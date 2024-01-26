Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaires Are Bullish On These Big Dividends

Jan. 26, 2024
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It's always encouraging to see affluent investors take positions in our favorite names.
  • Billionaires and large institutions have the resources, research and direct access to senior management most investors don’t.
  • We discuss three investment-grade dividend picks that are seeing significant interest among the billionaire class.
Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

In the digital age, accessing information that could further our financial journey is very easy. With analysts, influencers and bloggers readily sharing their trades, you no longer have to figure it out by yourself.

While

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
111.17K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, MO, KEY PREFERREDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor.

Comments (8)

V
Vejrup
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (428)
Verizon is most likely in the race to buy USM - owned by TDS (85%)
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (34.49K)
@Vejrup If they do, my TDS preferred holdings will be extra happy.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Altria is very good value based on its 5y PEGY ratio of 0.61 and is therefore a strong buy.

Long $MO

MO Stocks, MO Income, SO easy.

Let's be realistic; Anyone who doesn't believe in income miracles is not a realist.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (34.49K)
@BM Cashflow Detective Thank you for sharing your thoughts!
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (4.77K)
VZ may be headed for a dividend cut
Rumor
V
Vejrup
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (428)
@billinsd I believe they are in the race to buy USM
Merci Beaucoup D'etat profile picture
Merci Beaucoup D'etat
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (1)
Thanks! Will add the Key Preferreds to my watch list, and MO around $40 seems like a steal.
