Investment Thesis

Even though Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has had three tough years characterized by a share slump of about 26.71, I am bullish on the stock due to its improving financials and bright outlook. The company is currently focused on operational efficiencies and is investing in high-growth segments. Further, it is trading at a significant discount to sector medians, translating to undervaluation. For these reasons, I recommend the stock to potential investors at its current price.

Let's Look At The Chart

In light of the losses sustained by shareholders over the past three years, MGA's chart is quite disheartening. The stock price, however, seems to be consolidating as of late, and a bullish trend reversal seems imminent. Let's dive deeper.

Based on this chart, the price has plummeted from its all-time high of 96.49 to its current price of $55.70. This is quite a significant loss to any investors. So what went wrong? The company's volatile and average EPS growth rate of -5.3% can better explain this phenomenon. I believe so because EPS and share prices show a positive correlation.

So, what lies ahead? Well, guided by the above chart, the stock appears to be in a consolidation phase, often offering few opportunities. With this in mind, let's look at technical indicators to evaluate what lies ahead.

According to the technical indicators, it would appear that MGA is launching into a bullish trajectory. To begin with, the price is about to cross a support zone formed by the 50-day moving average. The price's recent movement above the 10-day and 20-day moving averages provides credence to the impending bullish trend. In addition, the company's relative strength index (RSI) is at 47.1, indicating neutrality, which aligns with my claim that the stock is currently undergoing consolidation. Nevertheless, this RSI indicates that the stock has ample space to rise before reaching its oversold level of 70. The MACD exhibited a bullish crossover in November, ushering in the upward trend.

Financial Performance: Significant Strides Forward

After a tough 2022, Magna has made great steps forward in 2023. With an 8% rise in global production of light vehicles, its revenue in the first three quarters jumped 14% to $32.3 billion. EBIT increased by 30.8% to $1.7 billion as well. Higher sales, better efficiency, and productivity drove this growth. However, it was partially offset by the negative impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as higher additional expenses caused by introducing the new assembly business. The firm made $942 million in net profits, which equates to $3.29 per share after diluted earnings. Its adjusted EPS for the three quarters was $4.15, up 26.1% YoY.

While this performance is very encouraging marked by solid growth, I am more inclined to prospects because that, to a greater extent, dictates the viability of my investment decision today. As the automotive industry goes through drastic changes, MGA is investing in areas expected to grow quickly. They include electric powertrains, battery enclosures, and active safety. With these investments and rising demand, the company anticipates a 35%, 75%, and 45% CAGR for sales from these areas respectively. In addition, by 2027, sales of its new mobility products might reach $300 million.

MGA reviewed its 2025 outlook upwards, as indicated below, to add to its promising outlook.

Let us put this projection into perspective to gauge its credibility. The company's expected revenue is within range with the consensus revenue revision of $46.98 billion by 2025, according to Seeking Alpha. In addition, the electric power market is estimated to grow by a CAGR of about 32% by 2030 which is in line with the company's projections. Further, the CEO of BMW, a major customer of MGA, said that they expect to grow their electric car sales 33% by 2026 which also aligns with Magna's estimates in electric powertrain. Consequently, it appears that its forecast is credible and in line with other independent analyses.

Valuation

Since MGA is trading below its industry medians, it may be attractive to investors owing to its relative valuation multiples. The stock is trading at a discount of 36.55% to the sector's median forward PE multiple. Its forward PS ratio of 0.37 is notable since it is 58.71% lower than the median of 0.89. If you are looking for value, look no further; here is where it is. By any forward measure, including EV and equity ratios, MG is trading at a significant bargain.

I am supporting this undervaluation with my DCF Model, the results of which are displayed in the table below.

Here I used a discount rate of 10.30% which is the company's WACC according to my computation. For growth rate, I assumed 5% a very conservative figure so as to mitigate the pitfalls of this model, the over-reliance on assumptions. With these presumptions, I arrived at a fair value of $71.67 and an upside of 28%

As a result, I believe it is a good entry point for potential investors to capitalize on the projected future growth.

Conclusion

I have a buy rating on MGA. The company has a very impressive future outlook backed by its investment in high growth segment. Its valuation is attractive, offering a decent entry point, and financials are improving. It has a double-digit upside and very credible growth projections.