XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), South Korea's e-commerce leader, is poised for market dominance with its unrivaled logistical infrastructure, customer-focused approach, and visionary management. The strategic focus on same-day delivery, a broad product range, and a robust infrastructure sets the stage for significant market penetration. Coupang's growth potential is further fueled by margin expansion opportunities, including supply chain optimization, FLC revenue growth, adjusted commission rates, and a thriving advertising business. I therefore believe Coupang represents a compelling long-term investment opportunity in the dynamic South Korean e-commerce sector.

Q3 Earnings: Sustained Market Dominance And Robust Fundamentals

Coupang's Q3 results showed robust revenue growth, exceeding 24% YoY (18% in constant currency, with a 635 bps FLC accounting change impact), marking the highest rate in recent quarters. Although investments in developing offerings, particularly in Taiwan and Eats, contributed to a QoQ decline in EBITDA margins, management anticipates a temporary setback. The company remains committed to its long-term vision of achieving a 10%+ EBITDA margin, with Q4 expected to show improvements in investment-related losses. I particularly like the growth in active customers in Q3, which surged by 14% YoY, indicating momentum in expanding the customer base and laying the groundwork for future revenue growth.

The net revenue growth of 24% after adjustments reflect Coupang's resilience, outpacing the market by 2.5 times. Even though I expect concerns about rising competitive intensity to persist, Coupang's strategic focus on profitability improvement and potential consumer cost benefits position it well for sustained growth. However, I can see margins staying compressed in the short term with expanding losses in Developing Offerings such as Eats and Taiwan initiatives.

Strong Margin Drivers: Navigating Commission Rates, Advertising, And Fulfillment

I believe Coupang has several factors that will drive top-line growth and increase margins in the long term. Among secular industry trends and new verticals (e.g., Coupang Eats, Coupang Play), I want to elaborate on three promising trends.

First, examining Amazon's trajectory of growth suggests that Coupang has ample opportunities for expanding its profit margins. Amazon presently takes around 50% of a seller's revenue, incorporating a commission fee (referral fee) ranging from 8-15%, fulfillment charges between 20-35%, and advertising fees up to 15%. Over the years, as Amazon broadened its reach and engaged more merchants, its fees incrementally rose contributing to top-and bottom-line growth. A noteworthy distinction in commission fees for product categories becomes more apparent when comparing the two companies.

Comparison of Commission Rates (Companies' Marketplaces)

When we compare specific categories such as clothing or books, it becomes evident that Amazon's commission fees are considerably higher. This trend is observable across various categories, where Amazon's commission rates surpass Coupang's. Considering the potential for Coupang to raise commission fees and expand its product offerings, there is a notable upside in margins. As Coupang broadens its SKU range and introduces higher-margin products (e.g. clothing, and beauty products), I anticipate an increase in EBITDA margins, aligning with the management's projected range of 7% to 10% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second, Coupang's advertising business might suggest a strong monetization upside. I believe Coupang can gain up to 18% of online advertising share by 2029, and significantly more in the long term. As the e-commerce business gains further traction, especially from 3P merchants, advertising revenue is poised to increase and significantly contribute to Coupang's top-line growth. If one looks at Amazon's growth trajectory, the potential for Coupang's ad business seems even more compelling. Amazon currently has an ad monetization rate (ad revenue as a percentage of e-commerce GMV) of around 7%. Coupang's ad monetization rate, however, seems to be notably lower as the company is still years behind Amazon in this aspect of development. I estimate Coupang's current ad monetization rate to be slightly below 1%. If one assumes that Coupang can capture 14% of South Korea's total retail market in 2029 paired with a 2.5% ad monetization rate, this could bring an additional $2.268bn in revenue from the ad business. As Coupang's e-commerce market share grows and more 3P merchants join the platform, ad revenue should increase in tandem.

Third, the expansion of Coupang's fulfillment services (FLC) is anticipated to propel future growth and enhance margins. As Coupang enlarges its delivery network, the attractiveness of utilizing Coupang's fulfillment service increases for third-party sellers. The company is currently in a transition to shift its revenues towards 3P. As additional merchants become part of the platform and leverage Coupang's exceptional logistics network, the fees associated with FLC are anticipated to rise. Moreover, Coupang's fulfillment service, characterized by its higher take rate, is likely to contribute to an expansion in operating margins. I expect the effective execution of strong management strategies to continue, utilizing Coupang's superior logistics infrastructure to promote broader adoption of its fulfillment service.

Coupang: Shaping The Future Of South Korean Retail

South Korea's e-commerce market is among the largest worldwide, with a large e-commerce penetration. According to research estimates, South Korea currently represents the 5th largest e-commerce market with a 30% e-commerce share of total retail sales. This is almost twice as much as in the United States, which only exhibits 15.8% e-commerce penetration. The South Korean retail market is expected to reach around $518bn in 2024 and grow with a CAGR of 4.60% until it reaches $648bn in 2029. Strong secular trends ­­-­ a well-developed digital infrastructure, high population density, crowded offline commerce and traffic jams, and long working hours - should further drive online-retail momentum. In a fragmented market that I expect to consolidate over time, Coupang should be a main beneficiary and gain a significant market share.

I believe Coupang will outstrip competitors largely due to its unrivaled logistical infrastructure (100+ logistics and fulfillment centers in over 30+ cities), strong value proposition (same-day and free delivery), and strong management execution. In particular Coupang's sizeable logistical infrastructure - encompassing more than a hundred logistics and fulfillment centers, a 15,000+ employed driver fleet, and sophisticated artificial intelligence tools - is extremely difficult to replicate. This enables the company to deliver orders faster and more efficiently and poses a strong barrier to entry for new competitors. Moreover, significant investments in infrastructure create economies of scale for the company and levers for margin expansion. Coupang's expansive infrastructure is pivotal in its strategic inventory placement, enabling reduced shipping distances, lower transportation costs, and the ability to offer competitive prices. With fulfillment centers strategically located, the company ensures quick order processing and delivery. Coupled with Coupang's customer-centric approach, this creates an unrivaled value proposition. Given these strengths, I anticipate Coupang's ascent as the leader in South Korea's retail market, projecting a market penetration exceeding 14% by 2029.

Valuation: Scenario Analysis

Investors frequently compare Coupang to peers like Amazon, Mercado Libre, and SEA using a relative valuation perspective. However, I believe this is not ideal for various reasons. Firstly, Coupang exhibits a different cost structure than most of its competitors and focuses mainly on its domestic market compared to its closest peers (Amazon in 50+ countries, Mercado Libre in 18+ countries, Shopee in 11+ countries). Moreover, Coupang is still 1P driven, though with a consistent shift towards generating more revenues from 3P merchants. In general, e-commerce companies that operate solely on a 3P basis trade on higher EV/revenue multiples compared with 1P-driven e-commerce companies. This makes the use of an EV/revenue multiple less effective.

I conducted a scenario analysis on CPNG stock, using South Korea's retail market as Coupang's total addressable market. In all scenarios, I assumed a consistent 50% take rate, slightly lower than Coupang's current rate, anticipating higher revenues from 3P merchants with a consequent lower take rate for Coupang. In my base case scenario, I projected an 8.50% EBITDA margin for Coupang in 2029, influenced by ongoing growth initiatives in Taiwan and developing offerings, thus limiting margin expansion. Additionally, I foresee the company being traded within an EV/EBITDA range of 16x to 20x, slightly lower than its closest peers such as Amazon (22x as of December 2023). Anticipated cash reaching around $3bn, with further dilution until FY2029. However, management's long-term vision and shareholder-friendly approach, should not lead to excessive dilution.

Scenario Analysis (Author's Calculation)

By looking at the derived target prices for the business, I see a compelling upside to current levels. I believe the stock has been punished since its IPO in 2021 mostly due to non-fundamental reasons. SoftBank Group, Coupang's largest shareholder, has continued to dispose of shares which had been a significant drag on the stock price. The considerable share disposals by SoftBank Group have notably weighed down on the stock price. Additionally, the initial low-margin profile of the company, coupled with its assertive investments in growth, contributed to the market's negative sentiment. Nevertheless, Coupang has successfully navigated this challenge by achieving a commendable transition to positive free cash flow. I believe that as management continues to execute well and drives the company's fundamentals, the base-case scenario seems not overly optimistic.

Risks To The Thesis

I believe Coupang faces potential challenges in sustaining its impressive revenue growth. The increased normalization of daily life could result in the company falling below market expectations in terms of top-line growth. The competitive landscape is intensifying, with strategic alliances forming among rivals, and second-tier domestic e-commerce operators may leverage CPNG's IPO success for their listings, potentially delaying industry consolidation. In my assessment, the prospect of escalating social responsibility costs and regulatory risks, particularly in potential legislation affecting SME protection, introduces notable uncertainties in Coupang's operational and financial outlook.

Wrapping Up - Coupang Remains A Compelling Long-Term Investment Opportunity

The company's strategic emphasis on same-day delivery, diverse product offerings, and robust infrastructure position it favorably for substantial market share and margin expansion. Despite short-term margin challenges, I believe Coupang's visionary management and growth avenues make it an attractive long-term investment. However, potential risks are tied to the evolving market dynamics, including the uncertain impact of COVID-19 tailwinds and regulatory factors. In my view, Coupang appears poised for success, offering a compelling investment narrative.