Introduction

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock has emerged as a standout performer in the semiconductor industry's AI-driven surge over the past year, hitting all-time highs. Despite its current valuation reflecting a 16% undervaluation, it's essential to note that AVGO deserves a significant premium to the fair value, in my opinion. This is justified by its pivotal role in the ongoing digital transformation, a trend far from completion as numerous industries lag in digitalization. With robust profitability metrics paving the way for sustained growth and impressive dividends, Broadcom stock is a compelling "Strong Buy."

Fundamental analysis

Broadcom designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's semiconductor solutions are for managing the movement of data in data centers, service providers, and enterprise networking applications. Per AVGO's latest annual SEC report, the company provides a diverse range of products, including discrete devices, complex sub-systems, and mechanical hardware for an extensive range of end markets.

As a person with an IT background, I am impressed with Broadcom's wide exposure to several end markets. Our world is experiencing a massive digital transformation, as McKinsey recently called generative artificial intelligence, and leading in digital as the two top priorities for CEOs in 2024. Individually, we often overlook the extent of digitalization in our daily lives, assuming that we already exist in a fully digitalized world with just a few clicks or taps on our devices. However, as investors, it's crucial to adopt a broader perspective. The matrix below reveals that numerous industries continue to have low digitalization levels. Consequently, there remains significant potential for a widely exposed company like Broadcom to benefit from the ongoing digital revolution, which is far from its conclusion.

In addition to Broadcom's extensive presence across diverse end markets in the global digitalization trend, the company prioritizes quality and customer value over adhering to the "more is better" principle. I am confident that Broadcom's chip supply agreements with industry leaders such as Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Meta (META) serve as strong proof that AVGO holds a leading position in the technology sector and is recognized as a trustworthy partner by these tech giants. I am highly convinced that AVGO's proficiency in providing state-of-the-art technology to its customers positions it well to adeptly embrace the emerging trend in the digital revolution, particularly artificial intelligence ("AI"). According to Statista, the global AI market is expected to grow almost nine-fold between 2023 and 2030. This is a huge favorable secular factor for Broadcom. My positive outlook is reinforced by Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan, who identifies AVGO as one of the primary beneficiaries poised to gain from the emerging generative AI technology.

Last but not least, let's also look at Broadcom's financial performance and position. The company demonstrated a steady and consistent revenue TTM growth over the last three years, and I see an almost perfect correlation between the revenue dynamics and the operating income. This is good for investors because it means that the company is efficient in dealing with growth. Broadcom's profitability is strong compared to the sector median and historical averages, which can be seen here.

Revenue growth and enhanced profitability showcase robust momentum, with the company maintaining its resilience even throughout the challenging and uncertain macro environment of the calendar year 2022. Notably, the average quarterly EPS has nearly doubled since fiscal 2019. Furthermore, AVGO has consistently avoided disappointing quarterly earnings surprises since the January 2020 quarter, highlighting the management's adeptness in planning and executing strategies, which is a positive indicator for investors.

Broadcom's balance sheet is strong, with more than $14 billion in cash as of October 30. The debt level is high, but the net debt is decreasing, which is a good trend. Apart from organic growth, the company's growth strategy also relies heavily on acquisitions, which was the main driver of high revenue in recent years. It is important to explain that 95% of the outstanding debt is payable after fiscal year 2026, and the vast portion is payable after fiscal year 2028, according to the 10-K report.

In conclusion, Broadcom emerges as a financially robust company with exceptional profitability. Strategically positioned at the core of the ongoing digital transformation, Broadcom is well-poised to harness the substantial growth driven by emerging AI capabilities.

Valuation analysis

AVGO currently trades at all-time highs and delivered a staggering 376% rally over the next five years. Over the last 12 months, the stock more than doubled. The rally was mostly fueled by the massive optimism around the largest chipmakers' earnings expansion prospects thanks to the emergence of generative AI.

To mitigate the risk associated with buying at an all-time high, a quantitative analysis is imperative. Adopting the discounted cash flow ("DCF") approach, particularly with an 8.8% weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") at the lower end of the Finbox-recommended range, seems reasonable. Considering the substantial secular tailwinds and Broadcom's robust strategic position, a 5% constant growth rate for terminal value ("TV") calculations aligns with my expectations. Utilizing the current TTM 37.56% levered free cash flow (FCF) margin and projecting a 50 basis points annual expansion until 2028, coupled with consensus revenue estimates from 31 Wall Street analysts for fiscal 2024 and 2025, with a subsequent 100 basis points growth deceleration, forms the basis of my quantitative assessment. Currently, there are 413 million AVGO shares outstanding.

Per my calculations above, the stock's fair price is $1,425. This represents a 16% gap with the current share price, which looks like an attractive upside potential.

Mitigating factors

As I have mentioned above, acquisitions play an important role in the company's growth strategy. While the recently completed acquisition of VMware (VMW) will likely improve Broadcom's positioning as one of the key players of the digital transformation era and might bring cost synergies, there are risks as well. VMW is a large-scale company that has almost 40 thousand employees worldwide, about two times more than Broadcom's headcount. The seamless integration of VMware into Broadcom's portfolio is poised to encounter challenges, and the efficacy and timeliness with which the management addresses these issues will significantly impact the potential realization of synergies.

As AI gains prominence, with substantial growth expected in the coming years, there is a chance that Broadcom's major clients could establish in-house chip design teams or acquire emerging players in the semiconductor industry to integrate this aspect into their extensive ecosystems. Last September, there were rumors that Google was potentially discontinuing its reliance on Broadcom as an AI chipset supplier. While developing cutting-edge chips is complex, giants like Google, with considerable resources, may find such a scenario within the realm of possibility.

Even in the case of a high-quality stock like AVGO, sustained price growth is rarely a linear ascent. Given the recent substantial rally, the likelihood of a temporary correction has increased. It's crucial to emphasize that this analysis caters to long-term investors who are indifferent to short-term volatility. For those eyeing short-term gains, opting for a stock trading at all-time highs may not be the most prudent choice.

Conclusion

I think that Broadcom's stock deserves a "Strong Buy" rating. Even trading at an all-time high, it is still below the stock's intrinsic value. The 16% upside potential derived from my DCF model is based on very conservative assumptions. Moreover, a company like AVGO, with its very firm strategic positioning and exceptional financial performance, deserves a substantial premium for the stock price. In addition, the stock offers a massive dividend growth with the last five years' CAGR of 19%.