SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As markets move higher every day, the exuberance of valuations for technology stocks reaches nosebleed levels, reflecting the extreme optimism market participants have in these stocks. Although I am bullish about the sector generally, I am finding it increasingly difficult to justify the valuations of most tech companies today. Fortunately, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) trades at some reasonable valuations despite the enthusiasm in the broader technology sector.

Margins have improved significantly, and management is expecting ~$1 billion in free cash in FY23. With the macro conditions improving, I find Dropbox undervalued against its peers, and I am upgrading this to a buy.

About Dropbox

Dropbox was originally founded with the idea of harnessing collaboration within the enterprise workforce and with the enterprise’s clients by making it easy to work and collaborate with files and other technological resources that were distributed all across the enterprise’s cloud network. Dropbox’s platform provided a file-sharing platform that helped the organization stay in sync and search for resources much quicker than they usually would with their legacy, fragmented systems.

But the company went through a few transformations in their business model to adapt to the evolving needs of their target market. Dropbox initially started off as an enterprise file synchronization and sharing cloud solution, then later evolved to a content management solution, but has now morphed into a workforce synchronization and productivity cloud platform. Here is an excerpt from their FY22 10-K:

Our market opportunity grew as we’ve expanded from keeping files in sync to keeping teams in sync. We believe the need for our platform will continue to grow as teams become more fluid and global, and content is increasingly fragmented across incompatible tools and devices. Dropbox breaks down silos by centralizing the flow of information between the products and services our users prefer, even if they’re not our own (platform).

Dropbox’s products are spread across three categories: cloud storage, content collaboration & management, and e-signature. Last year, the company moved fairly quickly to launch a Dropbox AI-powered product called Dash to help its customers with universal file search across their files.

The company makes all its revenue via a tiered-subscriptions model. Therefore, the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) metric along with the number of Paying Users and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) are crucial metrics in evaluating the growth prospects of the company, which I will explain in later sections.

Investors ignore the financial prudence in Dropbox

While reviewing Dropbox’s financial statements, the first thing that impressed me was the quality of its business. Dropbox is clearly a high-margin business, as can be seen in the chart below.

DBX 10-Ks

Most of the improvements in the company’s margin profile can be seen after a CFO transition that occurred in August 2020. These are strong improvements that have given Dropbox a long runway to focus on growing the company now that macroeconomic conditions have turned favorable for companies such as Dropbox.

The company is also extremely efficient at acquiring new customers for its business. The company spends under 20% of its sales on acquiring customers, which is quite efficient.

DBX 10-Ks

For example, another technology vendor, Twilio, that is expected to grow at around the same rate as Dropbox, spends a quarter of its sales on acquiring new customers. I believe Dropbox was able to achieve low acquisition costs due to the effective self-serve channels that the company has set up in its customer onboarding process. Per the company’s FY22 10-K:

Our revenue is driven primarily by conversions and upsells to our paid plans. We generate over 90% of our revenue from self-serve channels—users who purchase a subscription through our app or website.

The company is also in the midst of transitioning to a fully remote company. While employees are already working remotely, management is actively seeking subleases and buyouts of their vacant real estate space. A majority of their real estate profile exposure is in San Francisco. Based on the visibility that management currently has on reducing its real estate strategy, they estimate forward savings of ~$200 million in aggregate rent payments and common area maintenance fees over the remaining 10-year lease duration.

As per their FY23-Q3 report, the company is carrying ~$1.4 billion in senior notes, half of which mature in 2026. The remaining half matures two years later, in 2028. Their net cash position (including overnight funds) stands at $1.31 billion. While this is a concern, I believe management has demonstrated strong initiatives to stem any further exposure to debt and focus on generating enough cash to keep their business in a net serviceable position.

To estimate Dropbox’s valuation, I will assume the high end of the FY24 consensus estimates for Dropbox’s revenue since I find investors are too pessimistic about the company at the moment.

Author

Taking management’s long-term guidance into consideration, I estimate non-GAAP operating income to grow at a CAGR of ~8% in line with the S&P500’s long-term earnings growth. Based on the relative long-term growth in Dropbox’s operating income, I find it reasonable to pay a forward PE of ~18. Given my assumptions, I estimate at least 12% upside from current levels.

Macro outlook could finally lift Dropbox’s Growth prospects

I will start this section by acknowledging the slowing growth that Dropbox has seen over the years. While reviewing their usage and growth metrics, I noticed that at a growth rate of 5.8%, the growth in the number of paying users is faster than their ARR and much faster than their ARPU metrics, as can be seen below.

DBX FY23-Q3 Presentation

To me, this looks like Dropbox is having trouble monetizing their current user base. Also, I would prefer if their growth rates grew at a faster rate as compared to the usual +10% growth rates normally seen for other technology companies. I think management understands that with their cost profiles now under solid control, they are willing to spend more on acquiring customers via other channels and look beyond their traditional cost-effective self-serve acquisition platforms. This is one of the main reasons why management has also guided for slightly higher Sales & Marketing spend for the full year of FY23, as I pointed out in the earlier section. Here is an excerpt from management’s discussion with market analysts that I found pertinent to my argument about user acquisition from other channels:

We're looking into many different angles to improve the awareness of our multi-product capabilities. Marketing campaigns, as you alluded to, and that's part of why our margins are going from 36% in the third quarter down to the guided level in the fourth quarter. That's where we're investing in marketing campaigns to fuel awareness of Dash as well as these bundled offerings that we just touched on. And then again, we've accompanied the launch of bundles with this refreshed web design that makes it very easy to find and use this additional functionality. So, a multi-prong approach to try to improve the awareness.

Dropbox has also launched AI products such as Dash, which helps users find answers to their business questions by allowing AI to look through their work documents across all the cloud storage platforms. Management is confident that the combination of higher marketing spend combined with intriguing price bundles along with AI products will lead to higher upsell and cross-sell benefits for the company. I have reason to believe this may work as well. Going back to their FY23-10-Q, I see improvements in their ARPU, which grew 3.3% y/y.

Moreover, higher project enterprise spend this year will add further impetus to the general enterprise spend thesis in the case of Dropbox’s storage products.

Risks & Other Factors to Consider

There are some risks associated with Dropbox that may put downward pressure on the forward premium. The biggest of all is the competitive threat that Dropbox faces. On a high level, the company’s products can be seen as directly competing with cloud storage products by Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other large technology companies with deep resources. Although Dropbox has leveraged its relationships with these companies to build integrations with their cloud storage platforms, Dropbox directly competes with Box (BOX) for almost all its products. Moreover, the company also directly competes with Adobe (ADBE) and DocuSign (DOCU) for products in the e-signature and cloud documents space.

Further, a strong dollar would also impact Dropbox. Per their FY22 10-K, approximately half of Dropbox’s revenue was generated from outside the U.S. As of their most recent FY23 10-Q, Dropbox operates in roughly 180 countries globally. As a result, any increase in the U.S. dollar would add downward pressure on Dropbox’s revenue relative to its expenses and decrease its margins.

Conclusion

Dropbox has shown pronounced efficiency in securing better margins across the depth of their financial statements. With the cost profile substantially improving, the company has built for itself a long ramp to refocus their attention on bringing growth back to the platform. Given my analysis, I rate Dropbox as a buy.