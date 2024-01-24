cre8tive_studios/iStock via Getty Images

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) is a global manufacturer of volatile anti-corrosion products (VCI) that protect manufacturing pieces and metallic infrastructure.

The company has a global presence exceeding 25% market share in VCI for manufacturing and industrial uses and is making inroads in the O&G infrastructure market.

I wrote about NTIC in February 2022 and January 2023, both times not recommending the stock. The reason was that despite I considered NTIC a strong company in its market, with good prospects in its new markets, the multiples at which the stock trades make an investment too risky.

After one year, I review the company's FY23 and 1Q24 results in this article. My conclusion is similar to that of previous articles. NTIC's business is still resilient despite the global contraction in manufacturing and trade. However, the price the market asks for the stock is too high.

Resilience and growth

NTIC's industrial segment, which represents the bulk of its revenues and profitability, was very challenged between 2023 and 1Q24. Some of its most important markets (China and Germany) have been close to a recession in their industrial manufacturing sectors.

Data by YCharts

China and Germany's sales decreased by 15% and 9%, respectively, in FY23. Profitability in Chinese JV was zero in FY23. At the aggregate level, international JV sales decreased by 4% for the year. This is despite the dollar index falling 4%. The actual loss might be much more severe, close to 10%.

This is understandable given the international context and the fact that NTIC sells to industrial manufacturers. NTIC's markets are, unfortunately, cyclical.

In volume terms, the fall could be even worse, given that NTIC has grown margins, meaning that the same sales now represent fewer units. On the one hand, this is positive because the company was quickly able to recover the margins lost during the inflationary period, but on the other hand it indicates substantial real weakness on the company's markets.

Data by YCharts

The positive note came from both growth segments.

Zerust O&G grew an astonishing 69%, and bioplastics grew 9%. Although I do not have tremendous confidence in the bioplastics sector (I do not see what's NTIC's competitive advantage in this market), I see the growth in the O&G segment as extremely promising. Each dollar sold in the O&G segment consolidates the company's products, which are still a novel technology in the industry.

Thanks to the recovery in margins and sales in the growth segments, the company has been able to continue posting record global sales and maintain its operational profitability at the TTM (first chart) and quarterly (second chart) levels. In the charts below, I add other income and expenses to operating income because the former includes the operational income from JVs and is, therefore, an essential component of recurring earnings.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Going forward

I believe there are two significant risks in front of NTIC's shareholders.

The first one is a decrease in the level of investment on the part of large O&G clients of NTIC. With oil prices stable for more than a year already, this does not seem to be the case. A decrease in investment would lead to a loss of sales growth momentum in the segment. Also, I believe the market is excited about this segment and would not tolerate a deceleration.

The first quarter of FY24 already showed decreased sales in the segment. While the O&G segment was growing at 50% rates in 4Q23, it decelerated to negative 8% by 1Q24. Managers have commented that this is because of timing in sales, and they expect the segment to continue being the leading grower for FY24. Still, any additional confirmation of this stagnation trend would be terrible.

The second large risk is NTIC's extreme stock price and multiple. Probably excited with the company's past growth and the potential of the O&G segment, the market is currently paying over 20 times the company's recurring operating income (operating income plus income from joint ventures) for NTIC. If we remove interest costs and taxes, the company trades at more than 40 times its net income.

These levels of speculation are only sustainable as long as investors are generally bullish on the market and the company's prospects. Because NTIC is leveraged to the global economy, a worldwide recession could be a double whammy on the stock price.

On the other hand, an optimistic scenario would be China and Germany recovering strength in their industrial segments, which would return the industrial segment to growth but now at higher margins. In a good scenario, the company could sell more than $190 million globally. However, operating profits would take a long time to surpass $10 million. The JVs generate about 10% of sales in income to NTIC between royalties and equity participations. Still, the regular operations generate a negative operating profit of 5 to 6%, primarily to finance the growing segments.

This is the reason why I believe NTIC is not an opportunity. If the company continues doing well, despite the economic headwinds, it still trades at a significant multiple that will eat the most positive developments. At the same time, it is highly exposed to both a macroeconomic or investor sentiment crisis.

I think NTIC is a great company on which investors should exercise patience. The company will eventually be cheaper because markets gain and lose interest in companies cyclically. Hopefully, that will happen when we have more visibility on the durability of NTIC's O&G segment.

In the meantime, we can keep waiting.