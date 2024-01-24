Yana Iskayeva/Moment via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is a consumer discretionary business that I reviewed not that long ago. I was actually positive on Brunswick last time around, and I've seen a double-digit return on my investment since that time. My investments in this sector over the past few years have actually been numerous - and I made a very impressive rate of return on my investment in THOR Industries (THO). I want to make a similar RoR on other investments like Brunswick because this company is certainly not a high yielder.

At less than 2% yield, most of the upside from this company is from the growth-related RoR - but how much can this be after the double-digit RoR we've seen since May, which is the last article I published on the company?

You can find that article here. The reason for my thesis update and for this article is that the fundamentals, while not changed, have grown a bit more tricky, and I would take a more cautious approach with Brunswick here, even if I still consider the company a "BUY" based on my communicated price target.

Let's see what we have going on here.

Brunswick - An Update is Warranted

Leisure companies are interesting. They're cyclical - make no mistake about that, and they typically get compared to other cyclical businesses. But unlike other small cyclical leisure businesses, Brunswick has the ability, proven through history, to generate over $7B of top-line sales on an annual basis. The company has decent fundamentals - not the best, but "good enough".

Its meager dividend coupled with the cyclicality of its business and the lower-end IG rating makes for the company's primary risks.

The company has a very, very long history - over 160 years, and an international overall footprint. Its overall historical optimization is clear based on its revenue to net profit - where we can see an over 26% gross margin, 14.3% operating, and over 9-11% net margin, depending on the year. These are very good margins.

This underlying profitability is very solid - and the company boasts a bit of a leadership position in the sector. Brunswick owns 3 out of 4 of the most recognizable boat brands in the US and is a very active patent holder (over 500 active filed since 2017). The company's focus is recreational boats, marine propulsion, and parts, and the company is a boat club operator. It also offers related services to these segments.

Its global sales do not change the fact that the company is still NA-heavy. The latest results go a long way to still confirm this - that and the fact that the company is currently experiencing pressures on the macro side. Top-line sales are down 6.2% as of the latest 3Q23 YoY, with a near-double-digit decline in adjusted EPS at negative 9.4%.

This is despite the fact that the company actually managed to grow its US-based market share and that the company executed over $200M worth of YTD share repurchases, which of course supports the share price here.

The company's various sub-segments performed in a mixed manner, but not negatively.

Brunswick IR (Brunswick IR)

However, the company's macro and end markets are the cause of what I would see as the decline here. There is continued customer hesitancy for these types of products, even if the company is reporting stabilization here as well. Purchases for boats are considered stable as well, in terms of purchase consideration. Employment and inflation are moderating, which is a positive here.

Dealer sentiment is the main problem here. Dealers remain hesitant to take on more inventory in these times, with higher interest rates and concurrent costs of capital, especially what in context is considered to be an off-season sort of period. Also, the overall OEM environment continues to be soft at this time.

The revenue mix continues to be over 70% U.S.-based, with very few signs of changing significantly going forward. BC sales continue to outperform the industry, but the overall powerboat and outboard engine sales development is negative, with a significant 7.5% decline in the main powerboat segment. The company, as a result of this, saw operating margins decline by 2% - however, all KPIs were still above the 2019 full-year level, which is one of the explanations for why the company continues to outperform the sector here.

The star of the show in terms of margins and sales for the quarter was the Engines P&A segment, with solid 22.6% operating margins, despite issues in both sales and earnings - this is still the highest-margin segment that the company has.

Brunswick has also delivered guidance for the full year, which currently is to deliver less than the $7B of usual sales, with sales expectations down to $6.5B at most, and operating margin guidance down 50 bps more than in the previous guidance. We'd also be wise to expect an increase in overall operating expense, and a total EPS of around $9/share, down 50 cents from the latest set of forecasts, with a 4Q EPS of around $1.65.

Overall, Brunswick continues to show us that it's indeed a cyclical business with clear downside trends in an increasing rate and inflation environment and that these trends are far from over.

It's a great company - otherwise, I wouldn't be invested in it, but my dearth of coverage and the yield alone should be enough to imply to you that this is a small position for me, and indeed it is.

Many of the arguments for why the company could go higher still remain as of my last article. However, we also need to be aware of the fact that the company has moved in a non-trivial manner despite forecasting an overall decline in not only 2024 but potentially in 2025E as well.

Let's see the risks and rewards/upsides here.

Brunswick - Risks & Upside

The primary risk I would say is that this is a very cyclical company both in terms of earnings and in terms of valuation. While the company's normalized valuation can be considered cheap here, primarily due to an increased earnings level since 2020, the earnings are in a state of flux that I would consider to perhaps be the riskiest component of the overall valuation. This is especially true with over $200M worth of buybacks for a $6B market cap (that's less than 1x revenues) during the course of a single year.

Otherwise, operational risks are primarily related to the fact the company sells leisure and luxury, and things like negative FX exposure - which impacted the company more than $30M last quarter alone.

While Brunswick has a general potential upside, even today, because it trades at a single-digit P/E, the question is how high we should estimate this company. During bad times, this company has seen negative EPS on an adjusted basis for several years running. That is not likely as I see things right now - the company is likely to remain profitable, though growth is another matter here.

The upside for Brunswick is the amount of annualized RoR inclusive of dividends that we can squeeze from the current normalized valuation, which lies below 10x in terms of the perspective of P/E, and where we believe the company should be valued for the long term.

Let's see what a variation of scenarios shows us here.

Valuation for Brunswick

First off, the main change in my thesis is that Brunswick is no longer "cheap". At over $85/share, the upside to my $100 PT, which I am not changing, is still there, but to call it cheap above $80/share is not something that I am currently willing to do.

Given the company's new sales mix, I don't believe that a 15-16x P/E will be the future fair value for this company. I would elect to forecast it lower, around 10-12x, reflecting not only the low sub-2% yield, but more importantly the lower fundamentals of BBB- and the cyclicality which is seeing a double-digit estimated EPS drop, and a single-digit 2024E EPS drop. Reversal in 2025E seems possible, but likely? Given the state of the market and current fundamentals, I would view this as questionable.

At 10x P/E, this company barely manages double-digit annualized RoR, at 11x it's at 13.5% and at 12.5x, which is the highest possible I would consider possible on a conservative basis, the company manages around 19% per year (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs). These are good RoR, and to lose money you'd actually have to go down to something like 8.5x P/E, and I consider that unlikely in the long term.

But the upside has, after 11% RoR since my last article, become a lot less.

Why am I giving these estimates and price targets? A mix. First, I use historical P/E multiples and look at future growth rates. I don't consider Brunswick's future growth to be all that substantial. It might and should revert after the drop in 2023-2024E, but back to double-digit growth compared to the 2022A results, that's harder to find. That's why I don't allow the company to trade at a significant premium to some of its peers, which include Polaris (PII), BRP, Malibu Boats, Johnson Outdoors, and others. All of these peers trade at sub-1x revenue multiples to enterprise value because, as I see it, the quality of those sales. Even at only 11-12x P/E, this company is at a significant EBITDA and earnings premium to these other companies. Because I consider peers relevant here, I'm not willing to allow for much of an outsized premium.

Street targets for the company are lower than mine. You're looking at a range from $70 to $115 with an average of $96. I'm at $100. (Source: S&P Global). At that valuation, 10 out of 14 analysts are still at "BUY" and this together with the peer/comps confirms to me that you can still invest here. This is also the unpacking, or justification of my valuation target for Brunswick as it stands going into 2024.

But should you invest here?

Be careful to assess if this company still meets your valuation goals - because I currently consider the company a somewhat more "tricky" buy than before. The upside still exists, but it could just as well go down to around 7-9% annualized, which was not the case in my previous article.

Overall, my expectation for Brunswick during the year 2024E is muted - as is the finish for this year. I don't see a significant upside to what the company could achieve, and the valuation, in this market, is as I see it unlikely to see a significant upward potential from this.

For that reason, I still say "BUY" here, but with the following overarching thesis for Brunswick

Thesis

Brunswick is a global leader in maritime leisure, with an appealing mix of boats, P&A, and propulsion products, and services. It has a good set of fundamentals and a good growth plan.

The company isn't as luxury-exposed as you might think, and I believe that due to a combination of appealing M&As and a strong enough strategy, Brunswick will be able to significantly outperform the average here.

Going into 2024, I see the company as having a muted growth prospect due to increased costs, margin pressure, and macro considerations, including dealer hesitation and market softness. Not enough to change my long-term PT, but long enough to down -prioritize Brunswick in terms of my buying list.

-prioritize Brunswick in terms of my buying list. I rate BC a "BUY" here - and my introductory price target comes to $100/share.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This company fulfills every single one of my metrics - I'm therefore assigning it a "BUY" rating.