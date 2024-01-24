Ales_Utovko

Euphoria is spreading as the S&P 500 (SPY) has finally broken to new all-time highs, joining the Nasdaq (QQQ) and Dow Jones (DJI) in new territory with no resistance levels above. I do suspect this move is unsustainable in the medium/long term as stock markets are pricing in a strong economy and aggressive rate cuts. Only one of these eventualities is likely. However, in the near term, I don't see any reason to fight the move. Quite the opposite, I am embracing the bullish sentiment and looking for ways to harness it.

One of my favorite plays for the move higher is growth and Tech, and leveraging this idea through the ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:QLD). This is a high-risk and potentially very high-reward ETF and could do very well while the upside momentum remains.

Nasdaq Outperformance Could Continue

The Nasdaq is full of high-duration growth stocks and has a current PE ratio of over 30. As such, it is very sensitive to swings in interest rates and should outperform in an environment where the Fed is cutting rates. The expectation for these rate cuts and some hype over AI led to a very strong return last year.

Data by YCharts

Outperformance (and higher volatility) in the Nasdaq has been a theme of the entire 2009-2024 bull market, but it is interesting that the ratio of QQQ/DJI is only back to the 2000 peak and has not managed to break out.

QQQ/DJI (TradingView)

There was an attempt to break out in 2021, but this was pushed back as rates rose, and the Nasdaq entered a rare period of underperformance. Now that rates are almost certain to fall again, I think 2024 will be the year QQQ/DJI could break out and Nasdaq outperformance will continue for some time.

The Nasdaq Breakout

Focusing back solely on the QQQ, last week saw it break convincingly into "blue sky" above the 2021 peak.

QQQ Breakout (TradingView)

There is no resistance and no telling just how high it can go. Some readers may think it is overbought, but there was a long consolidation in Q3 last year, and it is not overbought compared to the 2020-2021 rally or many other times in history. The Nasdaq almost always goes further than you think it can.

Leveraging the Upside

QLD is a leveraged fund designed to deliver twice the daily return of the QQQ. It does this through large holdings in Nasdaq index swaps. Two of its largest positions are in swaps and its holdings are actually quite different to QQQ as the below comparison shows.

QLD v QQQ (Seeking Alpha)

QLD's performance is also quite different to that of QQQ. While each session may deliver double the return, the effects of compounding mean long-term returns vary. This is easily illustrated by the below chart - rather than breaking out like the QQQ has, QLD remains at lower highs.

QLD chart (TradingView)

The interesting facet of QLD's varying performance is that it very often boosts performance. Compounding down days will be a drag on performance, but a sequence of up days will give it a boost, and as we know, QQQ frequently rallies with strong momentum. This was seen over the last year as QLD returned more than twice QQQ.

Data by YCharts

This tailwind is even more apparent when QQQ and QLD are compared over the long term.

Data by YCharts

QLD is a large fund with $5.81B AUM and excellent liquidity. The expense ratio of 0.95% is high, but with the huge gains on offer, it is not much of a factor. Perhaps the fund managers know this. In any case, there are no red flags I can see, and it is a suitable vehicle for leveraging the QQQ breakout.

Risks

The risk is that the QQQ rally loses momentum and the breakout fails. This could be for any number of reasons, but would probably relate to a bounce back in inflation and less odds of rate cuts. The next CPI report is due on February 13th, so there are a few weeks to go until the risks really rise.

Should QQQ drop back below $408.71 and the 2021 high, the break-out is no longer valid.

Conclusions

George Soros once said, "When I See A Bubble Forming, I Rush In To Buy, Adding Fuel To The Fire." I don't think you could yet call the stock market rally a "bubble" but I think the sentiment of this quote is applicable. Traders are chasing this move and with the QQQ, DJI, and SPY all at new all-time highs, there is little standing in the way.

QQQ outperformance looks set to continue, and QQQ/DJI could break out to new highs after a period of 24 years. I am looking to leverage the move higher through QLD which is a good-looking fund and one that could actually deliver better results than the 2x QQQ intended.