPS. However, G. Willi’s move up seems driven in conjunction with Israel-based stocks in recovery mode; they are up on average 14% over the last 3 months. There is added momentum coming from the DJI eclipsing 38K, the S&P 500 up 20.66% since January 1, ’23, the repurchase announcement of 5M shares, and daily life normalizing. If the momentum continues and there are big dividend yield distributions, the share price can move into the $12.50 range this year.

Another good sign for investors is that insiders own over 72% of the shares. Management is experienced and stable adding to our confidence in this investment opportunity. Zwi Williger, Co-Chairman of the Board of the company, served as an active Chairman a director, and a CEO from 2016. Before that, he served as a director and Manager of marketing development. Williger served as Chief Operating Officer of G. Willi from 1997 until 2011.

But risks remain in the wings. G. Willi faces headwinds from a longer, drawn-out war that can dent sales of its higher-priced imported foods, increase operating costs, and shortages of some products. Margins have been slipping but cash is plentiful, debt is negligible, and its operating cash flow is on the rise from $14M in FY ’22, to $16.2M in ’23, and possibly $21M this fiscal year. Cash is king and everybody needs food every day making G. Willi a potentially valuable Buy opportunity.