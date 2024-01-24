Nordstern Capital Partnership Annual Memo 2023

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Dear N ORDSTERN C APITAL Partners and Friends:

Does “value investing” work (again)?

Investing

“Everyone is a value investor.”

Is there any investor who believes that he is paying more than what something is worth? The ‘growth’ investor certainly believes that he is buying something of greater value than the price paid. Everyone’s intention is to pay a price lower than ‘value’, hence everyone is a value investor. The difference, really, is in different people having different ideas about what constitutes ‘value’.

Pricing

“Most are price investors.”

Most market participants determine ‘value’ through ‘pricing’, meaning that value is defined through a price. Condo 10A was sold for $1m, condo 11A is therefore appraised at $1m plus a few dollars to adjust for the higher floor. Company A was acquired for 5-times EBITDA. Comparable company B, therefore, is valued at 5-times EBITDA, too. Growth stock X is trading at 10-times revenue. Stock Y is growing at a similar rate and the Goldman analyst, therefore, suggests that Y should be valued at 10-times revenue. Stock Z historically traded at 15-times price-to-earnings (PE), therefore, it is cheap at 10-times PE…

Pricing is very common. In fact, I believe it is the most common valuation method used by financial practitioners. It is perfectly rational to pay $1m for a red tulip, if a yellow tulip just sold for $900,000. Or is it?

Nordstern

“We are cashflow forecasters and risk estimators.”

Pricing essentially values something by figuring out what other people are or were willing to pay for similar things. At Nordstern Capital, in contrast, we base valuation on the estimate of future cashflows and the riskiness of such cashflows.

Estimating future cash flows requires making assumptions about the business, such as margins, growth rates, tax rates, competitive pressures, etc. In addition, estimates of future cashflows of, for instance, unprofitable startups are unquestionably riskier than the future cashflows of US Treasury bonds. Thus, in addition to the cash flow amounts, we also need to assess risk. We evaluate the cyclicality of industries, country risk, leverage, etc.

Valuation based on future cash flows and risk, aka ‘intrinsic valuation’, requires numerous assumptions.

Assumptions

“Beautiful is better than ugly. Explicit is better than implicit. Simple is better than complex. Complex is better than complicated.” - from Zen of Python for writing computer programs

Valuation through pricing is simple. In contrast, relying on forecasts in intrinsic valuation seems complex. However, while intrinsic valuation requires explicit assumptions, pricing makes numerous implicit assumptions. For instance, if one were to use only PE multiples to determine cheapness, then one implicitly assumes that the comparison has similar growth, risk, leverage, moat, etc.

In fact, simple price-based valuation without making explicit assumptions might just lead to a portfolio of all the worst businesses: the declining, the fraudulent, the obsolete, … all the terrible companies that deserve low prices for a reason.

Edge

“The biggest edge is in avoiding mistakes.”

It is my firm belief that multi-decade investment outperformance is primarily achieved by making fewer mistakes than the average market participant, or as Warren Buffett would say: “Rule #1: Don’t lose money. Rule #2: Don’t forget Rule #1”.

I hope that we will make fewer mistakes because of an informational advantage based on our research. However, behavioral advantages are more significant in reducing mistakes. Everyone suffers from a multitude of cognitive biases: ego, instant gratification, overconfidence, confirmation bias, and so on.

I believe that the best strategy to outperform is to mitigate such biases. What helps us at the Nordstern Capital partnership is the following:

Long-term committed capital allows for patience and deferred gratitude decision making. There is a link between future stock prices and intrinsic value. Explicit business assumptions lead to more clarity and awareness of expectations. Performing intrinsic valuation improves reality checks and “bullshit” detection. A structured process mitigates execution mistakes.

Diversification

“If uncertainty is high and our edge is small, we should play many rounds.”

Gambling might be fun for some, but not for me, I always wanted to be the casino, securing a small edge and playing a gazillion of rounds. No luck required here; the house will outperform the average ‘market participant’ with statistical certainty.

Many prominent investors argue that ‘high concentration’ is the way to beat the market. Find a handful of companies so undervalued that every ‘di-worse-ification’ can only dilute future returns.

This might be the best strategy if one can be VERY certain of the outcome of the ‘bet’. However, how certain can anyone be in forecasting the future? Studies of the accuracy of ‘expert forecasts’ suggest that maybe one shouldn’t be so sure (all the time). If uncertainty is high, then playing many rounds with a small edge has got to be the better strategy than “I know the jackpot is coming next round, so let’s go all-in”.

Uncertainty is higher in foreign unprofitable tech startups than in mature low-growth megacorporations. However, for Nordstern Capital, diversification does not mean owning hundreds of slightly undervalued mature companies. Trying to minimize uncertainty just leads to another form of concentration. In our view, diversification is best achieved by seeking exposure to many different risk factors.

We perform intrinsic valuation on all kinds of businesses from young unprofitable IPOs and obscure spinoffs to hated commodity businesses and beloved Big Tech. The goal is to find good price-to-value across the entire spectrum.

Improving

“Every day is another chance to improve.”

Our edge is mostly behavioral and based on long-term committed capital and performing intrinsic valuation. Most of our forecasts are going to be proven wrong, we are guilty of making mistakes every day. This is the nature of the craft.

The beauty of the craft is that practice can lead to mastery. Valuing companies, rinse, repeat…improve.

Trust

The NORDSTERN CAPITAL partnership can flourish thanks to our partners’ trust, which empowers us to ignore short-term stock price volatility and to focus on decision making for long-term investment success. I am convinced that the dedicated focus on the long-term cash flow prospects of our investments will result in better long-term returns.

Long-term oriented accredited investors who are not partners yet are encouraged to apply. Looking forward to hearing from all of you.

Sincerely,

Johannes Arnold

This report is based on the views and opinions of Dr. Johannes Arnold, which are subject to change at any time without notice.

