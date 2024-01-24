HJBC

Following our recent update on Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF) called "Discount To NAV Unjustified" and its recent 15% equity stake investment in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), we are back to comment on the European MedTech company. As a reminder, Philips was penalized by the Respironics settlement, supply chain constraints, and inflation. Consequently, the company's stock price declined by more than 50% due to rising yields and multiple contractions. Taking advantage of Exor's recent presentation (Fig 1), we can see Philips's stock price development after the "respironics recall and operational difficulties."

Philips' share price evolution

Source: Exor Investor Day - Fig 1

Again, we are still Neutral

Even though we are expecting good results in Q4, we still see too many risks. In a nutshell, we see a favorable environment for 2024 margin development, and even considering a consumer slowdown, we are not anticipating an impact on top-line sales to any great extent. However, we forecast the following negative trends, leaving our neutral rating unchanged.

(Sell side expectations align with the company). In the three months that ended in September 2023, the company achieved €4.5 billion in revenue with a growth of 11% compared to last year — the third quarter adjusted EBITDA reached €457 million with a slight outperformance vs. Wall Street's consensus by approximately 1%. In our Q3 estimates, cross-checking our numbers, we expected sales growth of 9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5%. Given the company beat on sales and loss on margin, this effect is well balanced compared to our forecasted numbers. However, Philips has revised its 2023 targets upwards, estimating 6-7% growth in sales and an adjusted EBITDA of 10-11% for the current year (Fig 2); (Lower orderbook) Koninklijke Philips orders decreased by 9% at the group level, with the Diagnosis & Treatment segment at -11% and Connected Care at -5%. We estimate that D&T orders are likely down by 5-6%, excluding China, and we see ongoing delivery time challenges (Fig 3). This dynamic, in our opinion, must be kept under control; (Higher sales and margin well priced in). Here at the Lab, looking ahead and aligned with the company's above estimates, in Q4, we project a 3% organic sales growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%. In our estimates, the Diagnostics & Treatment and the personal Health division will likely support this positive performance. We are less optimistic about the Connected Care segment. Looking at 2024, we believe that the management team will set solid guidance. We expect 2024 sales at a mid-single-digit growth rate and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of at least 50 basis points (towards 11.5%/12%). This also aligns with Wall Street consensus estimates and the CEO's comment at the last conference. He pointed to a market growth on the upper end of the 4-6% range with supportive volume underpinning US demand and an improving Chinese market (Fig 4); (Negative take from the CEO). Following the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference held in San Francisco, Philips CEO Roy Jakobs also presented these key negative highlights: 1) the CEO refrained from commenting on timelines on potential outcomes of the consent decree but explained that Philips is in dialogue with the regulator (FDA), and 2) the CEO decided to expand manufacturing facilities in LATAM and India to replace industrial capability away from China. On a positive note, this might help the company's continuity in supply chains, but we might forecast a higher investment CAPEX in the foreseeable future. In addition, the CEO also stated that Chinese competition is increasing, with local players picking up. Third point, Roy Jakobs highlighted a need for change in the corporate culture as a critical priority. After the Respironics recall, this is needed. Therefore, we might expect leadership & management changes and negative one-off effects. In our 12-month forward estimates, we are not making any changes;

Philips higher target

Source: Koninklijke Philips Q3 results presentation - Fig 2

Philips deliveries

Fig 3

Philips sales evolution

Source: Koninklijke Philips JPM Conference - Fig 4

Conclusion and Valuation

Despite a weak order development, we still believe in Philips's top-line acceleration, which is supported by resilient market demand and an aging population. According to the latest research on Medical Device Connectivity, there is a projection for a market medical device of $7.4 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 21.5%. That said, our team anticipates sales development of +5.5% with a margin expansion of at least 50 basis points. We are also not forecasting litigation and restructuring costs. For this reason, our EPS increased by approximately 5% to €1.46. Against this positive background, our team continues to see downside risk. For our negative points reported above, we remain cautious about Koninklijke Philips's investment equity story. These are based on the DoJ investigation in the United States, the high risks related to potential personal injury lawsuits, and the pending consent decree. These are all related to the Respironics product recall. In our estimates, rolling forward our valuation (14x P/E target), we increase our target price from €19.6 to €20.5 per share. We know that this multiple reflects an average 40%/50% discount to the EU MedTech sector. As a reference, Siemens Healthineers AG and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG are trading at a P/E higher than 25x.

Upside risks to our target price include a positive outlook on the Respironics foam degradation, lower than anticipated CAPEX, quicker resolution of the litigation process, and lower-than-expected marketing damage. Looking at the past pharma lawsuits by settlement, we see Bayer and J&J (2019), which paid $775 million for 25,000 claims (the average claim was $31k), and Takeda settlement (2015). This was based on 8,000 claims for a total payment of $2.4 billion (the average claim was $300k). As already reported in our last assessment, we believe there is a potential $3 billion lawsuit to consider. This is based on 100,000 complaints and what we believe will be the minimum past settlements expense at $30k each. As a reminder, the company already set aside €575 million ($631 million) as a provision. Downside risk also includes earnings sensitivity to currency development. In addition, the impact on the broader perception of regulatory/quality issues is difficult to quantify.

