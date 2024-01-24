Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Old Tech Earnings Preview: IBM And Intel Report Wednesday And Thursday

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.8K Followers

Summary

  • IBM has been shrinking for years and got even smaller with the Kyndryl spinoff.
  • Intel stock has had a remarkable run-off its Feb ’23 lows near $25 and has almost doubled in price in 12 months.
  • Growth continues to work over value, but Intel and IBM look to turning themselves around after brutal periods of underperformance.

SEMINAR coding talking

Laurence Dutton

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last made a new all-time high over 10 years ago, around $213-215 in April 2013. Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) last all-time high was September 2000, when it hit $75.81 per share.

Here’s the performance of both stocks

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.8K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.