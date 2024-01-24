andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Very recently, I covered one of VEGI's peers, MOO (MOO: There's A Big Problem On The Farm), highlighting that I like the long-term outlook for stocks/companies that lead the effort to solve an inevitable global food shortage. But I rated it a Sell because it lacks timeliness and a valuation level that would prompt me to include it in one of my model portfolios.

This article focuses on the iShares MSCI Agricultural Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI), which deserves to be analyzed uniquely, because it is a unique ETF. I'll briefly allude to MOO, which some may consider a peer, but I don't.

I took a look at VEGI last summer (VEGI: A Future Market Leader, Just Not Yet) and it is time to circle back to it. I rated it a Hold back then and I continue to rate it Hold. It is not what I'd call the "classiest ETF" right now in that I am still rating it a Hold. However, it is in a class by itself based on what it does and how it goes about doing it.

Its concentration around one stock, buttressed by others, is one of the things that I find appealing about ETFs: I want to know what drives my investments, and ETFs are not like single stocks. But they should not be over-diversified either.

The lesson for ETF investors: Don't read an ETF by its cover!

This highlights something I think many ETF analysts and dare I say ETF "experts" miss. Sometimes, ETFs are grouped together as being substantially similar, for convenience and expediency. That's not how I roll. To me, while there may be 20 energy ETFs that all look the same (just an example, not an opinion), VEGI is not MOO and MOO is not VEGI. And it is easy for investors to lump them together because of their names and "headline" descriptions.

VEGI's stock portfolio has minimal overlap with MOO (23% by weight and 30 stocks out of 183), and one stock, Deere (DE) currently makes up 22% of VEGI. That makes this a 2-tiered portfolio. DE and everything else. And my rating of Hold here has as much to do with my neutral view on DE as any other factor. I can't say that at all about MOO.

Their construction makes it futile to try to compare them, and doing so would be "forcing" an analysis. With that educational point out of the way, let's go get some VEGI! Or at least analyze the ETF.

VEGI in focus

VEGI invests in agricultural stocks including fertilizer and agricultural chemicals, agricultural products, machinery, and packaged foods. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

VEGI tracks the MSCI ACWI Select Agriculture Producers Investable Market Index via sampling. The sector breakdown is below, and while it is looking for a variety of agri-businesses, these fall into three primary market sectors.

Here's a chart of DE. This says "hold" to me. The pattern has a top that needs to be broken through to make it "buy-able" but the lower part of the trend is still up on this weekly-price view. Again, no buy rating here, but not a sell either.

VEGI focuses on only three sectors out of the set of 11 S&P 500 sectors. These are all "not technology" stocks even though tech is an essential element in the agriculture business. These companies are the customers, not the ones with the intellectual property. As such, the market is currently not treating them with much optimism.

So despite DE's chart which I'd describe as "hanging in there," VEGI on a chart view is more a matter of a slow bleed. I do not own it, but if I did I would not be selling it right this moment, thus my neutral stance.

DE holds up better because it has a much wider moat than most, but with 182 other names, VEGI reaches down into a wide range of promising upstarts. As you can see, many of those come from the mid-cap section of the stock market, an area that has been an underperformer. In addition, VEGI is 66% allocated to US stocks, so the US (not only DE) drives the bus here.

Oh Deere, is this a problem for VEGI?

This attribution analysis from the past 12 months shows that while DE is more than 1/5 of this ETF, it has been more of a steadying force lately. One would expect it to be the biggest contributor or detractor to VEGI's returns, but over this period it had a muted impact.

VEGI is far from equally-weighted. The top 10 stocks represent about 60% of the total portfolio.

Valuations: reasonable, but the market does not yet care

The trailing 12 month P/E ratio is 12, which looks better than a lot of the market (which I considered very overvalued). It sells for under 1x trailing 12-month sales, and yields 3.5%. But none of this matters until the market revisits equity sectors which are not bright, shiny objects (e.g. tech and Magnificent 7).

The nagging macro headwind

There is a need to increase crop production to satisfy the increasing demand for food and energy. Agri-tech will be instrumental in solving these global demand issues. VEGI remains on my radar, and as long as DE doesn't fall apart (stock price, not the business). But this is something that will need to turn around to get VEGI into the spotlight again for me. Until this export-import trend reverses, it seems to me to be akin to pressured profit margins for a stock.

VEGI: Someday, we'll be together

Will VEGI (or one of its peers) be in my portfolio one day? I would expect so. It is the type of top-heavy, niche ETF I like, run by the "axe" in ETFs, iShares. Yet it has attracted under $150 million in assets as it nears the 12-year anniversary of its listing. That's the under-the-radar type of fund I like.

Because I am looking at each ETF in isolation, and do less analysis versus their peers. "The best" ETFs is very subjective. In my case, I am looking for good "role players" that I can insert or remove from the tactical portfolios I run for myself. This is similar to an NBA coach having an 8-9 player "rotation." Except that my rotation chooses from 100 ETFs. And VEGI is one of those.

But market sentiment is as much a reality in modern day markets as it has ever been. And it is just not there yet for VEGI. Agri-business, and the technology and investments it will provide, will create great opportunities for growth in this industry.