Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.2K Followers

Call Start: 03:00 January 1, 0000 4:12 AM ET

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:GJNSF)

Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2024, 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitra Negard - Head, Investor Relations

Geir Holmgren - Chief Executive Officer

Jostein Amdal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Håkon Astrup - DNB Market

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg

Ulrik Zürcher - Nordea

Alexander Evans - Citi

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

Thomas Svendsen - SEB

Hans Rettedal Christiansen - Danske Bank

Johan Ström - Carnegie

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Operator

Go ahead.

Mitra Negard

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to this Fourth Quarter Presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I’m Head of Investor Relations. We will, as always, start with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter, followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go further into detail on the numbers. And after that, we will go into a Q&A. I have plenty of time to answer your questions. Geir, please.

Geir Holmgren

Thank you, Mitra, and good morning, everyone. 2023 turned out to be a year marked by significant weather events in many places around the world. Storms, floods and torrential rain hit our region in the third quarter, followed by more storms and heavy rain early in the fourth quarter.

Winter arrived early with several periods of heavy snowfall and low temperatures. 2024 has started off with tough weather conditions in our region. This has and continues to cause difficult driving conditions.

RedGo had more than 28,000 assignments in the Nordics during the first nine days of January, up 150% compared with the same period last year. There have also been many damages from frozen pipes and water damages, with significant impact on property

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GJNSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GJNSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.