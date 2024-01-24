wildpixel

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), a pioneer in immunological cancer treatments, has recently unveiled impressive results from the NEST-1 study. This investigator-sponsored trial ("IST") focused on evaluating the combination of botensilimab and balstilimab ((BOT/BAL)) in the neoadjuvant setting for colorectal cancer (CRC). The data from the NEST-1 study present BOT/BAL as a potential game-changer in CRC treatment. The combination's ability to induce significant tumor regression and eliminate ctDNA opens new possibilities for improving patient outcomes and reducing reliance on traditional treatments. Once again, Agenus has produced impressive clinical data that shows that they continue to advance immunological agents for cancer therapy. Yet, AGEN continues to trade around $0.52-$0.75 per share with abysmal technical grades. Indeed, I see AGEN to be a very speculative ticker at this time, however, I believe the market has taken the selling pressure too far for the company’s long-term prospects. As a result, I am looking to advantage of this risk-reward opportunity and add to my dormant AGEN in the immediate term.

I intend to provide some background on Agenus and will discuss the importance of NEST-1 study results. In addition, will point out some downside risks that investors need to consider when managing their AGEN position. Finally, I take a look at AGEN’s charts in an attempt to identify an opening to add to my position.

Background Agenus

Agenus is an innovator in immunological cancer treatments, leveraging their inventive platform tech to advance a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents including a diverse repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (via MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus boasts a robust pipeline, featuring 9 clinical assets and over 20 ongoing clinical studies for both owned and partnered Immuno-oncology (I-O) compounds.

Agenus Clinical Stage Pipeline (Agenus)

Agenus' platform technology is centered on their botensilimab (BOT) antibody, a multifunctional anti-CTLA-4 immune activator to boosts anti-tumor immune responses. BOT offers a unique approach to taking on "cold" tumors that usually react poorly to the standard of care and some PD-1 or other CTLA-4 therapies. BOT's mechanism of action includes priming and galvanizing T cells, throttling intratumoral regulatory T cells, stimulating myeloid cells, and prompting long-term memory responses.

Around 750 patients have experienced treatment with BOT in clinical trials across nine metastatic, late-line cancers, both as a standalone treatment and in tandem with Agenus' PD-1 antibody candidate, balstilimab (BAL). The BOT+BAL combo has performed well thus far in ongoing Phase I & II studies, 4 tumor types have been dosed with remarkable responses noted in 9 advanced, refractory solid tumors. The FDA Fast Track designation was granted in April of 2023 for the BOT+BAL combo in metastatic microsatellite stable (MSS) CRC.

Agenus has a proven track record of creating value through strategic partnerships. Currently, the company has seven ongoing corporate collaborations with industry leaders in oncology.

Agenus Partnership Overviews (Agenus)

Programs like BMS-986442, AGEN2373, INCAGN2390, INCAGN2385, Zalifrelimab, and others highlight the breadth of Agenus' collaborations, with potential future milestone payments worth up to $2.5B and royalties reaching substantial figures.

Agenus has a commercial cGMP manufacturing facility with ~83K sq. ft. for drug substance manufacturing, drug product fill/finish, visual inspection, packaging & labeling, distribution, and warehousing. This ensures operational flexibility and efficiency in clinical and commercial production.

NEST-1 Data

The NEST-1 study validated BOT/BAL’s ability to yield significant tumor regression, with 67.5% of patients in the MSS CRC cohort showing ≥50% tumor shrinkage despite MSS CRC patients typically being unresponsive to immune-oncology (IO) therapy. Another focal point of the study was the durable elimination of circulating tumor DNA ((ctDNA)) in 100% of patients tested, which is a critical biomarker for cancer clearance and long-term disease-free survival.

Patients received a single dose of BOT and two doses of BAL between diagnosis and surgery, spanning four weeks. Importantly, this treatment regimen did not force any postponements in procedures, emphasizing the efficiency of BOT/BAL in the neoadjuvant stage of treatment or setting, which entails administering the neoadjuvant (BOT/BAL) before the primary intervention (chemo/surgery), aiming to enhance the likelihood of success for the main treatment.

This finding suggests a potential transition from an automatic dependency on chemo and surgical procedures in the future for CRC patients with early-stage and locally advanced colon and rectal cancers. In addition, it could also eliminate chemo or radiation therapy as the primary neoadjuvant therapy.

CRC Opportunity

Despite advancements in CRC treatment, long-term survival remains low. Agenus aims to address this challenge with BOT+BAL neoadjuvant, demonstrating a Fast Track designation for heavily pretreated metastatic CRC patients. The recent success of the NEST-1 study positions Agenus for substantial growth in the neoadjuvant setting, which has been a growing market in gastrointestinal cancers, including CRC. The potential of BOT/BAL in treating CRC in a short interval, especially in MSS cases, is a significant driver because MSS CRC constitutes 85% of all CRC cases and 95% of all metastatic CRC cases. Meaning, that a BOT+BAL neoadjuvant therapy could be considered for the majority of CRC cases.

The planned BLA filing in mid-2024 signifies a critical step forward for Agenus as it will be the company’s crossover into a commercial company if approved. Moreover, an FDA approval would also validate the combination treatment in other indications thanks to its capability to trigger tumor regression and eliminate ctDNA.

Beyond CRC

Agenus's ambition goes beyond CRC, with plans for multiple supplemental BLA filings in pancreatic (projected in 2025), melanoma (projected in 2025), and NSCLC. The Phase II study in second-line pancreatic cancer, as well as ongoing studies in melanoma, show promising results. In pancreatic cancer, BOT monotherapy demonstrates tumor reduction in patients who have failed standard treatments.

The combination of BOT+BAL is also showing promising results in platinum-refractory ovarian cancer including high-grade serous, clear cell, carcinosarcoma, and endometrioid/clear cell. Recent data from clinical studies highlights the robust response achieved in patients who have attempted contemporary treatments including a remarkable 30% reduction in tumor size. In addition, 24 patients had a 33% objective response rate (ORR), DCR of 67% along with manageable toxicity, with immune-mediated diarrhea or colitis being the most likely adverse events.

Further expanding its application, BOT+BAL exhibited robust data in a heterogeneous sarcoma population with responses across various subtypes. The data posted a 40% 6-month PFS, 20% ORR, and 63% disease control rate with a median duration of response of 19.4 months. This signals a potential breakthrough in the treatment of resistant sarcomas.

Considering the data above, we can say BOT+BAL has plenty of opportunities beyond CRC.

Agenus BOT+BAL Potential BLA Filings (Agenus)

The success of BOT+BAL in late-line settings opens up a significant market potential. With approximately 602K patients in front-line settings and 210K in later-line/refractory settings across various cancers, there is a considerable opportunity for this combination therapy on the market. At the moment, BOT+BAL has the potential to target 286K patients in the U.S. and EU, which could push the combination into a blockbuster status. What is more, the company believes they could expand BOT+BAL into earlier stages of the disease, further expanding the combination’s commercial prospects.

Perhaps one of the more underrated points is that Agenus could have submitted 3 BLAs for BOT+BAL before the end of next year.

Agenus Upcoming Catalysts (Agenus)

So, Agenus could experience an aggressive growth trajectory in the second half of this decade. The Street expects Agenus to report strong double-digit growth over the remainder of this decade and will come close to pulling in $1B in annual revenue by 2030.

Agenus Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, we don’t know if Agenus will hit these estimates, however, they do illustrate how the company could go from pulling in respectable partnership revenue of around $100M to nearly $1B in revenue in several years.

I must point out that Agenus wouldn’t have to hit $1B in revenue for BOT+BAL for its revenue to have a dramatic impact on the ticker’s performance. In fact, AGEN is already trading at a discount for their current revenue. Agenus is expected to report roughly $114.46M for 2023, which is less than 2x forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is about 4x, we can say that AGEN is a bit undervalued for just their partner revenue. Then, add in the potential growth from multiple BOT+BAL approvals and AGEN would be trading well under 1x forward price-to-sales. Indeed, the company is operating at a loss at the moment, so I accept the discounted valuation at the moment… but, one must accept that AGEN offers an enticing risk-reward at these values.

Risks To Consider

As with any clinical-stage company, Agenus faces hallmark risks in the biotech industry, including regulatory uncertainties, unexpected adverse events, and competition. While the NEST-1 trial demonstrated promising results, has not cleared the FDA and could fail to hit the market, which would likely demolish AGEN’s share price. In addition, we don’t know if Agenus can transition from clinical success to commercialization, which involves its own set of challenges and expenses.

Another evergreen concern is competition… The field of immunological cancer treatments is competitive, with several companies actively pursuing new-age therapies that could make the current lot of treatments inferior. Agenus faces competition from established players, including big pharma, as well as emerging oncology firms. So, Agenus may be facing the possibility that they get BOT+BAL on the market, but another company has a superior product entering the clinic that could outcompete BOT+BAL in some lines of therapy or indications... or all of them. At the moment, I cannot find another neoadjuvant immunotherapy that has posted superior data to BOT+BAL, but that doesn't mean another firm discovers a better combo, or we see a cutting-edge primary therapy that removes the need for neoadjuvant therapies. Therefore, continuous advancements in the field will most likely require Agenus to stay agile, maintaining its commitment to R&D and OpEx.

This brings us to the company’s finances. At the end of Q3, Agenus had $106.3M in consolidated cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investments, which is down $193.4M at the end of 2022. Yes, the company is bringing some revenue… but they reported a net loss of $208.9M for the first three quarters of 2023. So, we can say that Agenus is a cash incinerator and will need BOT+BAL to make it through the FDA on the first pass.

Even if Agenus gets BOT+BAL through the FDA in the next year or so, the Street is projecting the company to report a negative EPS for another six years.

Agenus Annual EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, investors need to accept there is a strong likelihood that Agenus will have to perform multiple financing events over the next several years in order to support their current pipeline programs and potentially fund commercialization efforts.

Considering these risks, I have assigned AGEN a conviction rating of 2 out of 5, and the ticker will stay in the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

My Plan

Despite some concerning risks, I believe the outlook for Agenus is optimistic over the long term with the NEST-1 trial results positioning the company as an innovator in neoadjuvant CRC treatment. Furthermore, Agenus has a robust pipeline and platform technology to provide a solid foundation for continued growth for the remainder of the decade. The ticker is currently trading at a discount for its potential growth and offers an attractive risk-reward for speculative healthcare investors.

My game plan involves adding to my dormant AGEN position in the immediate term. Currently, AGEN is still experiencing relentless selling pressure with multiple downtrend rays pressuring the ticker lower. However, trading volume has increased at these levels over the past couple of months and we are seeing some bullish divergence in the RSI on AGEN’s Daily Chart.

AGEN Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Admittedly, I don’t see a strong reversal set-up here, but the ticker’s valuation is discounted enough to at least appreciate the risk-reward with a miniscule addition. However, I will continue to monitor the ticker in the coming weeks and months to see if it breaks the long-term downtrend and gathers some bullish momentum as we approach the forecasted BLA submissions. If the ticker does break the downtrend, I will make another small addition and will make another addition if the share price rises above the anchored VWAP from the proximal high.

Long term, I expect to maintain an AGEN position for at least another five years in anticipation that the company will get multiple approvals in the coming years and will start reporting strong double-digit revenue growth for the remainder of the decade.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.