Just under a year after the banking crisis triggered by SVB's bankruptcy, Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) has almost completely recovered the ground it lost. However, after a strong rise, there may now be a stall. The Q4 2023 results were not exciting:

Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.72 misses by $0.11.

Revenue of $158.07M (-13.1% Y/Y) misses by $4.3M.

Beyond that, there are other factors that make this quarterly underwhelming.

Loans and securities portfolio

BOH's securities portfolio remains quite solid, with a predominance of consumer loans rather than commercial loans. 79% of the portfolio is secured by real estate with a combined weighted average loan-to-value of 54%, so it has a relatively low degree of risk. In addition, 92% of the loans are for long-term relationships in Hawaii; 3% U.S. mainland and 5% West-Pacific.

Overall, the loan portfolio reached $13.80 billion, up 6.15% from 2022. Except for the post-2008 period, BOH's growth has been fairly steady over the past decade.

As quarters go by, the composition of assets overall is rapidly changing. In just one year, fixed-rate assets have gone from being 73% to the current 55%. Accelerating this process has been management's purchase of pay-fixed/receive float swaps: in the last quarter the notional principal increased by $1 billion and reached $3 billion.

To me, this strategy seems rather contradictory to rate expectations. Since the Fed Funds Rate is very high relative to historical values over the past 20 years, it would be convenient to lock in current rates; instead, BOH is increasing exposure to the floating rate through SWAP with an average tenure of 2.5 years. In light of these considerations, it is clear that management is leaning more toward the "higher for longer" scenario of rates. But if the Fed starts reducing interest rates, what would happen to NIM?

It depends on how quickly it will reduce them. If it is a downward shock there is a risk that the NIM could take a big hit; by the way it is already quite low, 2.13% (at least it has remained stable since Q3 2023). If the Fed Funds Rate decline were to be gradual, there might be only a momentary decline in the NIM.

But you're right, there is a timing issue, right. Because as soon as the Fed drops rates, that will contractually drop certain margins on our earning assets, and it will take us a period of time to bring down those rates within our deposit book. So there could be that intermediary period, Kelly, but we do think that over reasonable short order, we should be able to kind of get margin expansion out of lower interest rates. Peter Ho; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In other words, BOH would take the hit at first and then recover shortly thereafter. Be that as it may, I remain quite puzzled by this bank's exposure to interest rate risk. Probably, the geographic factor greatly affects its operations and choice of capital allocation.

Asset repricing is an important factor in NIM's short-to-medium-term growth, both for loans and the investment portfolio. Anyway, it will not be easy to replace maturing loans given the current demand for credit.

We think that long growth similar to last quarter's view is going to be reasonably tepid. I mean, unless the Fed just gets really aggressive with rate cuts, which we're not anticipating. I think that the consumer is still going to be impacted somewhat by what they perceive to be higher rates. Interestingly, mortgage rates in the low sixes don't seem to be too terribly outside of historical norm if you go back years and years, but still I think that's having a negative impact on demand on the consumer front. Peter Ho; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In short, the high Fed Funds Rate is annihilating households' willingness to take out a mortgage. This will have a strong impact on BOH since consumer loans play a major role within the portfolio. Different discussion for the securities portfolio: in that case, it will be convenient for the Fed Funds Rate to remain high to take full advantage of the repricing effect.

To stay on topic, one of BOH's main problems concerns the devaluation of its securities, a real plague in recent quarters. Suffice it to say that AFS securities are generating unrealized losses of $396 million, about 24 % of equity.

HTM securities are doing even worse, but since these losses are not deducted from equity, this issue seems to go by the wayside despite its seriousness. What surprises me is that neither in the transcript nor in the presentation was there any mention of this problem. According to Q4 2023, HTM securities losses amount to $743 million, a huge figure given that it is equivalent to 60% of equity. Only if the securities are sold the losses are realized, but before maturity they remain a bomb ready to explode.

Deposits

Total deposits in Q4 2023 amounted to $21.05 billion, up 1.21% from $20.08 billion in Q3 2023.

Deposits remain BOH's strength given its extensive presents in the territory. In fact, 97% of bank deposit markets are controlled by 5 local competitors of which BOH is the leader.

Its 100-year presence in the Hawaiian territory has made this bank a point of reference for locals and we can see this from the high average deposit tenure of 23.40 years.

All in all, BOH has a competitive advantage in the market in which it operates, and we can also see this in the low cost of deposits compared to the average regional bank (KRX).

Moreover, while many regional banks are still looking for solutions not to reduce non-interest-bearing deposits too much, BOH has already found some stability since June 2023.

Conclusion

Bank of Hawaii has once again shown that it has a competitive advantage on the deposit side, however, the issues concerns assets. Loan growth could be limited in 2024 and this would limit repricing of its portfolio; as a result, the net interest margin would not improve. In the case of the securities portfolio, there are opportunities to reprice maturing securities but the unrealized losses are still too high. If we considered both AFS and HTM securities, about 70% of the entire equity would be wiped out.

AOCI is limiting growth in tangible book value per share, which, while improving over 2022, still remains far from the $34.78 achieved in 2021. This burden, coupled with sluggish consumer loan demand, are BOH's main problems for 2024.