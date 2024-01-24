Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBOC Cuts Reserve Requirements, But USD Pullback May Offer New Buying Opportunity In North America

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.04K Followers

Summary

  • After a strong showing yesterday, the dollar was sold in Asia and Europe.
  • The dollar's decline has stretched intraday momentum indicators.
  • The PBOC announced a 50 bp cut in reserve requirements, effective early next month.
  • The eurozone's January flash PMI confirms what we already know.

Multi exposure of abstract creative financial graph and modern desktop with computer on background, forex and investment concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

After a strong showing yesterday, the dollar was sold in Asia and Europe. China announced a cut in reserve requirements and took more informal action to support the stock market, which encouraged risk-taking. Yet, the dollar's decline has

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.04K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.