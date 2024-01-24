Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 10:21 AM ETTech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.2K Followers

Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (OTC:TCHQY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mohit Joshi - Managing Director & CEO

Atul Soneja - Chief Operating Officer

Rohit Anand - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Kawaljeet Saluja - Kotak Securities

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Institutional Equities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q3 FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Joshi, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra. Thank you and over to you, sir.

Mohit Joshi

Thank you, operator. Good evening to all of you who have joined the call today and I wish you a very happy and prosperous 2024. It has now been seven months for me in Tech Mahindra and slightly over a month as the CEO. And I'm very grateful and privileged to speak to you today as the leader of this wonderful organization that is respected by clients globally for the quality and the caliber of our services. We have embarked on a turnaround phase in TechM's evolution, and we are actively making foundational moves to upgrade TechM's performance.

Our overarching goal at this phase is to make the investments and changes to maximize our long-term earnings growth, to drive a culture of performance in both delivery and sales. We are in the process of defining our long-term strategy, which will then be effectively implemented to deliver long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on TCHQY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.