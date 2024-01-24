Fahroni

Investment Introduction

When I look at Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) and its historical performance and future growth potential, my thoughts go to the same as the title, "slow and steady and that's about it". The company has been a very reliable utilities company, and with its incorporation in 2021 it has become quite a large entity in the US energy sector. I don't see the growth being that immense in the next 10 years, since it hasn't been that previously either for the company. I think such a reasoning can be made with a company only growing its assets by 1.92% annually in the last 10 years. But with that said, there are still tailwinds going for the company, the primary being the largest carbon-free electricity provided in the US right now by quite a wide margin as well. It generates 178.2 million MWh and the second largest is NextEra Energy (NEE) with 110 MWh generated annually. Valuation-wise CEG doesn't present itself as a screaming buy either, and with semi-decent growth, it's more reasonable to rate the company as a hold now instead.

Company Introduction

CEG is a major player in the U.S. energy sector and focuses on generating and selling electricity across various regions. Operating through five key segments - Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions - the company showcases a broad geographic reach. Beyond electricity, it also engages in the sale of natural gas and offers a range of other energy-related products and services. With an impressive generating capacity of approximately 32,355 megawatts, CEG boasts a diverse portfolio of energy assets, including nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric power.

Shareholder Proposal (Investor Presentation)

The history of CEG goes back to 1960 with Dresden Generating Station Unit 1 which was owned by Commonwealth Edison. In the last couple of years, there have been some pretty significant moves that have resulted in the CEG company we see today. In 2021, the announcement of Exelon Corporation (EXC) separated its utility and competitive energy business. In early 2022 the separation was completed and CEG was formed.

What CEG has now become is a play on continued energy demand in the US with a focus on green and renewable energy in my opinion. There have been a lot of commitments towards an emission-free business, for example, by 2040 the company aims to be completely carbon-free in terms of its energy generation. Throughout the time until then, CEG aims to provide plenty of value for shareholders still, as they aim to generate steady and strong FCF aimed at fueling dividend growth for years, ahead along with robust share buybacks as well. As of now, CEG is valued at over $36 billion and has become one of the largest energy providers in the US. One of the tailwinds for CEG and importantly other companies and competitors as well in the sector is the Inflation Reduction Act, which involves U.S. government commodity price risk protection along with a Production Tax Credit that scales with inflation. These are all factors that will make expansion easier for a company like CEG.

Valuation

As the title of the article suggests, CEG is not a company that will grow rapidly in the coming decade. I don't think it's a business that is well established and growth will come from organic acquisitions of new customers, thanks to population growth among other things. But acquiring smaller businesses and combining that with what CEG already has, will also be some growth factors for the years ahead, although inorganic perhaps.

Operations (Investor Presentation)

With rising energy demands in the US, a company like CEG which is invested in nuclear energy, one of the perhaps most reliable large output sources of emission-free energy, makes for quite a strong business model. It will be in heavy demand, as nuclear remains one of the best, if not the best ways of reaching the climate goals we have set out to reach by 2050 like net zero emissions. The value for investors in CEG will come from a growing dividend and more buybacks from the company. I don't expect the EPS to be growing at any high double-digit levels, but if they achieve single-digit growth like 5-6% in combination with a decent dividend yield, it's not a shabby investment opportunity anymore.

The Value You Get

Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

Exelon Corporation was the company that CEG separated from, and throughout the last few years of them being together, the yield stayed around 3-4% in total. CEG has a payout ratio right now of under 25% and I think a healthy number would be around 40%. For reference, the payout ratio for EXC is over 64% right now, so a sort of middle ground is reasonable in my view here. At that point, CEG could still be generating strong earnings to fuel expansion and provide investors with a good dividend yield. I understand and think it's reasonable that CEG didn't begin that high straight after its separation, as growing into that amount is a better way of going about it. Playing with the idea that CEG goes to 40% in payout, we would get an FWD dividend payout of $3.72 per share with the analyst estimate of $6.27 EPS for FY2023 for CEG. With the current share price, this would put an FWD yield of 3.2% for investors. Combined with what I think would round out to an EPS CAGR of 5.5% the next decade, a possible 8.7% compounded annual return is possible here. This is very similar to a lot of index funds. If the growth seems to be greater than this, then I would be considering rating it higher. But since it doesn't immediately indicate any significant outperformance I will be keeping it as a hold for now.

Price Target

Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

A large part of investing in holding shares in CEG is the cash flow. The company estimates that these will grow steadily over the next several years and be a big reason for a continued dividend increase and potential for a good amount of share repurchases. The TTM levered FCF is negative, following significant net capital expenditures for the company amounting to over $2.1 billion. This seems to be coming from accounts payable and accrued expenses, along with depreciation costs as well. I do think these results are for the short term, and not a trend that will be sticking around. But with that said, I think there is a need to discount the p/fcf that CEG trades at, since they remain a little volatile it seems. In 2022, following the separation from EXC, CEG generated $1.592 billion in levered FCF, putting it at a p/fcf multiple of 23 with FCF per share of $4.85. This number has rapidly grown, seeing as the stock price of CEG has risen by over 40% in the last 12 months also.

Guidance (Earnings Presentation)

Part of the rapid share price expansion seems to have been the raised EBITDA guidance by the company. I wouldn't say that the increase of 40% was justified. The EBITDA was raised by 10% to $4 billion on the high end. The increase seems unlinked to the actual increase and now CEG trades at a pretty rich multiple on both P/FCF and P/E. The FWD P/FCF indicates increased FCF generation as it's at 14.43, and well below the 23x compared to 2022 results. It's important to keep in mind that this multiple still leaves a premium of 99% to the utilities sector. I do recognize that the FCF of CEG is very strong and reliable, given the asset base it holds, but such a premium should only apply to a high-growth company, and CEG is not that in my opinion. I do think a P/FCF of 10 - 11 is more realistic, given the qualitative aspects of the FCF. This puts a downside of roughly 30% on the stock price before it enters my buy zone. At an 11x multiple, the target price I have would be $79 per share. With that amount of downside, there is no indication of a buy here, but with the markets that CEG operates in, holding shares and maintaining exposure to these still exhibits a good amount of value, translating to a hold for me with CEG.

The Bear Thesis

The risk that I see with CEG most prominently, is that depreciation expenses will rise on assets and result in strained earnings results for the company. With strained earnings, the opportunity of making acquisitions lessens and so will likely the share price too.

Debts (Earnings Presentation)

CEG has seen a rapid rise in its debt levels since its separation and it is at $7.6 billion right now, up from $4.4 billion in the year before. This has also meant that the p/b for CEG has increased and compared to the rest of the utilities sector, exhibits a near 100% premium at a 3.12 multiple. The debt profile of CEG does reveal however that the risk is quite decently spread out. Some of the recent debt the company has taken on is many decades out before it needs to be repaid. With that said, FY2025 will be a year when CEG needs to allocate nearly $1 billion of capital towards debt. This will likely lead to lacking expansion that year in my opinion. If CEG struggles to raise its earnings this year, it will be in a risky position going into 2024 and could see its valuation premium shrink and pose a risk to investors.

State Of The Company

Income Statement (Earnings Q3)

YoY the operating revenue growth for CEG has been quite small, increasing roughly $60 million to $6.11 billion. When it came to the EPS, the improvements have been very noticeable YoY, as the costs of purchasing power and fuel in FY2022 trickled down, to result in a net loss of $188 million for the company. Last quarter the net income was a positive $690 million instead, and with these improvements, CEG was able to raise the guidance the way they did. The revenue trends seem to be heading in the right direction with CEG, and I would say the same goes for the bottom line as well. But one trend that ties into the risks I mentioned, is the increased expenses for operating and maintenance, or depreciation as well for the company. it climbed by nearly $400 million YoY to $1.354 billion.

Assets (Earnings Q3)

On the balance sheet, there have also been some solid improvements, like a climbing cash position, now sitting at $1.889 billion, up from $422 million at the end of FY2022. Current assets are now at $9.9 billion and can cover all of the debt that CEG holds, which is a very healthy position to operate from I think, and could be why the market has enough faith in CEG that the high P/B multiple it trades at is reasonable. In any way though, I would say the last quarters' improvements have been solid for CEG, but looking ahead, we need to see these trends actually be maintained, like increasing top-line revenues and bottom-line margins. A drop in cash in 2024 would increase the risk profile of the balance sheet and paying down the FY2025 debt maturations will be increasingly difficult. These are some of the things I find worthwhile looking at the next quarterly report, which seems to be on February 15.

Investment Conclusion

CEG is an interesting company, as it's a separation business from EXC just a few years ago. The growth has not been immense perhaps, but there are clear qualities exhibited here, like strong cash flow generation opportunities from nuclear energy generation. The management has made it clear they intend on valuing shareholders very highly, as they focus on raising the dividend and continue buying back shares as well. However, there are not a whole lot of positives to the current valuation of the business. It trades at too high levels in order to make for a buy, leaving me to rate it a hold instead.