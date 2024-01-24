Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Q4 Earnings Land: A Very Murky Outlook Spooks Investors

Jan. 24, 2024
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. reported mixed earnings, causing shares to drop by 4% at the time of this writing, but was it all bad?
  • AT&T Q4 revenues exceeded expectations, with a revenue of $32.02 billion.
  • Subscriber adds were strong, with 526,000 postpaid phone net adds and 273,000 fiber net adds in AT&T's Q4, with some prepaid losses.
  • Did you see the AT&T cash flow?
  • The AT&T 2024 EPS guide took pension hits, a nagging cost, but look at the cash flow guide.
Meteor Impact On Earth - Fired Asteroid In Collision With Planet - Contain 3d Rendering - elements of this image furnished by NASA

RomoloTavani

Here we go again. The panic inducing naysayers are at it again, folks, as AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has just reported Q4 earnings. The sky is falling here, it would seem, with shares "dumping" off about 4% at the time of this

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.34K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

64transformation profile picture
64transformation
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (1.97K)
WHITE MALE CRIMINAL CEO's continuing the cluster**** for the past 20 years. Stinkey is a fraud
T
Trip19
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (9)
As a holder I am generally happy. I want the market to hate this stock and keep the price low. I want management to do exactly what they have been doing, pay down debt and generate $35B+ in FCF over the next two years. Then possibly start raising the dividend and/or buying back stock. I'll just DRIP until then.
M
MRMARTY55
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (497)
Like I said in the past, T is like a Model A car at Indianapolis Raceway. At the end of race, not necessarily 1st place, but always completes the race. I’ve been a stockholder for decades, I’ll keep it until I wish. The dividend is decent. Long T! 🙂👍🇺🇸
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Both. Dumped T at the spinoff. Started small position in VZ, then added back T a couple months ago. All for income. Keeping them small though.
A Pragmatic Investor profile picture
A Pragmatic Investor
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (2.77K)
You asked ...
Prefer VZ.
Better outlook and better dividend policies.
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (209)
@A Pragmatic Investor VZ is winning right now, T still ok thoughs
S
Splicerman
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (633)
'Park it and collect the payout.' I like the sound of that.
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (209)
@Splicerman and same with VZ incomes
