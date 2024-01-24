Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.2K Followers

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sisi Zhao - Investor Relations

Stephen Yang - Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Felix Liu - UBS

Yiwen Zhang - China Renaissance

Lucy Yu - Bank of America Securities

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Tian Hou - T.H. Capital

Candice Chen - Daiwa

Operator

Good evening and thank you for standing by for New Oriental's FY 2024 Second Quarter Results Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Ms. Sisi Zhao.

Sisi Zhao

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to New Oriental's second fiscal quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our financial results for the period were released earlier today and are available on the company's website, as well as on newswire services. Today, Stephen Yang, Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, and I will share New Oriental's latest earnings results and business updates in detail with you. After that, Stephen and I will be available to answer your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the view expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in our public filings with the SEC.

New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EDU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.