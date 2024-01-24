Bullard Says A March Rate Cut Looks Prudent

wildpixel

Stocks were mixed yesterday, as investors sifted through incoming earnings reports and weighed the probabilities of whether the Fed will begin its rate-cut cycle in March or May. Those odds are now balanced when observing futures markets, but I think the momentum may shift back to March after Friday's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report for December. The fact that risk asset prices have held their gains in the face of deteriorating odds for a March cut speaks to the strength of this rally.

Finviz

I have been arguing for the earlier rate cut because the easing of monetary policy takes as long to work through our economy as did the tightening, which started too late. To my surprise, former Fed President James Bullard agrees with me. In a Wall Street Journal interview, he asserted yesterday that rate cuts could begin as early as March, because the Fed may hit its 2% target by the third quarter of this year. He warned that "they don't want to get into the second half of 2024 and inflation is already at 2%, and you still haven't moved the policy, right?"

My sentiments exactly. He added that if inflation falls to within a range of 2-2.5% without any rate cuts, then the Fed would "have to move very aggressively, with 50 basis points or something, and that would be very difficult." I'm not sure it would be difficult, but it would look like they were panicking and started too late.

I am glad investors are seemingly not as concerned about when rate cuts begin as I am today, but it will be relevant as the rate of economic growth starts to slow in a more pronounced manner later this year. If the Fed does delay, then I think a heightened focus on leading economic indicators will be necessary to determine if the economy is suffering the consequences. The technical market indicators should also give us some advance warning.

I think it is important to balance the use of fundamental and technical analysis in the process of portfolio management and investment strategy, because investing without one of them is like driving a car with one eye closed - very difficult. Technical analysis is about a lot more than price charts, especially when we are looking at patterns in the broad market, because patterns are reflections of collective human activity. Humans are extraordinarily predictable in that they react the same way, good or bad, repeatedly. This gives us somewhat of a crystal ball into the future, assuming the same patterns recur.

Yesterday, I discussed the fact that Wayne Whaley's Turn-Of-Year Barometer gave a buy signal. Today, I want to share a similar pattern of market performance that suggests 2024 will be better than average. The S&P 500 took more than two years to surpass its previous all-time high achieved last week. According to SentimenTrader, nearly every time the S&P 500 has taken more than one year to achieve a new all-time high, it has gone on to post a positive return for the 12-month period that followed. The win rate was 93% for an average gain of more than 14%. The one exception was in 2007.

SentimenTrader

This does not mean that we are guaranteed to see a positive return over the coming year, but the odds are stacked in favor of the bulls. The recurrence of such a pattern also gives me a lot more confidence that my fundamental outlook for a soft landing and continuation of the bull market is on track.