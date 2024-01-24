Dragon Claws

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Closed-end funds are often an area where investors can put capital to work when they are searching for income. Often, higher yields can be achieved through utilizing leverage or simply a fund paying out more than it can really generate consistently. CEFs can and often pay out distributions in excess of their net investment income - that generally isn't a problem for equity funds as the assumption there is that capital appreciation can take hold to cover the shortfall.

However, there are also cases where fixed-income funds pay out more than they earn as well - again, the hopes that capital gains will plug the shortfall. That can work, and management teams can successfully pay a distribution for some time while it isn't being covered. That being said, some funds can cover their distributions through the income generated on their underlying portfolio.

Two of those funds that I wanted to highlight today that are worthwhile candidates for putting capital to work would be ArrowMark Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) and New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB). Both of these funds generate significant net investment income to cover their distributions and trade at attractive discounts to their net asset values.

ArrowMark Financial Corp

1-Year Z-score: 0.59

Discount: -15.54% (based on 12/29/2023 estimated NAV)

Distribution Yield: 9.70%

Expense Ratio: 4.16%

Leverage: 24.40%

Managed Assets: $200.4 million

Structure: Perpetual

BANX's investment objective is "to provide shareholders with current income." To achieve these investment objectives, they will invest primarily in "regulatory capital securities of financial institutions."

The portfolio is primarily invested in regulatory capital relief securities, which are fairly opaque instruments. That said, we were able to get more color on these instruments in our prior coverage when we had the opportunity to talk with several members of the BANX team. These instruments alone make up nearly 87% of the portfolio for the fund as of the end of September 2023.

BANX Fund Exposure (ArrowMark)

These are primarily floating rates, which is reflected in the fund's 86% allocation to floating rate securities. As the Fed ramped up interest rates, BANX definitely benefited. With rates set to be cut, there could be some headwinds moving forward in terms of the portfolio's net investment income generation.

That said, they have a significant cushion on this front after they reported that Q3 2023 had shown a net income of $0.72 per share. That was good for distribution coverage of 160% against the regular $0.45 for the quarter. This clearly leaves enough room to handle the few rate cuts that are expected.

This also sets it up to be on pace to blow away the prior fiscal year's NII of $1.84. In their latest semi-annual report, they had an NII of $1.23 - adding the Q3 figure ramps it up to $1.95. That figure alone has far exceeded the prior year, as higher rates are firmly in place for this period.

BANX Financial Metrics (ArrowMark)

The strong coverage is what ultimately led them to increase the regular dividend and pay out a substantial special this year of $0.42 - which was then followed up with another albeit more modest $0.10 special in December to close out the year. Next year, we just might not expect to get that particularly large special if rates are cut several times.

The fund reports an NAV estimate monthly, so there can be some lag in the figure. However, the discount is still estimated to be quite deep and attractive at this time. Their latest press release showed the NAV at the end of November 30, 2023, to be estimated at $21.76. Based on the latest closing price, that works out to a discount of over 14.6%. From the above financial metrics shown for NII, we can also see that the NAV has been relatively stable - which I believe is another positive for the fund.

While the discount has narrowed from our prior coverage after a strong run in the share price, I still believe that historically, the discount is attractive at this level. That said, it should always be noted that this fund went through a transition in early 2020 after it went to new ownership. So, the long-term history here might not be as relevant as it is for other CEFs.

BANX Discount/Premium History (CEFConnect)

New America High Income Fund

1-Year Z-score: 0.94

Discount: -13.41% (based on 1/19/2024 NAV)

Distribution Yield: 6.73%

Expense Ratio: 1.40%

Leverage: 33.27%

Managed Assets: $268.66 million

Structure: Perpetual

HYB's investment objective is "to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholders' capital." They do this through investing in "a portfolio of "high yield" fixed-income securities, commonly known as "junk bonds." The Fund invests primarily in "high yield" fixed-income securities rated in the lower categories by established rating agencies, consisting principally of fixed income securities rated "BB" or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P") or "Ba" or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), and subject to applicable bank credit facility requirements, non-rated securities deemed by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality."

Similar to BANX, this fund has also seen its discount narrow since our last update. However, that was also in early October when the market was entering its lows for the year - since then, we've seen a significant rebound resulting in strong performance from this fund. The discount narrowing was more of an expectation during this period to help drive further upside.

HYB Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

HYB is your more traditional fixed-income bond fund that invests in a fairly traditional portfolio of debt instruments. In particular, the high-yield nature of the fund means they are investing in primarily below-investment-grade securities. Along with the fund's leverage, that's something to consider before investing, as it can mean higher relative default rates.

HYB Portfolio Credit Quality (New America High Income Fund)

However, similar to most high-yield funds, the advisor, T. Rowe Price (TROW), takes the approach of highly diversifying the portfolio. The largest holding in this fund is only 1.31% of the portfolio. The entire top ten comprises only 9.75% of the fund. CEFConnect lists the total number of holdings at 452, which isn't uncommon from its peers in the CEF high-yield space.

The fund only provides a weekly NAV despite being a more traditional fixed-income fund. As of writing, the latest reported NAV was $8.16, resulting in an estimated discount against that level of -12.62%. That would make its near-term discount relatively richly valued, and that's why we have a positive z-score.

HYB Historical Discount/Premium (CEFConnect)

However, historically speaking, over a long-term period, that suggests that the current level represents an attractive time to consider this fund.

As a more traditional fixed-income fund, it hasn't seen the same benefit that something like BANX did with its primarily floating rate portfolio. Instead, they have had to adjust their distribution downward as rates rose into 2023, and that translates into rising borrowing costs for the fund.

HYB Distribution History (CEFConnect)

At a rate of only 5.88% on a NAV basis, that is quite low. However, when they adjusted their distribution downward, it appears they went too far, and it resulted in the requirement of a special for the end of the year. Along with the regular $0.04 in December 2023, they also had a special of $0.0475.

The fund's last six-month report showed NII at $0.25, which was good enough to cover the $0.20 in total distributions paid in that period. However, that appears to have to do with timing because the actual six-month rate for the fund's regular distribution should come in at $0.24 based on the $0.04 per month they paid over the last year. Still, that would mean the latest distribution would be considered fully covered based on the earnings.

HYB Financial Metrics (New America High Income Fund)

Given the higher borrowing costs now and the negative impact it had on HYB and its mostly fixed-income portfolio putting pressure on the NII, this is one fund that should benefit in the coming years when rates are cut. That should ease the costs of their borrowings and translate into higher NII generation for the fund.

It should also ease the pressure on the underlying portfolio in terms of seeing the value rise. In a lower-rate environment, investors are more willing to bid up lower-quality securities in the search for yield. Unfortunately, the fund doesn't provide the average bond price in its portfolio, but generally speaking, we are seeing a discount to par across the board on all of their peers. It's pretty safe to assume that is the case for this fund as well, which also reflects the credit risk inherent in lower-quality debt.

Conclusion

BANX and HYB provide investors with regular income that is covered by the income generated in their underlying portfolios. BANX benefitted significantly from the higher rate environment, while that was more of a headwind for HYB. That said, with rates expected to be cut going forward, that should bode well for HYB. Additionally, while it'll become a headwind for BANX, there is such a large cushion in terms of the coverage of the regular distribution that the few cuts that are expected would still mean they are able to cover the payout. Both of these funds are also trading at attractive discounts, which makes these funds worthwhile candidates for inclusion in an income-investor's portfolio.