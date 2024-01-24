TUA: Treasury Futures ETF, 4.9% Yield, Positive Prospects

Douglas Rissing

The Simplify Short-Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) is an actively-managed ETF holding a 5x leveraged position in 2Y treasuries, and a full unleveraged position in T-bills. TUA yields a bit more than medium-term treasuries, with roughly comparable duration, but centered on 2Y treasuries. TUA's strategy underperformed when short-term rates were rising, but seems likely to outperform as rates normalize. I lean towards a buy rating and think that the fund looks like a particularly interesting choice for more dovish traders, wishing to profit from (potential) rate cuts.

TUA - Strategy Analysis and Explanation

First, a quick explanation of how TUA works. Simplify has a fantastic, in-depth video explanation as well.

TUA holds a 5x leveraged long position in 2Y treasuries. Collateral is invested in T-bills and other alternatives to cash. TUA's balance sheet is as follows.

TUA's holdings have similar duration or rate risk to medium-term treasuries. This is because short-term treasuries have lower duration, and leveraged positions higher, so a leveraged short-term treasury position should have more or less the same. At least if leverage ratios are chosen carefully, which they are.

On the other hand, as the fund focuses on 2Y treasuries, it is only impacted by changes to 2Y treasury rates. Changes in treasuries of longer maturities should have no impact on the fund's price or performance.

TUA's holdings should yield a bit more than medium-term treasuries, for two reasons.

First, as the yield curve is inverted, TUA's T-bills and 2Y treasuries yield a bit more than treasuries of longer maturities. T-bill yields look materially higher than average, 2Y treasury yields barely so.

Second, the fund is leveraged, and leverage generally results in higher income and yields. TUA's leverage is achieved through futures, which are generally costly. Costs vary, but are generally close to short-term financing rates, meaning Fed rates. As Fed rates are currently quite high, the fund is unlikely to see increased income from leverage right now, but that might change in the future.

Overall, fund management expects TUA to outperform medium-term treasuries, due to the fund's higher yield, with comparable risk, due to their similar duration.

To summarize, TUA holds a leveraged long position in 2Y treasuries and invests in T-bills. Let's have a look at the benefits of this approach.

TUA - Benefits and Investment Thesis

Marginally Higher Yield

TUA currently yields 4.9%, a bit higher than treasuries of most relevant maturities. Spreads are somewhat tight, however, and the fund yields less than T-bills.

Overall, as the fund does yield more than medium-term treasuries this has to be construed as a positive, but it seems like a relatively minor one at that. Remember, T-bills yield more than treasuries too, and that TUA does as well.

Potential Dividend Growth From Lower Financing Costs

The Federal Reserve has indicated that it will cut benchmark rates in the coming months. Lower Fed rates should decrease financing costs for TUA's futures, increasing (reducing by less) the fund's income and dividends. This is an important benefit for shareholders, but it does have two important caveats.

First, lower Fed rates should also decrease T-bill rates, reducing the fund's income and dividends. It is not immediately obvious to me what the net effect will be. It does seem clear to me that spreads to medium-term treasuries should widen, as these do not benefit from lower futures financing costs.

Second, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding these issues. Lower Fed rates seem extremely likely, but the magnitude of these is another matter. Futures financing costs are not directly equivalent to Fed rates, so there is some uncertainty and volatility there. Lower Fed rates should also impact treasury rates, so more volatility. I can easily imagine these and other factors drowning out the benefits of lower financing costs, leading to lower yields and spreads.

Overall, I believe that the fund's dividends will, at the very least, see a reduced negative impact from lower Fed rates. Seems like a minor benefit, but it might prove to be quite impactful. TUA already yields a bit more than medium-term treasuries, widening the spread a bit and the fund would look much more compelling than these securities.

Potential Gains From Lower 2Y Rates

TUA holds a leveraged long position in 2Y treasuries. Said position should see significant capital gains/higher prices if 2Y treasury rates were to decrease. As an example, 2Y treasury rates decreased by around 0.8%-1.0% during March 2023:

During which TUA's share price increased by 8.2%, almost twice as much as medium-term treasuries. TUA outperformed these securities too, due to the fund's leverage, and as 2Y treasuries rose by more than average (see above).

TUA's share price might see significant capital gains from further reductions in 2Y treasury rates. Said reductions should occur as the Federal Reserve cuts rates next year.

There are two important caveats, however.

First, the market is already expecting several rate cuts this year and is pricing treasuries accordingly. As such, small rate cuts might not necessarily lead to higher treasury prices or capital gains (these are priced in already). Significant rate cuts should almost certainly lead to higher prices, however.

Second, a slower pace of rate cuts might not lead to any significant price movements as 2Y treasuries mature. As a radical example, the Fed could wait two years to cut rates. That would have no price impact on existing 2Y treasuries and might not have an impact on future ones too, assuming these get issued with lower yields to begin with.

In my opinion, TUA could, potentially, see higher capital gains as the Fed cuts rates in the coming months, but these are incredibly uncertain. Due to this, I believe that the fund looks particularly compelling for short-term, dovish traders, wishing to (potentially) profit from Fed rate cuts.

Tax Benefits

Finally, the fund's futures are taxed as 60% long-term/40% short-term capital gains, which might lead to tax savings for some investors. The fund also invests quite heavily in T-bills, however, so it is unclear to me how important these benefits are. At least right now.

TUA - Risks and Downsides

Potential Losses From Higher 2Y Rates

TUA's long position in 2Y treasuries should see capital losses/lower prices when relevant treasury rates rise. Rates have risen since the fund's inception in late 2022, during which the fund's share price has decreased, as expected.

TUA's position is leveraged, which should magnify any potential losses. If 2Y rates were to spike losses could be significant, even catastrophic. Short-term rates could spike due to inflation skyrocketing, forcing the Fed into hiking rates.

Overall, I see no short-term catalyst for higher short-term rates. Fed rate cuts seem exceedingly certain, inflation (mostly) vanquished. I could see inflation rising once more but would expect the Fed to maintain rates at current levels before hiking, a more methodical, slow-paced set of hikes afterwards. Still, this remains a risk.

Mediocre Performance Track Record

TUA's overall performance track record is mediocre, with the fund underperforming most treasuries and bond sub-asset classes since inception. Underperformance was due to a combination of rising 2Y treasury rates and high financing costs.

TUA's mediocre performance track record is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, but I do expect it to improve in the coming months. Performance has improved, with TUA outperforming medium-term treasuries since late 2023.

TUA's underperformance was due to unfavorable economic conditions. These have improved, as has fund performance.

Conclusion

TUA holds a 5x leveraged position in 2Y treasuries, investing the collateral in T-bills. In my opinion, the fund is a buy, but it seems targeted towards short-term, dovish traders, less so for the average income investor or retiree.