Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.2K Followers

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tripp Grant - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Paul Bunn - President & Chief Operating Officer

David Parker - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Michael Vermut - Newland Capital

Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Jeffrey Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Welcome to today's Covenant Logistics Group Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Our host for today's call is Tripp Grant. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Grant, you may begin.

Tripp Grant

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Covenant Logistics Group's fourth quarter 2023 conference call. As a reminder, this call will contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please review our SEC filings and most recent risk factors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. A copy of the prepared comments or additional financial information is available on our website at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors.

I'm joined on the call today by David Parker, and Paul Bunn. Before we address the fourth quarter's results, I'd like to take a moment to reflect on the year as a whole. As challenging as it was, 2023 was a pivotal year for Covenant. We were able to demonstrate the durability of our improved business model by achieving the second-best adjusted earnings per share in company history while setting the stage for future growth and improvement through the accretive acquisitions of Lew Thompson and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CVLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVLG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.