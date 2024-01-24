Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eurozone Prices Rise At Increased Rate At Start Of 2024 As Downturn Moderates

Jan. 24, 2024 10:20 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Markit profile picture
Markit
3K Followers

Summary

  • Business activity in the euro area fell at the slowest rate for six months in January, according to provisional PMI survey data.
  • The PMI in fact suggests that the Eurozone is enduring its deepest contraction since 2013 (if early pandemic months are excluded), albeit with recent months hinting at a bottoming out of the downturn.
  • Service sector growth outside of France and Germany accelerated to a six-month high and the manufacturing decline moderated to register the smallest reduction for ten months.

Big Euro Symbol in Frankfurt

Heidloss Tilo Geringswald Felix GbR

Business activity in the euro area fell at the slowest rate for six months in January, according to provisional PMI® survey data, albeit with downturns persisting in both manufacturing and service sectors amid further falls in new

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.