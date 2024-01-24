IYZ: Telecom Sector Is Interesting, But Beware Of Concentration Risk

Andrew Merry/Moment via Getty Images

In today's digital age, telecommunications have become the backbone of our society, enabling us to stay connected and informed. Therefore, it's no surprise that the telecom sector is a vital part of the global economy. For investors seeking to capitalize on this industry's growth, the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) might be worth a look. The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, has been a relative underperformer against the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) for years now, but the price ratio looks like it's bottoming, which in turn could result in a secular period of leadership ahead.

stockcharts.com

Telecom companies often operate within an oligopolistic market structure, which can lead to stable, predictable cash flows and relatively high barriers to entry for potential competitors. The demand for telecommunications is not only robust but also continuously growing, driven by the increasing need for connectivity in both personal and professional spheres. Moreover, the advent of new technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) promises to expand the applications of telecom networks and drive further growth. Additionally, telecom companies often offer attractive dividend yields, making them appealing to income-focused investors. However, investors should be mindful of regulatory risks, high capital expenditure requirements, and potential technological disruptions when considering telecom stocks.

IYZ provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies operating in the telecom sector, including service providers and equipment suppliers. Tracked against the Russell 1000 Telecommunications RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, IYZ offers investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of this industry.

Top Positions

IYZ's portfolio comprises several major players in the telecom industry, including

Cisco Systems (CSCO): A global leader in IT and networking, Cisco is a prime holding in IYZ's portfolio. The company provides a wide range of products and services aimed at transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and around the world.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): One of the largest broadcasting and cable television companies in the U.S., Comcast offers a variety of services, including cable television, broadband internet, and VoIP phone. The company is also involved in film production and theme park operations.

Verizon Communications (VZ): As one of the largest telecommunications companies in the U.S., Verizon provides wireless services and products, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales.

AT&T Inc. (T): Another giant in the telecom industry, AT&T provides a wide range of services, including wireless communications, local exchange services, long-distance services, data/broadband and Internet services, video services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services.

Cisco, Comcast, and Verizon make up 45% of the portfolio, making this a highly concentrated fund. Something to consider when determining if it deserves a place in your portfolio.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF primarily focuses on the telecom sector, including services and equipment. However, it also has diversified exposure to other related sectors like technology and media to provide a more balanced and wide-ranging investment exposure.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

In comparison to other ETFs focusing on the telecom sector, such as the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX), the Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has certain unique attributes. While VOX and XLC have a broader focus, including media and entertainment, IYZ maintains a tighter focus on the core telecom sector, which can be an advantage for investors seeking pure-play exposure to telecom. Having said that, the top 3 holdings haven't performed well, largely explaining why IYZ has underperformed all three other funds.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in IYZ

Investing in IYZ comes with its share of potential benefits and risks. On the upside, the fund offers exposure to a vital and growing sector of the economy, with its holdings comprising leading companies with robust fundamentals. Furthermore, the ongoing digital revolution and the rollout of 5G technology are likely to fuel growth in the telecom sector, potentially benefiting IYZ.

On the downside, the telecom sector is highly regulated and capital-intensive, which can impact the profitability of companies in this space. Additionally, rapid technological changes and fierce competition can pose challenges.

Conclusion: Is IYZ a Good Investment?

In conclusion, the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF can be a worthwhile investment for those seeking exposure to the telecom sector. While it's not without risks, the potential for growth, driven by digital transformation and 5G technology, is significant. I just don't know how comfortable most will be with such a top heavy fund. Still - the sector overall is worth considering.