photosvit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock has rallied by more than 87% over the past year, outperforming its industry peers Danaos Corporation (DAC), Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), and, to a lesser extent, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) (due to its only partial, yet significant containership exposure).

Containership Stocks (Koyfin)

The current upswing in the share prices of all containership companies, be it owners, charters, lessors (like those mentioned earlier), or liners such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) or Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HPGLY), can be attributed to a significant surge in containership rates.

Global Container Freight Index (Freightos Data)

This surge, in turn, directly results from the persisting challenges in the Red Sea. Due to the actions of the Houthis, the now highly dangerous and costly journey through the Red Sea has compelled operators to opt for the longer route around South Africa to reach their destinations.

For those unfamiliar with the ongoing developments in the Red Sea, I have provided an in-depth explanation in my recent Danaos article, which you can access here.

In that article, published on the 7th of January, I argued that the Red Sea blockade wouldn't end soon, as there was (and is) no incentive for the Houthis to stop.

Indeed, the situation has only worsened since. Last week, in particular, the Houthis managed to attack multiple ships of those foolish enough to keep sailing in the area. By now, activity in the Red Sea has evaporated completely. Take A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY), for instance, which has paused Red Sea shipping indefinitely!

Daily Freight Capacity In The Red Sea (Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Reuters)

There is something important to note, however: The key distinction between liners and charterers, such as Euroseas, Global Ship Lease, and Danaos, lies in their relationship to fluctuating rates.

Unlike liners set to see higher revenues and profits in response to rate surges, charterers are not set to experience the same immediate benefits. This is primarily because their charters are often fixed for multiple quarters or years in advance, limiting short-term earnings growth. Although asset values may technically rise, the inability to renew charters at current higher rates means owners may not benefit from the Red Sea Blockade.

Considering that rates are still below pre-pandemic highs (see first image), charterers like Euroseas face the prospect of declining revenues and earnings from their existing vessels when their current employments expire. If the Red Sea blockade were to end tomorrow, essentially, no benefit would be realized from the current surge in rates.

Despite this, Euroseas stock has managed to outperform its peers for two reasons.

Firstly, the company boasts a shorter employment profile compared to competitors, with only 71% of available days secured for 2024 and a mere 23% for 2025. This flexibility positions Euroseas favorably to capitalize on profitable charters in the upcoming quarters, especially if the current market conditions persist for a few more months.

Secondly, Euroseas is strategically positioned for growth through its newbuild program. The company is set to take delivery of six additional feeders this year, which could significantly impact its financials. Notably, Euroseas has yet to charter these vessels, and with rates on the rise, favorable charters are anticipated. The company's successful employment of the container ships Grekos and Terataki, delivered last year at profitable rates of $48K/day, further underscores its potential to secure even higher rates for the newly delivered vessels.

Euroseas' Fleet Employment (Capital Link Webinar)

The critical factor here is the transformative phase Euroseas is entering. With a fleet comprising only 19 vessels, the addition of six more this year will substantially influence its overall financial performance.

This stands in contrast to larger fleets, like Danaos with 68 vessels, where the impact of adding six vessels might be less pronounced. Euroseas' upcoming deliveries are poised to significantly boost its top and bottom lines. Thus, any short-term surge in rates now is way more likely to be taken advantage of by the company.

Nevertheless, I find the current challenge lies in the difficulty of accurately valuing Euroseas. While there is a strong likelihood that the company's financial performance will substantially benefit from introducing new builds, the absence of signed contracts makes it impossible to establish a predictable scenario. Thus, the recent robust surge in Euroseas' market value appears to be fueled by speculation, to some extent.

In my earlier article on Euroseas published in July, I was very bullish on the stock's investment case based on its 56% discount to NAV coupled with an attractive 9.3% dividend yield at the time. These metrics presented considerable upside potential and a substantial margin of safety.

However, with the stock witnessing a remarkable 63% rally since then and delivering overall returns of nearly 70%, my confidence in holding the stock has diminished.

Despite management's assertion in the Capital Link webinar that the stock still trades at a 60% discount to NAV, the way I understand it is that NAV has risen in line with the stock price due to rising asset values resulting from surging rates.

So, even though the company appears as undervalued as a few months ago on paper, the margin of safety is not the same.

Should rates decline in the short term, either due to the high containership order book or the resolution of the Red Sea blockade (especially before Euroseas finalizes contracts for its new builds), there is a potential for a decline in asset values, leaving shareholders exposed at the present price levels.

In the grand scheme, both possibilities loom on the horizon.

The momentum in rates may persist, paving the way for the company to secure favorable contracts for its current open days and newbuilds. This, in turn, could validate its present valuation with the promise of robust future earnings.

Conversely, the blockade could swiftly dissolve, leading to an abrupt change of circumstances-a potential rug-pull scenario.

As we anticipate the release of the company's Q4 results, it's crucial to focus on the insights shared by management regarding short-term charter rates and the advancements made in securing charters for new buildings. Expect these details to be disclosed in the upcoming earnings call.

If management manages to secure multiyear charters for the newbuilds at favorable rates, the stock's investment case will be easier to assess at its current levels. However, until such clarity emerges, a notable level of uncertainty persists.

Due to this uncertainty, betting on the likelihood of either outcome proves highly speculative.

For this reason, I decided it would be prudent to sell my shares, secure the rather massive profits, and potentially reconsider the stock's investment case when fewer variables could affect it.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.