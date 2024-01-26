Billionaires Are Bullish On These Big Dividends

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

In the digital age, accessing information that could further our financial journey is very easy. With analysts, influencers and bloggers readily sharing their trades, you no longer have to figure it out by yourself.

While it's still hard to know what your neighbor is buying or selling, it's straightforward to see what billionaires, large institutions, and company insiders are doing. The SEC requires institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in AUM (Assets Under Management) to file a quarterly Form 13F. This report discloses their equity holdings and provides insights into what the smart money is doing in the markets.

What is it about billionaires buying that captivates the attention of Main Street?

The involvement of a billionaire investor tends to boost confidence in the stock among other investors. Many people see successful investors as knowledgeable, skilled, and resourceful, and their actions often influence the market sentiment. After all, no one makes moves intending to lose money, so if a wealthy investor has taken a long position in a stock, they must have done their due diligence and seen something positive in the long term.

Billionaires and institutional investors often engage in due diligence processes that involve meeting with CEOs and upper management before making significant investments. Such discussions serve several purposes:

Assessment of Leadership: Meeting with CEOs and management allows investors to assess the leadership team's competence, experience, and vision for the company. This personal interaction provides insights into the management's ability to execute strategic plans. Understanding the Company's Strategy: Investors want to understand the company's strategy, business model, and plans for future growth. Moreover, a site visit allows investors to experience and evaluate the products, services, and assets first-hand, improving one's conviction in the investment. Assessment of Corporate Governance: A face-to-face meeting allows for the assessment of a company's corporate governance practices, especially around decision-making, transparency of financial reporting, and the overall governance structure. Building Relationships: Establishing a relationship with the company's leadership can be valuable. It may provide investors with ongoing insights into the company's operations and future plans. A positive relationship also can influence the flow of information and potentially impact decision making on investments.

These are elements an average individual investor won't have access to, but we can, to a certain extent, piggyback on the homework done by affluent investors. Without further ado, let us look at three picks that prominent investors are loading up.

Pick #1: KEY Preferreds - Yields Up To 7%*

KeyCorp (KEY) is the 16th largest banking institution in the U.S., with $198 billion in AUM. The bank maintains adequate liquidity and is well-capitalized, and its senior long-term debt carries an A- rating by Fitch.

KEY has been growing its annual dividends since 2010, and its current quarterly payment of $0.205/share calculates to a 5.7% yield. Most importantly, this dividend comes at a sustainable 71% payout ratio (based on Q3 EPS).

KEY continues to see growing deposits, and 67% of them are insured or collateralized. The bank maintains a quality Commercial & Industrial loan portfolio, with 50% investment-grade, and its CRE portfolio is primarily associated with multi-family housing.

Recently, billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group boosted its stake in KEY common stock by more than 400% to 22.21 million shares (worth $238.98 million). But we choose to follow the billionaire's footsteps a bit differently on this one to enjoy additional income safety.

*KEY has four classes of publicly traded preferred securities that pay Qualified Dividends and trade at deep bargain levels. These preferred dividends enjoy 8.3x coverage from the bank's net income YTD 2023.

6.125% Fixed-to-Float Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series E (KEY.PR.I) - Yield 6.7%

5.65% Fixed Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series F (KEY.PR.J) - Yield 6.6%

5.625% Fixed Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series G (KEY.PR.K) - Yield 6.4%

6.20% Fixed-to-Float Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series H (KEY.PR.L) - Yield 7.0%

Author's Calculations

Pick #2: VZ - Yield 6.3%

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is one of the best widow and orphan stocks to buy, as telecom is a necessary industry with an oligopoly in the U.S., with three big firms maintaining more than 90% market share.

VZ was a big spender in 2021 and 2022 toward its 5G spectrum bid and the deployment and enhancement of fiber. This led to an increase in its debt levels amidst elevated interest rates, causing Mr. Market to assume the worst about the company's dividend.

But free cash flow doesn't lie, and Verizon is expected to generate almost 18 billion in FY 2023 and end the year at a 2.6x leverage ratio. VZ stock enjoys a 6.3% yield at a modest 61% FCF payout ratio and trades at a cheap 8.5x forward PE ratio. VZ has grown its dividends for 17 consecutive years, and thanks to growing FCF, shareholders will continue to see payment raises in the years ahead.

During Q3, billionaires Israel Englander (Millennium Management), Ken Griffith (Citadel Investment Group), Jim Simon (Renaissance Technologies), and Paul Tudor Jones (Tudor Investment) significantly boosted their positions in VZ. We see excellent value in VZ's cheap shares and are buying this dividend grower before Mr. Market realizes what he is missing.

Pick #3: MO - Yield 9.7%

Regulatory hammers, political talks, and social sentiment has left a bad taste in the mouths of the investor community about the tobacco industry. But there's no denying that this is an industry dominated by a few mega-cap corporations with highly sought-after products and unparalleled pricing power.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a global leader in combustible tobacco products and is one of the few companies that can use its free cash flow towards shareholder returns, share buybacks, and invest in growth segments like the vapor business with the NJOY acquisition.

In the past five years, MO has paid more than $30 billion in dividends and purchased shares worth $6 billion. The company recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.3%, and its annualized dividend rate of $3.92/share represents a 9.7% yield and enjoys 126% coverage from the guided EPS for 2023. With its recent dividend increase, the company fortifies its position as Dividend King with 54 years of annual raises. In the first nine months of FY 2023, the company made $732 million worth of share repurchases and had planned to use the remaining $268 million in its share repurchase program by Dec. 31.

The company maintains an investment-grade BBB balance sheet with modest leverage at 2.1x, and has enough liquidity to support its "Moving Beyond Smoking" plan. Billionaires Cliff Asness (AQR Capital Management), and Steve Cohen (Point72 Asset Management) substantially raised their stake in MO.

Conclusion

Let's be realistic; no matter how thorough our research is, someone out there always seems to have a little more information. As individual investors, spotting influential billionaires investing in the same stocks reinforces our confidence. While blindly copying their moves isn't prudent, it's reassuring to know that deep-pocketed individuals share a similar bullish perspective.

We're dedicated to building passive income with dividends, and we boast a model portfolio comprising 45-plus securities with a target overall yield of 9%. While billionaire endorsements provide a vote of confidence, we go the extra mile in due diligence, actively managing our income portfolio and embracing diversification for added safety.

In the current market, dividend stocks present compelling opportunities with attractive yields and discounted valuations. Seizing these opportunities will help propel your financial ship closer to financial freedom and beyond.