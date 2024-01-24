Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

D.R. Horton Sheds Some Light On The Massive Costs Of Mortgage Rate Buydowns

Jan. 24, 2024 10:03 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Stock
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • Homebuilder stocks tanked on Tuesday after D.R. Horton’s earnings call, with D.R. Horton’s stock down 9.2%.
  • D.R. Horton — like other builders — is building smaller homes with less expensive amenities, and the average closing price has continued to drop in Q4.
  • D.R. Horton said it had increased the use of the buydowns during the quarter, that 70% of its deals were made with mortgage rate buydowns, up from 60% in the prior quarter.

Office Construction

spxChrome

The plunge in mortgage rates in Nov and Dec blew up the hedge for the rate buydowns: surprise cost on top of the regular costs of buydowns.

Homebuilder stocks tanked on Tuesday after D.R. Horton’s earnings call, with D.R. Horton’s (

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.42K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DHI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.