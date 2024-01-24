Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dropbox Is Cheap Given Its $1 Billion In FCF, Growing Margins And New Products On The Horizon

Jan. 24, 2024 8:19 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX) Stock
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
58 Followers

Summary

  • Dropbox trades at reasonable valuations compared to other tech companies, making it an attractive investment.
  • The company is transitioning to a fully remote company, controlling for costs, improving margins & expects $1 billion in free cash in FY23.
  • Management's cost and product initiatives are encouraging enough for me to upgrade the stock to a Buy.

In this photo illustration, a Dropbox logo is displayed on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As markets move higher every day, the exuberance of valuations for technology stocks reaches nosebleed levels, reflecting the extreme optimism market participants have in these stocks. Although I am bullish about the sector generally, I am

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
58 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning newsletter The Pragmatic Optimist on Substack which he co-founded with his wife Amrita Roy who is also a fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DBX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.