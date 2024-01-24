Mario Tama

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported its Q4 earnings last night as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is up more than 10% pre-market, on the back of a day where the company and stock already made headlines about grabbing the rights to WWE Raw from 2025. A 10% move for a $200 billion company is not an everyday event, even on an earnings day. What did the market like so much in the Q4 report?

My most recent coverage on Netflix was back in August 2023 when I rated the stock a "Buy", backed by 5 reasons ranging from business fundamentals to valuation to technical. Since then, the stock has handily outperformed the market as it is up nearly 30% (including the pre-market move) compared to the market's near 10% return.

Let us now dissect the company's Q4 in the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good About Netflix's Q4 Results And Guidance

Netflix reported 13.1 million in Q4 2023 net additions, which is a Q4 record. To put that number into context, in entire 2014, Netflix had a total of 8.34 million net additions. This should definitely alleviate any concerns that Netflix's efforts on password sharing crackdown or the ad-supported tier could dampen its growth.

NFLX Net Adds (Statista.com)

Sticking to the ad-supported tier, Netflix stated that 40% of new signups in countries that had ads came from this tier. The company feels strong enough about this tier that it intends to retire its cheapest "Basic" ad-free plan this year, which costs $11.99 a month. You may recall that the company already disabled the option to sign-up for the this "Basic" ad-free plan.

NFLX Pricing (Help.netflix.com)

Q1 2024's EPS estimate was at $4.14 and revenue estimate was for $9.26 billion. Netflix has guided inline for revenue but has guided higher by more than 8% on its Q1 EPS. More importantly, the strength of the ad-tier is also increasing the operating margin, with Q1's forecast coming in at 26.20%, nearly 25% higher than Q1 2023.

NFLX Q1 2024 Forecast (ir.netflix.net)

Netflix's foray into live programming is the perfect answer to the "what next?" question that was likely to have come up whenever the subscription numbers slowed down. The company is excited about its foray into live programming, especially as it believes it won't need to spend more than its current content budget of $17 billion.

"WE Raw is sports entertainment, which is right in the sweet spot of our fourth business, which is the drama of sport," co-CEO Ted Sarandos said. "Think of this as 52 weeks; a lot of live programming every week every year. It feeds our desire to expand our live event programming and but most importantly, fans love it." It should also add some "fuel" to the new and growing ad business, he added." "You should look at this as it fits inside our $17B programming spend now."

Although some may question the stock's valuation, I like the fact that the company spent $2.5 billion in Q4 towards buyback (page 7). Netflix still has $8.4 billion remaining in the current authorization and at the current price of $540/share, it is good enough to retire about 15.5 million shares.

The Bad and The Ugly

How much is too much? Or what will be the last straw that broke the camel's back? The price of every single pricing plan (except the recently introduced ad tiers) has gone up significantly since their inception. The basic plan has gone up 50% while the Standard and Premium plans have gone up almost 100% each. I am listing this in "The Bad" category because the company has hinted at another price increase. Netflix's move into live sports is also bringing up questions about another price increase. At some point, the consumers are going to feel the pinch and may retaliate with lesser signups, if not cancellations outright. Let's not forget that close competitors are also introducing ad, which may bring a pricing war (since ads cushion the blow) between competing entities.

NFLX Price Increases (theverge.com)

Despite all the focus on subscriber growth, Netflix barely beat on revenue by $120 million and missed EPS target by 11 cents. In other words, a more or less "as expected" earnings report, which should caution investors not to get too carried away with future expectations, especially as the stock is up nearly 50% in the last one year.

The next couple of points are not directly related to Q4 but tied to the stock's reaction to the report. At $540, Netflix's stock is trading at nearly 35 times 2024's forward earnings. At such high multiples, it'd only take a slight disappointment to reset earnings growth expectations. While things may look rosy now, it was less than two years ago that the company lost 1 million subscribers in a single quarter.

Netflix's stock is on a strong technical footing when you see that it is trading well above all the commonly used moving averages. However, could this be a case of too far, too quick? The 200-day moving average is almost 25% below and the 100-day moving average is 20% below the current pre-market price of $540. If the market weakens and/or the company's growth gets questioned in the near future, the stock has ways to fall before finding long-term support.

NFLX Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

Conclusion

Netflix's Q4 report was all about the impressive subscriber growth and the momentum in the ad-tier. But, could the company be overspending on its WWE deal? Could it be overpaying for its own stock? Could these be signs of a short-term top at least? Perhaps.

Pent-up demand from the password sharing crackdown as well as early adoption to lower-priced ads tier definitely contributed to the massive subscriber growth in 2023. I have my doubts about the sustainability of this growth, especially when priced at 35 times forward earnings. I am downgrading the stock to a "Hold" on the back of the 30% run since my "Buy" recommendation.