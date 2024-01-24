U.K. PMIs Point To Brighter Growth Outlook But Stubborn Inflation

Summary

  • Unlike the eurozone, the UK's service sector is picking up steam.
  • The issue for the Bank of England is that inflation is also proving sticky, and the PMI highlights the disruption in the Red Sea.
  • Today's data adds to the case for the Bank of England to wait a little longer before cutting rates. We expect a cut in August.

British Union Jack flag garlands in a street in London, UK

Delpixart

By James Smith

The UK service sector, which accounts for the lion’s share of economic output, edged further into growth in January, according to the latest Purchasing Manager’s Index.

What’s particularly interesting is that this extends a recent

