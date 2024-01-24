jetcityimage

Approximately, 2 months ago, I issued an article on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in which I argued that while the overall investment case is suboptimal, from the dividend income perspective (which often is a key focus point of many investors) the stock is actually a buy.

The key driver, which, in my opinion, strengthens T's dividend story is improving free cash flow ("FCF") in conjunction with the Management's commitment to de-risk the balance sheet.

Since the publication of my article, two things have happened:

The stock price has increased by ~5%, which effectively means that the entry point for yield-seeking investors still remains attractive at ~6.5%.

Q4 2023 earnings have been circulated to the public.

Q4 results in a nutshell

All in all, T has managed to deliver solid performance in Q4, 2023, revealing results that are in line with the market expectations.

On the top line end, T managed to beat the consensus by $560 million, landing at $32.02 billion (+2.2% Y/Y). In terms of the underlying cash generation, the picture looks quite solid as well: i.e., Q4 FCF came in at $6.4 billion, which on a full year basis from $16.8 billion, exceeded previously increased guidance.

4Q23 earnings presentation

An important aspect to appreciate here is the assumed trajectory in the cash flow from operations segment, which has continued to increase quarter by quarter starting from Q1, 2023.

There have been several factors that have contributed to this, but the two most important ones are:

Above expected results associated with the cost saving program, where the $6 billion run-rate cost saving target was already achieved in H1, 2023. Plus, according to the Q4 commentary, the Management confirms strong early progress on achieving an additional $2 billion run-rate cost savings goal by mid 2026. Tangible boost from the improved top line (on an aggregate level across all business segments), which has allowed it to expand the base of cash flows from operations.

Finally, many investors have expressed concerns around T's leverage profile that the total interest-bearing debt of ~$130 billion is just too large and renders the current dividend inherently unstable and/or unpredictable.

While it is true that the current leverage is a major headwind for T's ability to accommodate ambitious growth plans in the foreseeable future, the fact that the long-term interest bearing debt position has decreased by ~$800 million this year with clearly strengthening cash flow profile sends a strong signal to the market that the dividend could be deemed secure.

Cash cow dynamics going forward

Together with the Q4 2023 figures, T shared its guidance for 2024 (see the key details below).

4Q23 earnings presentation

In my opinion, there are again two major elements, which yield-seeking investors have to consider here.

First, T expects its adjusted EBITDA to grow at 3%, which is essential given that parts of the previously assumed fixed rate borrowings will be gradually refinanced at higher interest rates that will in turn render a negative impact at the FCF level. The presence of steadily growing EBITDA is vital.

Second, T projects the FCF figure to land between $17 - 18 billion, which would translate to ~6% growth relative to 2023 (assuming mid-point of the estimate). There are several aspects, which we can imply from this

FWD dividend payout (based on projected FCF mid-point) ratio is ~46%.

T will have the luxury to put ~$8 billion at work (after dividends and CapEx) in optimizing its financial profile, ultimately hitting its 2.5x leverage target by first half of 2025.

Investors can to a large extent drop their fears of ballooning CapEx spend, which would theoretically impede T's ability to de-risk the balance sheet.

The bottom line

In a essence, AT&T Inc. Q4 2023 results confirm the thesis that T could be deemed a relatively secure and attractive income stock for investors who want to capture a yield that is above risk-free rate, while still carrying a slight exposure to a potential dividend growth.

Against the backdrop of T's FWD P/E of 7x, dividend yield of 6.5% that is underpinned by strengthening cash generation and gradually improving balance sheet, AT&T Inc. stock is a clear buy.