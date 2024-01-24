Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eurozone PMIs Show Very Tentative Signs Of Bottoming Out

Jan. 24, 2024 9:18 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • The eurozone economy continues to trend around 0% growth and there are no signs of any imminent recovery.
  • Price pressures are still increasing for the service sector, which provides another argument for the ECB not to cut before June.
  • The PMI continues to show some concern around inflation.

Big Euro Symbol in Frankfurt

Heidloss Tilo Geringswald Felix GbR

By Bert Colijn

How you read today’s PMI release for the eurozone reveals whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist. The increase from 47.6 to 47.9 in the composite PMI for January cautiously shows signs

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.